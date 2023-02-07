POTSDAM — Amaya Abellard scored two second-period goals and the Beekmantown girls’ hockey team continued its winning ways with a 3-0 non-league win over Potsdam on Saturday.
Abellard tallied an unassisted goal at 4:03 and scored again, with Kylee Suprenant assisting, at 14:03.
Janna Ruest then added the finishing touch with an empty-net goal at the 14:07 mark of the third.
The shutout in net went to Kori-Lynne Lamoy.
“It was another solid team effort,” Beekmantown coach Al Ruest said. “Credit to Potsdam — they never stopped coming. But Kori-Lynne Lamoy was a brick wall for us today, stopping all 19 of Potsdam’s shots for her first varsity shutout.
“The coaches were very pleased also with the play of freshman Amaya Abellard, who got rewarded for her strong play today with a couple of nice goals.”
—
Beekmantown 3, Potsdam 0
Beekmantown 0 2 1 — 3
Potsdam 0 0 0 — 0
Second period- 1, BCS, Abellard, 4:03. 2, BCS, Abellard (Surprenant), 14:03.
Third period- 3, BCS, Ruest eng, 14:07.
Shots- Potsdam, 19-17.
Saves- Lamoy, BCS, 19. Johnson (10), Tessier (4), PCS, 14.
{span style=”font-size: 1em ”}BOYS{/span}
CHIEFS LOSE TWICE
It was a tough weekend for Saranac as the Chiefs dropped a 6-1 game to state-ranked Queensbury on Friday night and a 4-2 decision to Saratoga on Saturday afternoon in non-league play.
FRIDAY
QUEENSBURY 6
SARANAC 1
GLENS FALLS — The Section II opponent broke the game open with three power-play goals within a one-minute span in the third period.
“We took our first major penalty of the season late in the game and they made us pay for it, scoring three times on that power play,” Saranac coach Robby Knowles said.
“It was an undisciplined penalty and we can’t put ourselves in that position down two goals.”
Missing out on some early scoring opportunities hurt the Chiefs.
“The final score isn’t indicative of how the game went,” Knowles said. “We had five Grade A chances in the first 25 minutes. Their goalie made two big saves and we missed the net on the other three.”
Evan Patrie scored the lone Saranac goal, with Adrian Barnes and Ashtyn Catlin getting the assists. Joey Mitchell made 39 saves in the Saranac nets.
“I’m not sold on the official shot total on the score sheet,” Knowles said. “But it’s listed as 45-14, so that’s what we’re reporting.
“Regardless, we have to be more opportunistic and capitalize on our quality chances.”
SARATOGA 4
SARANAC 2
SARATOGA — The hosts jumped out to a 3-0 lead and then held on for the win as the Chiefs would close to within one early in the third period.
Patrie and Connor Graves scored in the first four minutes of the third for Saranac, with Nolan Miner assisting on the first, and both Miner and Landon Giroux on the second.
“We dealt with some major adversity in this game, losing two of our top scorers to injury early in the game,” Knowles said.
“I was extremely pleased with the effort from our guys who stepped up after we lost those two players. It was an opportunity for some players to get involved and many of them rose to the occasion.”
The Chiefs finished with a 32-28 shot advantage, with Shawn McLane making 24 saves in the Saranac nets.
“Their second goal should have been disallowed because of an illegal substitution when a player jumped off their bench before their penalized player exited the penalty box,” Knowles said. “But the officials didn’t catch it.
“We had a lot of chances with the extra attacker on in the final two minutes, but couldn’t get a good bounce to bang one home.”
—
Friday
Queensbury 6, Saranac 1
Saranac 0 0 1 — 1
Queensbury 0 3 3 — 6
Second period- 1, QHS, Lozier (Ogden, Fearman), 6:14. 2, QHS, Ogden (Denno, Theis), 9:43. 3, QHS, Fearman shg (Dufour), 11:47.
