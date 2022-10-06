CHAZY — The Eagles’ scored only twice Wednesday in what was truly a defensive slugfest. However, that was all they needed to best Moriah at home, 2-0.
In the first half, neither team could get much of a rhythm going offensively. Both teams were pushing the ball into the opponent’s zone, but with no luck. Finally, at the 39-minute mark of the first half, Chazy got one to break their way on a Samantha Gonyo-Lafountain goal.
Coming into the second half with a 1-0 lead, the Eagles’ stayed on the offensive attack, as Georgia Belrose would tack on the team’s second goal at the nine-minute mark. The Eagles would hold on to that 2-0 lead for the remainder of the half, to secure the win.
“Couldn’t be more proud of the effort by our girls tonight,” said Chazy coach John Tregan, “our girls stepped up big again, tonight, and defended home field.”
—
Chazy 2, Moriah 0
MCS 0 0 — 0
CCRS 1 1 — 2
First Half- 1, Gonyo-Lafountain, 39:02.
Second Half- 2, CCRS, Belrose, 8:59.
Shots- CCRS, 10-4.
Saves- Gaddor, MCS, 6. Blair, CCRS, 4.
Keene 6
Johnsburg/Minerva 0
KEENE — The Beavers put on an offensive show Wednesday, scoring six goals en route to defeating the Irish, 6-0.
The scoring came early and often in the first half for Keene, as Pia Morrelli would open things up with a goal at just the five-minute mark. 20 minutes later, Liana Shambo would extend the Keene lead with a goal of her own.
At the 29-minute mark, Julianna Tremblay would score off an assist from Haylie Buysse, to give the Beavers a 3-0 lead. But those two weren’t done, as Buysse would connect with Tremblay just three minutes later, for a 4-0 lead.
Vivian Smith would round out the first half with a score and teammate Lily Jones would start the second with a goal, to cap off the offensive barrage for the night. Credit should also be given to the Beaver defense, as they held the Irish to just one shot, in the shutout victory.
—
Keene 6, Johnsburg/Minerva 0
JOH 0 0 — 0
KCS 5 1 — 6
First Half- 1, KCS, Morrelli, 5:00. 2, KCS, Shambo, 25:00. 3, KCS, Tremblay (Buysse), 29:00. 4, KCS, Tremblay (Buysse), 32:45. 5, KCS, Smith, 38:00.
Second Half- 6, KCS, Jones, 20:00.
Shots- KCS, 15-1.
Saves- Williams, JOH, 8. Shaver, KCS, 1.
Wells 3
Crown Point 2
CROWN POINT — The Indians will head back home, victorious, Wednesday after narrowly escaping their match with the Panthers, 3-2.
Things were tightly contested all afternoon, as early in the first half, Macy Orr would score the opening goal for Wells that would be answered by Crown Points’ Abigail Lafountain to end the half.
The Inidans made sure to apply more pressure in the second half, with Lilliana Wright scoring at the 25-minute mark followed by Ava Dwyer scoring four minutes later, to give the team a 3-0 lead. Laurel Peters would cut the Panther deficit to one with a late goal, but the team would run out of time and fall at home.
—
Well 3, Crown Point 2
WCS 1 2 - 3
CP 1 1 - 2
First Half- 1, WCS, Orr (Wright), 5:17. 2, CP, Lafountain, 30:46
Second Half- 3, WCS, Wright (PK), 25:10. 4, WCS, Dwyer (Orr), 29:52. 5, CP, Peters, 30:59.
Shots- CP 4-4
Saves- Allen, WCS, 4. Duprey, CP, 4.
Northern Adirondack 5
Ticonderoga 0
TICONDEROGA — The Bobcats flexed their offense muscle as they visited the Sentinels and came out the victor, winning 5-0.
Six minutes into the game, Jo Mead broke the score open as she got the ball past Ti’s goalkeeper Keirra Bechard.
