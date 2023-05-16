BEEKMANTOWN — It was a night for celebration for the Eagle girls on Monday afternoon, as not only did they honor their seniors prior to the match with some senior night festivities, but also completed their undefeated season with a win over the Bobcats, 5-0, that earned them the CVAC title. While the Eagle girls may have gotten a win in their match, the Bobcat boys had a different idea, earning a narrow 3-2 win in their match.
“It was our senior game and our seniors all played excellent. Luci, Dillon, Ella and Ceci did not disappoint the many friends and family that came out to support them,” Beekmantown girls coach Seth Spoor said. “It was a great match with NAC. It is obvious NAC has made marked improvement as a team over last season. I am so proud of the way the girls have played all year long.”
The Bobcat boys rely on a pair of doubles wins, as after Harold Carter got the team their only singles win at No. 3, the duos of Kingston Tucker/Parker Manor and Tristin Lagree/Ayden Wrye would help put the team over the top for the close victory.
—
BOYS
Northern Adirondack 3, Beekmantown 2
SINGLES
No. 1- Curilla (BCS) def. King (NACS), 6-1, 6-0.
No. 2- Brown (BCS) def. Guay (NACS), 6-1, 6-0.
No. 3- Carter (NACS) def. Goodwin (BCS), 6-3, 6-4.
DOUBLES
No. 1- Tucker/Manor (NACS) def. Danville/Sorrell (BCS), 6-4, 6-4.
No. 2- Lagree/Wrye (NACS) def. Magiera/DeBella (BCS), 6-3, 6-4.
GIRLS
Beekmantown 5, Northern Adirondack 0
SINGLES
No. 1- Brown (BCS) def. Lafave (NACS), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2- Repas (BCS) def. Hatch (NACS), 6-1, 6-2.
No. 3- Secore (BCS) def. St. Hilaire (NACS), 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES
No. 1- Bronson/LaBarge (BCS) def. James/Griffin (NACS), 6-1, 6-1.
No. 2- Hagadorn/Gilligan (BCS) def. Magoon/Begore (NACS), 6-4, 6-1.
BOYS
Plattsburgh 3
Lake Placid 2
GIRLS
Plattsburgh 4
Lake Placid 1
PLATTSBURGH — While the Eagles would win the girls CVAC crown, the boys title would go to the Hornet boys, as after edging out the Blue Bombers Monday, 3-2, the team would finish their regular season undefeated and reclaim their spot as champions. With the win, the Hornet boys move on to play Section 2 on May 26, at Plattsburgh High School, at 4 p.m.
“In 27 years of coaching this was one of the closest matches. Three matches went three sets. It all came down to a hard fought second-singles match that was nearly three hours long. Andrew Bula outlasted Soren Jacobson. It was a high level of tennis, fun to watch,” Plattsburgh boys coach Cathy Whalen said.
The Plattsburgh boys would win all three singles matchups, as while Bula was locked into his marathon match, Sebastien Bonnabesse and Bransen Fitzwater would earn victories at No. 1 and 3. Those matchups would prove to be the difference makers, as the Lake Placid duos of Harrison Carlisto/Nash Carlisto and Owen Keal/Erik Kamperschroer would win both the No. 1 and 2 doubles.
On the girls side of the match, Plattsburgh would again prove too much for Lake Placid, as after losing in No. 1 singles the Plattsburgh girls would go on to win the remaining four matches for the win.
Julia Crawford would earn the lone victory for the Blue Bomber girls, while Eamon Graves and Vera Saliba would take the remaining two singles matches with ease for the Hornets. Reha Maken and Kasey Fuller would win a tough battle for the Hornets at No. 1 doubles, going to extra points in the first set, while Leanna Cook and Julia Luck would shutout their opponent at No. 2 doubles in straight sets.
—
BOYS
Plattsburgh 3, Lake Placid 2
SINGLES
No. 1- Bonnabesse (PHS) def. Becker (LP), 6-0, 6-1.
No. 2- Bula (PHS) def. Jacobson (LP), 6-7 (3-7), 7-6 (8-6), 6-3.
No. 3- Fitzwater (PHS) def. Scanio (LP), 6-4, 6-3.
DOUBLES
No. 1- H. Carlisto/N. Carlisto (LP) def. Lambert/Meyer (PHS), 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.
No. 2- Keal/Kamerschroer (LP) def. Cantwell/Hertel (PHS), 2-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7-5).
GIRLS
Plattsburgh 4, Lake Placid 1
SINGLES
No. 1- Crawford (LP) def. Perry (PHS), 3-6, 6-3, 6-1.
No. 2- Graves (PHS) def. Smith (LP), 6-1, 6-1.
No. 3- Saliba (PHS) def. Garrison (LP), 6-0, 6-2.
DOUBLES
No. 1- Maken/Fuller (PHS) def. Ericson/Carlson (LP), 8-6, 6-4.
No. 2- Cook/Luck (PHS) def. Auldin/Beattie (LP), 6-0, 6-0.
BOYS
Northeastern Clinton 3
Seton Catholic 2
GIRLS
Seton Catholic 3
Northeastern Clinton 2
CHAMPLAIN — There were several competitive battles in Monday afternoon’s tennis match and it showed in the final score, as the Cougars boys and Knight girls would force the two squads to split their matchup, both winning by scores of 3-2.
