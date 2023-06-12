MIDDLETOWN — The Beekmantown Track and Field Team officially concluded their season this past weekend at the NYSPHSAA Track and Field State Championship at Middletown High School.
Sophomore Jesse Giddings made the podium and led the way with his fourth place finish in the Boys Division 2 Shot Put with a throw of 49-03. Based on his overall ranking between Division 1 and Division 2 schools, Jesse qualified for the Federation Championship. His throw of 47-10 in the finals earned him an 8th place Federation medal.
Senior Ethan Owen came up big in the Division 2 Pentathlon. His score of 2948 not only earned him a 6th place medal but also broke the school record of 2877 set by Keith Caska in 1994.
Senior Alex Jock ran 15.65 in the first round of the Division 2 110 Hurdles to qualify for the finals. He then set a new personal record of 15.51 to finish 8th overall in Division 2.
Senior Reilly Quinn competed in the Triple Jump and High Jump. She finished 16th with her jump of 32-08 in the triple jump and 21st High Jump with a jump of 5-0 in Division 2.
Reilly was selected as the Section 7 Girls’ Sportsmanship award winner by the Section 7 Coaches by Section 7 Track and Field Coaches.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.