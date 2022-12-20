SUNDAY
Beekmantown 12, GMSVS 2
PLATTSBURGH — The Eagles were crowned champions Sunday, as with their 12-2 win over the GMSVS Storm the group had won the annual Applebees’ Holiday Classic ice hockey tournament at the Plattsburgh State University Fieldhouse.
“Very proud of our team’s focus, effort, and execution of our game plan today to secure the Applebees’ Winter Classic Tournament Championship,” Beekmantown coach Justin Frechette said. “Again today, we had a balanced scoring attack with eight different players scoring goals in the game, including a hat trick performance by Cooper Burdo who was dominant throughout the game in all three zones.”
The Eagles would open the game by scoring two in the first period and close it out with two more in the third. But much like in their opening-round victory over Rye, the second period was when the Eagles really took off running, as Sunday the group scored eight in the period, overmatching the Storm.
While Burdo led the way with three scores, an assortment of Eagles shined offensively in the win. Sam Bingel would finish with two goals and four assists and Zach LaPier would tally five assists, including a goal. Luke Moser would also record multiple scores, as he would post two goals and two assists in the win.
Eagles’ Caden Columbus would also record his first career varsity goal in the third period, when he scored off an assist from Keegan Seamone and Keegin Rodier.
“Thank You to Applebees for their sponsorship of this annual tournament and for their continued support of the Eagles’ hockey program,” said Frechette.
—
Beekmantown 12, GMSVS Storm 1
GMSVS 0 1 0 — 1
BCS 2 8 2 — 12
First Period- 1, BCS, Bingel (Brandell, LaPier), PP. 2, BCS, Moser (Bingel, LaPier).
Second Period- 3, BCS, Bingel (Moser, LaPier). 4, BCS, Brandell (Moser, Bingel). 5, BCS, Seamone (Columbus, Sweenor). 6, BCS, Burdo (Jarus, Rodier). 7, GMSVS, Gjini. 8, BCS, Burdo (Jarus). 9, BCS, Burdo (Brandell, Jarus). 10, BCS, LaPier (Bingel, Sweenor). 11, BCS, Moser (LaPier, Bingel).
Third Period- 12, BCS, Rodier (LaPier, Jarus). 13, Columbus (Seamone, Rodier).
Shots- BCS, 61-14.
Saves- Pike, GMSVS, 49. Doser, BCS, 9. Barcomb, BCS, 2. Laurin, BCS, 2.
SATURDAY
Beekmantown 6, Rye 1
PLATTSBURGH — The Eagles used a monstrous, four-goal second period to pull away from the Garnets on Saturday, securing an opening-round victory in the annual Applebees’ Holiday Classic.
“Statement win for our team against a previously undefeated and well-coached Rye team from Section I. We had six different goal scorers today and contributions from our entire lineup throughout the game,” Beekmantown coach Justin Frechette said. “Austin Doser was a standout in net for us and made several key saves throughout the game to lead us.”
While the score finished at 6-1, the contest was tightly contested after both teams went scoreless in the opening period. However, in the second period, Beekmantown erupted for four goals, coming from Sam Bingel, Quinn Brandell, Cooper Burdo and Luke Moser, to jump out to a 4-0 lead.
In the third period, they’d extend their advantage even farther, as Zach LaPier would score the team’s fifth goal on a power play, followed by Pryce Parker scoring the team’s sixth moments later. Rye’s Seth Dorfman would score the team’s only goal late in the third period.
—
Beekmantown 6, Rye 1
RCS 0 0 1 — 1
BCS 0 4 2 — 6
Second Period- 1, BCS, Bingel (LaPier). 2, BCS, Brandell. 3, BCS, Burdo (Jarus). 4, BCS, Moser (LaPier, Bingel).
Third Period- 5, BCS, LaPier (Brandell, Moser), PP. 6, BCS, Parker (Sweenor). 7, RCS, Dorfman (Vasyuta).
Shots- BCS, 48-23.
Saves- Morgan, RCS, 42. Doser, BCS, 20. Barcomb, BCS, 2.
SUNDAY
Rye 16, Northeastern Clinton 2
PLATTSBURGH — Following an opening round loss to Beekmantown, the Garnets exploded for 16 goals in a victory over the Cougars Sunday, in the consolation round of the annual Applebees’ Holiday Classic, at the PSU Fieldhouse.
Rye was able to get whatever they wanted on the offensive end, scoring early and often, but also played stout defense of their own zone, limiting Northeastern to just two goals on 25 shots.
Rye would open the contest with a five-goal first period but then kicked it up another notch for a whopping seven-goal second period. The group would tally four more goals in the third, but by then the contest was already all but over.
Even in the loss, there were still some bright spots for the Cougars, as Lucas Hemingway and Peyton Palmer would score the team’s only two goals in the contest. Backstop Peter Judkins also impressed, making 33 saves in goal.