Later in the first half, Mackenna LaBarge had her boot on two consecutive goals three minutes apart.
She first assisted Abby Peryea to add an insurance goal, followed up by assisting Ashlyn Seguin to put the halftime score at 3-0.
Seguin wasn’t done either. Just one minute into the second period, she navigated the ball to LaBarge who scored a goal of her own.
Five minutes later, Peryea would score her second goal of the contest off a penalty kick, finalizing the scoring.
Despite outshooting the Sentinels 17-7, the Bobcats slowed the pace down and would hold onto the shutout. Hallie Gilmore saved seven shots on her way to a clean sheet.
—
Northern Adirondack 5, Ticonderoga 0
NACS 3 2 - 5
TCS 0 0 - 0
First Half- 1, NACS, Mead, 6:04. 2, NACS, Peryea (LaBarge), 25:15. 3, NACS, Seguin (LaBarge), 28:09.
Second Half- 4, NACS, LaBarge (Seguin), 1:00. 5, NACS, Peryea, 6:31.
Shots- NACS 17-7
Saves- Gilmore, NACS, 7. Bechard, TCS, 8
Saranac 7
Peru 0
PERU — The Chiefs went wild Wednesday, scoring five first half goals in their victory over Nighthawks, 7-0.
It was a match that saw Saranac outshoot Peru, 24-1, in what was truly a dominant all-around performance on the road. However, that would lead to an impressive save total for Peru’s Megan Corrow, stopping 17 shots in the match.
Four different Chiefs would go on to score goals in the match. Sydney Myers would score the game’s opening goal, followed by Aislyn Liberty, who would score two goals on the night. Olivia Davis would also score a pair of goals in the first half, with teammates Leah Hamel and Brenna Ducatte each scoring in the second half.
“Saranac is a tough team, and outworked us tonight. There’s a reason they are top of the league,” said Peru coach William Pafford, “We are still trying to figure a few things out, but as a team we aren’t far off from where we want to be. We continue to come in day in and day out and put the work in, hopefully soon it comes together.”
—
Saranac 7, Peru 0
SCS 5 2 — 7
PCS 0 0 — 0
First Half- 1, SCS, Myers. 2, SCS, Liberty. 3, SCS, Davis (Myers). 4, SCS, Liberty. 5, SCS, Davis.
Second Half- 6, SCS, Hamel (Brault). 7, SCS, Ducatte (Myers).
Shots- SCS, 24-1.
Saves- Damiani, SCS, 1. Corrow, PCS, 17.
Seton Catholic 2
Saranac Lake 1 (OT)
SARANAC LAKE — The Knights defeated the Red Storm Wednesday, in what was a back-and-forth, nail biting finish in overtime. Madyson Whalen would score two goals, including the game-winner, building on her already impressive season.
In the first half, Abby Pearl would find Whalen on an assist for her first goal, to give Seton Catholic an early one-goal lead. The score would hold at 1-0 for the remainder of the half, setting up for drama late.
With just five minutes to play in the second half, Saranac Lake saw their hopes dwindling. However, Maddison Moody-Durant would come through in the clutch, scoring the equalizing goal, essentially sending the game to overtime.
In overtime, the Pearl to Whalen connection would strike again, this time off a redirected corner-kick, to win the game, 2-1.
—
Seton Catholic 2, Saranac Lake 1 (OT)
SC 1 0 1 — 2
SLCS 0 1 0 — 1
First Half- 1, SC, Whalen (Pearl), 25:00.
Second Half- 2, SLCS, Moody-Durant, 35:13.
Overtime- 3, SC, Whalen (Pearl), 2:24.
Shots- SC, 13-9.
Saves- Johnston, SC, 6. Goetz, SLCS, 8.
Willsboro 1
Indian Lake/Long Lake 0
WILLSBORO — A hard fought contest between the Warriors and Orange saw Willsboro defend home turf, winning 1-0.
