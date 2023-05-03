BEEKMANTOWN — Steven Bronson was a triple shy of the cycle, as Beekmantown’s offense was on fine display in an 11-1 victory over NAC, Tuesday, in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference baseball action.
It was a complete game for the Eagles as the offense was alive early and the pitching of Patrick Hagadorn and Zach Lapier kept the Bobcat hitters off balance all game.
Hagadorn was solid in five innings, allowing just one run on two hits. Over the five innings, Hagadorn struck out eight batters while walking none.
Lapier came in and closed the door on any potential rally.
The pitching duo helped their own cause with both notching two hits with one being a double.
It was a day for doubles as Bronson and Sam Bingel joined in the fun.
The two hits for NAC were doubles as well, with Hunter Bruce and Austin Lambert grabbing the extra base hits in the 1st inning.
With the win, Beekmantown rises to 5-1 in the CVAC and returns to action Friday as they travel to Moriah.
NAC falls below .500 in the conference at 2-3. They have the friendly confines of Ellenberg to welcome them as they next host Plattsburgh, Friday.
Beekmantown 11, Northern Adirondack 1
NAC:100;000;0;-;1;2;4
BCS;312;500;x;-;11;11;0
B. Boulrice, Damour (4). Hagadorn, Lapier (6). WP- Hagadorn. LP- B. Boulrice. HR- Bronson (BCS). 2B- Bronson (BCS), Bingel (BCS), Hagadorn (BCS), Lapier (BCS, Bruce (NAC), Lambert (NAC).
SOFTBALL
WESTPORT — Boquet Valley and Indian Lake/Long Lake played a doubleheader to make up for lost games due to weather.
Due to it being back-to-back games, it was decided both games would be at most five inning games.
In the Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference, the Griffins swept both contests to improve to 5-1 on the season.
The Orange head home in search to right the ship as they look for their first win of the season.
GAME 1
In game one, Boquet Valley played as the away team and came to play right out of the gates. Before the third inning started, they were holding onto a 15-run lead with no signs of stopping.
Abbey Schwoebel had a strong all-around game. In two innings of work, Schwoebel struck out four.
She also helped her own cause with a multi-hit game including one triple.
Alessia Caputo, Scarlett Behm, Scarlett Faber finished the game with two hits apiece.
Emily Hickey, who replaced Schwoebel in the 3rd, had three hits with all being singles.
GAME 2
The second game of the day was affected by what made the situation in the first place: the weather.
After four full innings of play, the game was called with the Griffins leading 14-5.
Boquet Valley was methodical at the plate with 13 hits leading to their 14 runs scored.
Schwoebel was again solid at the plate with three singles. Teammates Sophia Pulsifer and Emma Conley had multi-hit games as well with three and two hits, respectively.
The pitching trio of Hickey, Emma Conley and Schwoebel combined for six strikeouts over the innings pitched.
IL/LL’s Haylie Puterko pitched well over three innings, striking out 1