—
Rye 16, Northeastern Clinton 2
RCS 5 7 4 — 16
NCCS 0 1 1 — 2
First Period- 1, RCS, Draddy (Weinman), 6:12. 2, RCS, Tsuchida (Brown), 7:34. 3, RCS, Bagley (Tsuchida), 13:08. 4, RCS, Brown, 15:46. 5, RCS, Brown (Richardson), 19:23.
Second Period- 6, RCS, Doornick (Thomas), 7:54. 7, RCS, Brown (Richardson), 8:02. 8, RCS, Draddy (Doornick), 8:13. 9, NCCS, Hemingway (Ebersol), PP, 12:38. 10, RCS, Broderick (Vasyuta), 13:50. 11, RCS, Zaicek (Weiss), 14:35. 12, RCS, Bagley (Kennedy), 16:32. 13, RCS, Kennedy (Draddy), 16:56.
Third Period- 14, RCS, Brown (Tietjen), 6:44. 15, RCS, Kennedy (Bagley), 7:30. 16, RCS, Vasyuta (#20), 10:05. 17, NCCS, Palmer, 13:38. 18, RCS, Draddy (#20), 14:05.
Shots- RCS, 46-25.
Saves- Morgan/Mosquera, RCS, 25. Judkins, NCCS, 33. Thompson, NCCS, 8.
SATURDAY
GMSVS Storm 10, Northeastern Clinton 2
PLATTSBURGH — The Cougars’ defense was overrun Saturday, allowing 10 goals in an opening round loss to the GMSVS Storm in the Applebees’ Holiday Classic. While the Cougars were able to substantially outshoot the Storm, 42-28, it wouldn’t be enough in a lopsided 10-2 defeat.
“This is not the kind of hockey game we want to be involved in. We have to be better as a team starting from goaltending to the forwards,” Cougars coach Scott Lafountain said. “We have to be harder to play against in our end and start playing with more intensity.”
In the opening period, the Cougars were able to limit the Storm to just two scores. However, it was the second period where things got out of hand. The Storm would bury five goals in the second period, then tack another two on in the third to open up a 10-goal advantage.
The Cougars would find a way to score a pair of goals in the second period, one coming off the stick of Owen Ebersol and the other from Winni Simpson. However, by that point the game was too far out of reach and the Cougars would have to swallow the loss.
—
GMSVS Storm 10, Northeastern Clinton 2
GMSVS 2 5 3 — 10
NCCS 0 0 2 — 2
First Period- 1, GMSVS, Latono (Donlon), 11:26. 2, GMSVS, Gjini (Bzdell), 16:19.
Second Period- 3, GMSVS, Gjini (Bzdell), 3:38. 4, GMSVS, Gjini (Graber), PP, 7:43. 5, GMSVS, Bzdell (Gjini), 8:50. 6, GMSVS, Stubbs (Bzdell), 9:54. 7, GMSVS, McGovern (Bzdell), PP, 14:56.
Third Period- 8, GMSVS, Rockhill (Wager0, 5:05. 9, GMSVS, Latono (McGovern), 6:51. 10, NCCS, Ebersol (Simpson), 12:47. 11, GMSVS, Stubbs (Graber), 14:47. 12, NCCS, Simpson, 18:10.
Shots- NCCS, 42-28.
Saves- McKane, GMSVS, 40. Judkins, NCCS, 13. Badger, NCCS, 3.
SATURDAY
GIRLS
Oswego 6
Saranac/Lake Placid 0
LAKE PLACID — The Bucs had the veteran advantage Saturday and they made sure to take advantage, as they shut out Saranac/Lake Placid, 6-0, for a road victory.
“Once again our goalies played great and saw a lot of shots. Oswego is a solid team with some good veterans. We started two 7th graders, an 8th grader and a 9th grader,” said Saranac/Lake Placid coach Butch Martin. “They work hard but physical strength is definitely in favor of the older veteran players.”
Oswego got rolling offensively right from the opening faceoff, as they would score four goals in the opening period to open up a comfortable advantage. The group would put two more in the net in the second then add one more in the third for good measure.
Bucs’ Rosie Wallace would finish the contest with two goals and one assist while teammate Isabelle Dobson would finish with one goal and two assists; Mia Fierro, Jordan Devendorf and Jordan Caroccia would account for the rest of the team’s goal scoring.
Kelsey McKillip and Allie Lahart would combine for an impressive 35 saves in goal for Saranac/Lake Placid.
“Our girls work hard and will continue to improve,” Martin said.
—
Oswego 6, Lake Placid 0
OCS 3 2 1 — 6
S/LP 0 0 0 — 0
First Period- 1, OCS, Fierro, 6:20. 2, OCS, Devendorf (Diblasi), 8:23. 3, OCS, Dobson (Wallace, Pippen), 11:53.
Second Period- 4, OCS, Wallace (Dobson), 12:48. 5, OCS, Wallace (Dobson), 18:46.
Third Period- 6, OCS, Caroccia (Diblasi).
Shots- OCS, 41-11.
Saves- Storms, OCS, 11. Lahart, S/LP, 11. McKillip, S/LP, 24.
