PLATTSBURGH — The Eagles’ stellar performances from both their boy’s and girl’s teams Monday afternoon at North Bowl Lanes, as both squads swept the Chiefs, 4-0.
In the boy’s competition, Alex Deso bowled an incredible 708 series, including a top game of 246, for the Eagles. Wyatt Dragoon also impressed in the team’s sweep, as he posted a 605 series.
Joshua Gaboriault was the top bowler for the Saranac boys, as he rolled a 537 series, respectively, in the defeat.
In the girl’s groupings, Kelsey Cooks and Abby Fessette helped pave the way for another Eagles sweep, as Cook would bowl a 492 series and Fessette would finish right behind her with a 482 series.
Kennedy Paynter would roll a 436 series for the Chiefs’ girls, giving her the top score on the team.
Both teams will still have one more matchup before they head out on winter break, as Saranac will take on Plattsburgh Wednesday and Beekmantown will face-off with AuSable Valley; both matches will start at 3:30 p.m., at North Bowl Lanes.
—
BOYS
Beekmantown 4, Saranac 0
BCS- A. Deso 246-231-231-708, Dragoon 605.
SCS- Gaboriault 537, Lavarnway 195.
GIRLS
Beekmantown 4, Saranac 0
BCS- Cook 492, Fessette 482, Cragle 173.
SCS- Paynter 436, Ashline-Beaudet 176, Laundry 150.
BOYS
AuSable Valley 4
Northeastern Clinton 0
GIRLS
Northeastern Clinton 3
AuSable Valley 1
PLATTSBURGH — The Patriots and Cougars were battling it out in the lanes Monday, as the Cougar girls were able to win 3-1 over the Patriots, however the Patriot boys took care of business on their end, sweeping the Cougars.
For the AuSable Valley boy’s group, who won 4-0 over Northeastern Clinton, Max Benware continued to build on what has already been a solid season, bowling a 647 series, with a high-game of 258.
Things were a little tighter in the girls matchup, as the Cougars were able to avoid a split, winning 3-1. Cougars’ Brooke Mesec led all girl bowlers, rolling a 502 series in the contest; teammate Kiera MacKinnon would post the second highest series, bowling a 414.
Both squads will be back in action Wednesday, as AuSable Valley will take on Beekmantown and Northeastern Clinton will square-off with Moriah. Both contests are scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m., back at North Bowl Lanes.
—
BOYS
AuSable Valley 4, Northeastern Clinton 0
NCCS- McGoldrick 162.
AVCS- Benware 228-258-161-647, LaRocque 221.
GIRLS
Northeastern Clinton 3, AuSable Valley 1
NCCS- Mesec 502, Mackinnon 414.
AVCS- Quinn 406, Perky 404.