It was senior night at Northeastern Clinton and in fitting fashion the group was led to a win in part due to seniors Owen Roberts and Marcus Bedard earning victories at No. 1 and 2 singles. Ben Bresnahan’s forfeit win for Northeastern Clinton in No. 3 singles would prove crucial, as Seton Catholic would win both doubles matchups behind the duos of JP Gao/Justin Samson and Ryan Jenkins/Tarik Finkenbeiner.
The Seton Catholic girls would put up a gritty effort to earn their win as well. Charlotte Hughes would tack-on another No. 1 singles win to her season total for Seton Catholic, however, Northeastern Clinton’s Sydney Lemieux and Brynn Hite would nab wins at No. 2 and 3 singles to force the match to rest on the results of the doubles matchups’.
To go one further, after Knights’ Julie Metcalf and Chloe Lawliss won the No. 1 doubles matchup, the match then came down to No. 2 doubles.
“The deciding match was at No. 2 girls doubles. Both teams had multiple match points throughout the third set. Credit Sophie Kabeli and Jacque Rock-Perez for holding on to win the match,” Northeastern coach Harry McManus said.
—
BOYS
Northeastern Clinton 3, Seton Catholic 2
SINGLES
No. 1- Roberts (NCCS) def. Farrington (SC), 6-2, 6-2.
No. 2- Bedard (NCCS) def. Nizel (SC), 6-0, 6-1.
No. 3- Bresnahan (NCCS) won by forfeit.
DOUBLES
No. 1- Gao/Samson (SC) def. Judkins/Bulriss (NCCS), 6-2, 6-0.
No. 2- Jenkins/Finkenbeiner (SC) def. Frostick/Dutton (NCCS), 7-6 (7-3), 3-6, 6-3.
GIRLS
Seton Catholic 3, Northeastern Clinton 2
SINGLES
No. 1- Hughes (SC) def. Racine (NCCS), 4-6, 6-1, 6-1.
No. 2- Lemieux (NCCS) def. Ruffin (SC), 6-0, 6-2.
No. 3- Hite (NCCS) def. Rodriguez (SC), 6-4, 6-1.
DOUBLES
No. 1- Lawliss/Metcalf (SC) def. Juneau/Hilferty (NCCS), 6-1, 4-6, 7-6, 7-4.
No. 2- Kabeli/Rock-Perez (SC) def. Seguin/Underwood (NCCS), 6-1, 4-6, 7-6, 7-4.
BOYS
Saranac 4
AuSable Valley 1
GIRLS
Saranac 3
AuSable Valley 2
SARANAC — The Cheifs wrapped up their regular season Monday afternoon with a pair of win over the Patriots, as the boys won 4-1 while the girls match came down sweeping the singles matchups for their narrow, 3-2, victory.
“Tough windy conditions but a good matchup at #1 singles with Josh Gaboriault pulling out a good victory against a hard fighting Alic Rock and Dale Lavarnway holding on in the boys #2 singles to defeat Liam MacDougal in a close second set,” Saranac coach Steve LePage said. “Ausable boys #1 doubles looked solid in their victory defeating Saranac 6-1, 6-3.”
Taya Wood and Madison Tripp would get wins for the Chief girls at No. 1 and 2, while Calleigh Breyette’s win at No. 3 would eventually prove to be the decider.
“Super tennis played under gusty winds at Saranac. Superb team effort from Saranac girls program with strong wins by the singles at all levels. T. Wood maintained her strong performance with 6-3, 6-1 wins and M. Tripp continued her steady play with 6-3, 6-3 wins while Calleigh Breyette showed her singles strength with 6-2, 6-0 win,” LePage said. “Marathon doubles matches with Ausable gritting out tie breaker wins at one and two doubles. Exciting and tense moments with tough exchanges going back and forth ending in Ausable hanging on for doubles victories. Saranac girls finish the season at 5-3.”
The Patriots would still see a trio of gutsy doubles wins even though they dropped the overall match, as the duos of Tristan Laundree/Tucker MacDougal, Brielle Laundree/Abigail MacDougal and Lily Butler/Elizabeth Douglass would all come away with wins.
—
BOYS
Saranac 4, AuSable Valley 1
SINGLES
No. 1- Gaboriault (SCS) def. Rock (AVCS), 7-5, 6-2.
No. 2- LaVarnway (SCS) def. L. MacDougal (AVCS), 6-0, 6-4.
No. 3- SCS won by forfeit.
DOUBLES
No. 1- T. Laundree/T. MacDougal (AVCS) def. Girard/Spear (SCS), 6-1, 6-3.
No. 2- SCS won by forfeit.
GIRLS
Saranac 3, AuSable Valley 2
SINGLES
No. 1- Wood (SCS) def. Jerdo (AVCS), 6-3, 6-1.
No. 2- Tripp (SCS) def. Scheir (AVCS), 6-3, 6-3.
No. 3- Breyette (SCS) def. Brandt (AVCS), 6-2, 6-0.
DOUBLES
No. 1- B. Laundree/A. MacDougal (AVCS) def. Sanchez/Bassett (SCS), 7-6, 1-6, 7-6.
No. 2- Butler/Douglass (AVCS) def. Hathaway/O’Hara (SCS), 7-6, 7-6.
