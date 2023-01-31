CHAZY — The Beekmantown girls’ hockey team picked up a couple of victories over the weekend at home, skating to a 3-1 win over Potsdam on Friday and then a 3-2 decision over Massena on Saturday.
BEEKMANTOWN 3
POTSDAM 1
Katie McCormick, Rhianna Gilligan and Lily Pratt scored goals for the Eagles, while Janna Ruest led the way with two assists.
Beekmantown took a 2-0 lead in the first period and scored the only goal in the second stanza.
Kori-Lynne Lamoy picked up the win in net.
“It was an excellent team effort for Beekmantown — we were strong in all three zones tonight,” Beekmantown coach Al Ruest said.
“The girls did a great job sticking to the coaches’ game plan and they executed well. We scored on our chances and with the help of Kori-Lynne Lamoy we held Potsdam to just one tally.”
BEEKMANTOWN 3
MASSENA 2
Rachel Madore scored two goals, one on the power play, and Adyson Campbell added one to lead the Eagles.
Ruest picked up two more assists and Lamoy recorded her second victory in two games in net.
Beekmantown took an early 2-0 lead with under eight minutes gone in the first period and then held on.
“It was another good effort up and down the lineup tonight,” Al Ruest said. “The girls are really starting to click. And with playoffs right around the corner, the timing couldn’t be better.
“The leadership of our captain and senior, Rachel Madore, is really helping the team come together and play as a solid unit.”
—
Friday
Beekmantown 3, Potsdam 1
Potsdam 0 0 1 — 1
Beekmantown 2 1 0 — 3
First period- 1, BCS, McCormick (Amaya-Gutierrez), 1:29. 2, BCS, Gilligan (Ruest), 2:51.
Second period- 3, BCS, Pratt (Abellard, Ruest), 2:51.
Third period- 4, PCS, Emerson ppg (Bullock), 8:17.
Shots- Potsdam, 26-17.
Saves- Johnson (9), Testier (5), PCS, 14. Lamoy, BCS, 25.
—
Saturday
Beekmantown 3, Massena 2
Massena 1 0 1 — 2
Beekmantown 2 1 0 — 3
First period- 1, BCS, Madore ppg (Abellard, Ruest), 3:58. 2, BCS, Campbell (Pratt, Ruest), 7:26. 3, MCS, Thomas (Deshaies), 11:24.
Second period- 4, BCS, Madore, 14:35.
Third period- 5, MCS, Thomas (Prentice, D’Arienzo), 11:43.
Shots- Beekmantown, 27-14.
Saves- Royce, MCS, 24. Lamoy, BCS, 12.
BOYS
EAGLES GO 1-0-1
MASSENA — The Beekmantown boys’ hockey team (10-1-2) won one and tied over over the weekend in non-conference play against Section X teams.
The Eagles skated to a 4-1 victory over Canton on Friday night and then battled Massena to a 2-all overtime tie on Saturday afternoon.
BEEKMANTOWN 4
CANTON 1
Zach LaPier scored two second-period goals, one a short-handed tally, to help give the Eagles their win over the Golden Bears.
Quinn Brandell scored a power-play goal in the first period for Beekmantown and Louis Sweenor closed out the Eagles’ scoring in the third.
Austin Doser turned aside 21 of 22 shots in the Beekmantown nets as the Eagles held a 46-22 shot advantage.
“It was a solid team win on the road against a Division I opponent,” Beekmantown coach Justin Frechette said. “Our goaltender Austin Doser was solid in net for us again and we did a really nice job on spec ial teams throughout.”
BEEKMANTOWN 2
MASSENA 2, OT
The Eagles held a 2-0 lead on a first-period goal by Luke Moser and a third-period tally by Zach LaPier.
But the Red Raiders would then score twice later in the third period to force overtime.
Massena finished with a 40-34 shot advantage and Austin Doser stopped 38 of the 40 shots he saw in the Eagles’ nets.