Third period- 4, SCS, Patrie (A. Barnes, Catlin), 3:26. 5, QHS, Deutsch ppg (Theis, MacEwan), 12:45. 6, QHS, Dufour ppg (Ogden, Fearman), 13:24. 7, QHS, Kelsey ppg (Ogden, Fearman), 13:43.
Shots- Queensbury, 45-14.
Saves- Mitchell, SCS, 39. Fanciullo, QHS, 13.
—
Saturday
Saratoga 4, Saranac 2
Saranac 0 0 2 — 2
Saratoga 1 1 2 — 4
First period- 1, SHS, Henderson shg (Frasier), 11:48.
Second period- 2, SHS, Pemrick ppg (Badar), 14:53.
Third period- 3, SHS, Frazier shg, 1:27. 4, SCS, Patrie ppg (Miner), 1:33. 5, SCS, Graves (Miner, L. Giroux), 3:47. 6, SHS, Klochaney (Bradley, Henderson), 10:43.
Shots- Saranac, 32-28.
Saves- McLane, SCS, 24. Barber, SHS, 30.
COUGARS DROP TWO
Northeastern Clinton dropped a couple of non-league games over the weekend at the Lake Placid Olympic Arena. State-ranked Rochester Aquinas skated to a 6-2 win over the Cougars on Friday and CVAC opponent SLP held on for a 6-5 victory on Saturday.
Winnie Simpson was a standout on the weekend for the Cougars, scoring six of his team’s seven goals.
FRIDAY
AQUINAS 6
NCCS 2
LAKE PLACID — Aquinas, leading by a 3-2 score after two periods, scored three unanswered goals in the third to pull away.
Lesa Mohammed scored two of Aquinas’ six goals in the contest.
Simpson tallied two unassisted goals for the Cougars, one in the first period and the second coming with one second remaining in the second stanza.
Peter Judkins finished with 31 saves in the NCCS nets.
SLP 6
NCCS 5
LAKE PLACID — Simpson scored four goals, Lucas Hemingway added one and Owen Ebersol assisted on two goals for the Cougars.
SLP took a 6-3 lead into the third before Simpson found the back of the net twice to make it interesting.
Ayden McCormick scored two goals for SLP, while Brady Tremblay, Carson St. Louis, Noah Munn and Kaden Darrah each added one.
SLP scored four of its goals in the second period to take a three-goal lead heading to the third.
—
Friday
Aquinas 6, NCCS 2
Aquinas 1 2 3 — 6
NCCS 1 1 0 — 2
First period- 1, A, Miller (Dossier), 3:02. 2, NCCS, Simpson, 10:12.
Second period- 3, A, Mohammed (Mangone), 2:57. 4, A, Stewart, 12:49. 5, NCCS, Simpson, 16:59.
Third period- 6, A, Mohammed (Dossier), 3:37. 7, A, Whitney (Mangone, Miller), 13:21. 8, A, Smith (Flanerty, Gomes), 15:27.
Shots- Aquinas, 37-30.
Saves- Judkins, NCCS, 31. Muir, A, 28.
—
SLP 6, NCCS 5
NCCS 1 2 2 — 5
SLP 2 4 0 — 6
First period- 1, SLP, Tremblay (St. Louis), 6:11. 2, SLP, St. Louis (Kratts), 9:07. 3, NCCS, Simpson, 13:48.
Second period- 4, SLP Munn (Ferebee), 4:19. 5, SLP, McCormick, 6:54. 6, NCCS, Simpson (Ebersol), 9:11. 7, SLP, McCormick (Munn), 10:07. 8, NCCS, Hemingway (Ebersol), 16:01. 9, SLP, Darrah (Ferebee), 16:29.
Third period- 10, NCCS, Simpson (E. Bulriss), 7:59. 11, NCCS, Simpson, 12:26.
Shots- NCCS, 32-29.
Saves- Judkins (19), Badger (4), NCCS, 23. Nicholas, SLP, 27.
