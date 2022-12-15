PLATTSBURGH — Both the Eagles’ boys and girls dominated the lanes Thursday, as both teams bowled their way to victories over the Hornets, at North Bowl Lanes.
The Beekmantown boys, who topped Plattsburgh, 3-1, were led by Alex Deso and Logan Hart. Both Deso and Hart would each bowl above 500, posting solid performances in the outing. Plattsburgh’s Evan Rundall would roll a 638 series, giving him the highest overall score in the match.
“Evan [Rundall] and Alex [Deso] led the way to our match today,” said Beekmantown coach Farole Watts. “Both teams bowled good games.”
Alexa Sampica and Abby Fessette also rolled a pair of series above 500, as they would help lead the Eagle girls to a sweep over the Hornets. Sampica would finish with a 530 series, followed by Fessette who bowled an even 500 series.
Beekmantown will look to build off their momentum from this win in their next contest on Monday, Dec. 19, when they face Saranac back at North Bowl Lanes. Plattsburgh will have a bye next Monday, so their next competition won’t come until Wednesday, when they take on Saranac at North Bowl Lanes.
BOYS
Beekmantown 3, Plattsburgh 1
PHS- Rundall 201-213-224-638, Mintz 177-211-150-538.
BCS-A. Deso 236-154-197-587, Hart 174-188-170-532.
GIRLS
Beekmantown 4, Plattsburgh 0
PHS- McCormick 115-124-125-364, Ashline 89-115-131-335.
BCS- Sampica 139-207-184-530, Fessette 181-158-161-500.
BOYS
Saranac 4
Northeastern Clinton 0
GIRLS
Northeastern Clinton 3
Saranac 1
PLATTSBURGH — While the Chiefs’ boys team was able to top the Cougars, 4-0, the Cougars’ girls team flipped the script in their match, winning 3-1. With the sides splitting the contest, it made for some highly competitive bowling Thursday, at North Bowl Lanes.
In the boys match, Dale LaVarnway would bowl the high series for the Chiefs, rolling a 681 in the win. Chiefs’ Josh Gaboriault would roll the match high, posting a 257 game.
Brooke Mesec shined for the Cougars’ girls team in their win, as she would bowl a 453 series; teammate Sabrina Robare would follow her for second on the team bowling a 388 series.
Saranac’s next contest will come on Monday, Dec. 19, when they host Beekmantown, back at North Bowl Lanes. Northeastern Clinton will be back in action next Monday as well, when they head to North Bowl Lanes to face AuSable Valley.
BOYS
Saranac 4, Northeastern Clinton 0
SCS- LaVarnway 222-225-234-681, Gaboriault 257-213-176-646.
NCCS- McGoldrick 476, Schad 421.
GIRLS
Northeastern Clinton 3, Saranac 1
SCS- Marsico 417, Paynter 396.
NCCS- Mesec 453, Robare 388.
BOYS
Peru 4
AuSable Valley 0
GIRLS
Peru 3
AuSable Valley 1
PLATTSBURGH — The Nighthawk boys and girls were both victorious Thursday, as the boys won, 4-0, and the girls won, 3-1, over the Patriots at North Bowl Lanes.
“The Nighthawk’s young guns continue to impress the league, led by Keagan Hemingway’s 663
and Kayden Smith’s 642,” said Nighthawk head coach David Mendofik. “Peru showed a total team effort to take down the Ausable Valley Patriots.”
For the Peru girls, Madison Provost and Layla Garrand would each bowl series totaling over 400, as Provost would roll a 488 series and Garrand would tally a 464 series in the win.
Ausable Valley was led by Max Benware, who continued to show his consistency with another strong outing, bowling a 680; teammate Logan Collins would follow him with a 613 series. For the Lady Patriots, Abby Perky would lead the group with an impressive 419 series.
Peru’s next action will come Monday, Dec.19, back at North Bowl Lanes when they match-up with Moriah. AuSable Valley will also see their next action on Monday, as they will take on Willsboro back at North Bowl Lanes.
BOYS
Peru 4, AuSable Valley 0
AVCS- Benware 227-227-226-680, Collins 212-224-177-613.
PCS- K. Hemingway 221-254-188-663, Kay. Smith 192-245-205-642.
GIRLS
Peru 3, AuSable Valley 1
AVCS- Perky 141-161-117-419, Bass 120-122-120-362.
PCS- Provost 191-166-131-488, Garrand 180-151-133.
MONDAY
BOYS
Plattsburgh 4
Northeastern Clinton 0
GIRLS
Northeastern Clinton 4
Plattsburgh 0
PLATTSBURGH — The Cougars returned to form Monday, after being swept last week, as the girls would sweep the Hornets, 4-0. However in the boys match, the Hornets would be victorious, sweeping the Cougars, 4-0.
On the boys side, NCCS was led by Jaycob McGoldrick who bowled a 199-490. Christopher Agoney added 177-441.
For Plattsburgh, Evan Rundall led all bowlers with scores of 199-490. Sebastian Bernier and David Mintz added scores of 195-498 and 482, respectively.
Keira Mackinnon and Skyler Agoney had high scores for the Cougars’ girls, with 160-426 and 164-409, respectively.
BOYS
Northeastern Clinton 4, Plattsburgh 0
PHS- Rundall 190 -543, Bernier 195-498, Mintz 482.
NCCS- McGoldrick 199-490, Agoney 177-441.
GIRLS
Northeastern Clinton 4, Plattsburgh 0
NCCS- Mackinnon 160-426, Agoney 164-409.