“It is always a challenge playing two games back to back on the road against Division I opponents, but I was pleased with our effort,” Frechette said. “I thought we had several opportunities to end the game late in the third, but were unable to capitalize on a few Grade A chances.
“Credit to Massena for playing a great game as well as both teams played hard the entire game.”
—
Friday
Beekmantown 4, Canton 1
Beekmantown 1 2 1 — 4
Canton 0 0 1 — 1
First period- 1, BCS, Brandell ppg.
Second period- 2, BCS, LaPier (Burdo). 3, BCS, LaPier shg.
Third period- 4, Can, Aryssian (McLear). 5, BCS, Sweenor.
Shots- Beekmantown, 46-22.
Saves- Doser, BCS, 21. Schryver, Can 42.
—
Saturday
Beekmantown 2, Massena 2, OT
Beekmantown 1 0 1 0 — 2
Massena 0 0 2 0 — 2
First period- 1, BCS, Moser (Jarus, Ducatte).
Third period- 2, BCS, LaPier (Rodier). 3, Mass, Eggleston (Marasco, Puente). 4, Mass, Marasco (Puente, Smutz).
Shots- Massena, 40-34.
Saves- Doser, BCS, 38. Linstad, Mass, 32.
RICE MEMORIAL 3
SARANAC 0
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Kyle Tanis scored two goals, one on the power play, and the hosts avenged an earlier loss to the Chiefs in non-league play on Saturday.
Jack Strong’s power-play goal with three seconds left in the contest gave Rice its final goal.
Tanis opened the scoring midway through the second period and the hosts tacked on two more goals in the third.
Joe Patterson was in net for the shutout with 22 saves and Mason Patnode stopped 29 shots for Saranac (10-3-2).
“Rice had a very good game plan coming into this game,” Saranac coach Robby Knowles said. “They did a good job with their gap control and eliminated our transition game.
“They’re a very deep team, but we deserved the result we got in this one. Our effort was not good, and we had some poor body language from some of our top players.
“We need to erase this game from our memory and have a good week of practice to prepare for Queensbury and Saratoga this weekend.”
—
Rice Memorial 3, Saranac 0
Saranac 0 0 0 — 0
Rice 0 1 2 — 3
Second period- 1, RM, Tanis ppg (Strong), 8:55.
Third period- 2, RM, Tanis (Owens, Patterson), 2:48. 3, RM, Strong ppg (Banks, Tanis), 14:57.
Shots- Rice, 32-22.
Saves- Patnode, SCS, 29. Patterson, RM, 22.
RICE MEMORIAL 8
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 1
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Caden Fischer led a balanced offensive attack with two goals as Rice Memorial skated past the Cougars in non-league action on Friday night.
The hosts, leading 1-0 after one, broke loose for five goals in the first nine minutes of the second period.
Lucas Hemingway put NCCS on the board late in the game with Winnie Simpson getting the assist.
Peter Judkins made 34 saves in the Cougars’ nets.
“We had another bad second period, giving up five goals,” NCCS coach Scott LaFountain said. “We have to be better as a whole team and we will. We have a big league game Tuesday (tonight) against a very good Beekmantown team, so it won’t get easier for us.
“We just have to remain positive and continue to try and improve as the season moves towards more league play.”
—
Rice Memorial 8, NCCS 1
NCCS 0 0 1 — 1
Rice 1 5 2 — 8
First period- 1, RM, Raleigh (Banks), 6:47.
Second period- 2, RM, Owens (Rob), :50. 3, RM, Rob (Senesac), 3:23. 4, RM, Fischer (Banks), 3:47. 5, RM, Russo (Wheeler), 7:44. 6, RM, Quong (Reilly), 8:17.
Third period- 7, RM, Fischer (Mobley), 8:52. 8, RM, Senesac (Owens), 9:13. 9, NCCS, Hemingway (Simpson), 13:48.
Shots- Rice, 42-23.
Saves- Judkins, NCCS, 34. Heilman, RM, 22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.