10 minutes into the contest Warriors Isabella Harrison and Lexi Nolette connected on what would be Harrison’s first goal of the season.
The game would see both teams try to beat the opposing goalkeepers, as shots were 21-10 in favor of Willsboro. Pressure was applied but neither defense would break after the early goal, as the score remained the same until the final whistle was blown.
“Isabella Harrison played a great game today and was able to find the back of the net for the first time this year,” Warriors head coach Justin Drinkwine said. “This was a hard-fought game by both teams.”
—
Willsboro 1, Indian Lake/Long Lake 0
IL/LL 0 0 — 0
WCCS 1 0 — 1
First Half- 1, WCS, Harrison (Nolette), 10:00.
Shots- WCS, 21-10.
Saves- IL/LL, 13. Bruno, WCS, 10.
Beekmantown 3
Plattsburgh 1
PLATTSBURGH — The Eagles played spoiler to the Hornets’ senior night Wednesday, winning on the road, 3-1. Peyton Parliament connected with her teammates for two second half assists, to lead them to victory.
Before the match, Plattsburgh recognized 10 seniors of the team for their dedication to the program. One the ball was kicked off, it was back to business.
Beekmantown’s Luci Brown scored the only goal of the first half, off an assist from Bailey Mesec, giving the team a 1-0 lead at the break. However just one minute into the second half, Bella Miller would score the unassisted equalizer, to bring the score to 1-1.
The Eagles responded fiercely, with Parliament finding both Grace McCasland and Rihanna Gilligan on assists, to give the team a commanding 3-1 lead.
“Beekmantown was able to capitalize and create more scoring opportunities,” said Plattsburgh coach Tim Mulligan. “We’ll look to regroup and take on NCCS in a non-league game on Friday.”
—
Beekmantown 3, Plattsburgh 1
BCS 1 2 — 3
PHS 0 1 — 1
First Half- 1, BCS, Brown (Mesec), 22:50.
Second Half- 2, PHS, Miller, 1:04. 3, BCS, McCasland (Parliament), 9:04. 4, BCS, Gilligan (Parliament), 25:32.
Shots- BCS, 13-8.
Shots- Burdo, BCS, 7. McCormick, PHS, 10.
Northeastern Clinton 4
AuSable Valley 3 (OT)
CLINTONVILLE — The Patriots led 3-1, with less than 20 minutes to play. However, the Cougars had other ideas, scoring three straight, unanswered goals to win the game in overtime, 4-3.
Kate Knapp would start the scoring in the first half for the Patriots, early in the game at the three-minute mark. Cougars’ Laci Roberts would respond with a goal to tie the game, but Miriam Sayward would put the Patriots back in the lead, with a goal just before the end of the half.
In the second half, Addie Stanley would extend the AuSable Valley lead to 3-1, with less than 20-minutes to play. The Cougars weren’t ready to roll over just yet, with Maddy Arno scoring to cut the lead to one, followed by a Alexa Turner goal that tied the game.
Arno stayed hot in the overtime period, as just under four-minutes she would score the game winner for Northeastern Clinton.
“Tonight was an exciting game between two really good teams. I am extremely proud of how my girls responded, being two goals down and coming away with the victory,” said Cougars coach Tim Surprenant. “This is a great win for us, as we are improving everyday.”
—
Northeastern Clinton 4, AuSable Valley 3 (OT)
AVCS 2 1 0 — 3
NCCS 1 2 1 — 4
First Half- 1, AVCS, Knapp (Stanley), 3:09. 2, NCCS, Roberts, 29:29. 3, AVCS, Sayward (Keyser), 38:50.
Second Half- 4, AVCS, Stanley (Keyser), 12:18. 5, NCCS, Arno (Richard), 20:16. 6, NCCS, Turner, 29:18.
Overtime- 7, NCCS, Arno (Lafountain), 3:52.
Shots- NCCS, 13-11.
Saves- Rondeau, AVCS, 9. DuBois, NCCS, 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.