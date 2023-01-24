PLATTSBURGH — It was meet number four of the season for the Section VII indoor track and field this past Saturday and the competition was fierce as always. The Eagle boys took first place overall for the second meet in a row and the Chief girls continued on their streak of dominant performances as they took first place yet again at the Plattsburgh State Fieldhouse.
While Beekmantown may have edged out Saranac overall, 153-150, the Chiefs still were able to claim first place in four out of the 15 events. Andrew Denial took first in both the 1600 and 3200 meter run, Landon Morris nabbed the top spot in the 600 meter run and Landon Powers placed first in the high jump.
The Nighthawks also had a standout performance amongst the boys, as they also won four different events across the afternoon. Sawyer Schlitt took first in both the 55 and 300 meter dash, Landon Pandoplh placed first in the 1000 meter run and the Nighthawk ‘A’ team, made up of Michael Welc, Alex Watts, Harrison Matthews and Pandolph, placed first in the 4x800 meter relay.
For the victorious Eagles, Alexander Jock continued his stellar season as he took first in the 55 meter hurdles. The Eagles’ ‘A’ team, made up of Gabriel Reams, Maxime Page, Ryan Bell-Carter and Carter VanAlpen, also took first in the 4x400 meter relay in what was a proficient day for the group.
The Red Storm also saw some solid performances from their athletes in the meet, as the boys won four of the day’s events. Mitchell Ellsworth nabbed a pair of wins with the top distance in shot put and teammate Liam Nobles would take first in both the long and triple jump; the Red Storm ‘A’ team would also take first in the 4x200 meter relay as Sean Roth, Robert Sinclair, Soren Wolford and Nobles would lead their team to victory in the race.
In the girls competitions the Chiefs paced the field, taking first overall with a score of 202. The group placed first in nine of the 14 events. The team took the top spot in all three relay events, the 400, the 800 and the 200 meter and Sienna Boulds also took multiple first for the group as she won both the 600 and 1000 meter runs; Laura Denial would win the 1500 meter run, Grace Damiani would win the high jump Desiree Jean-Pierre would take first in the shot put and Madalyn Winnik would take the top spot in the long jump to round of the Chiefs victories.
The Eagles, who placed second overall with a score of 145, were led by Ava McAuliffe who won both the 55 and the 300 meter dash; teammate Lexi Clark would take first in the triple jump to wrap up the Eagles successful day.
Another impressive finish came from Ticonderoga’s Isabelle Burroughs who had the school’s top finish for the day, taking first in the 55 meter hurdles with a time of 9.99 seconds.
All nine teams (AuSable Valley, Beekmantown, Seton Catholic, Saranac Lake, Peru, Saranac, Plattsburgh, Ticonderoga and Moriah/Boquet Valley) will be back in action this coming Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Plattsburgh State Fieldhouse for what should be yet another competitive day of indoor action.
BOYS
OVERALL RESULTS
1, Beekmantown 153; 2, Saranac 150; 3, Peru 97; 4, Saranac Lake 54; 5, Plattsburgh 52; 6, Seton Catholic 18; 7, AuSable Valley 14; 8, Ticonderoga 11; 9, Moriah/Boquet Valley 3.
EVENT RESULTS
55 hurdles- 1, Jock (BCS), 8.20. 2, Page (BCS), 8.65. 3, Powers (SCS), 8.91.
55 dash- 1, Schlitt (PCS), 6.67. 2, Jock (BCS), 6.89. 3, Reams (BCS), 6.98.
800 relay- 1, Peru ‘A’ (Mi. Welc, Watts, Matthews, Pandolph), 9:13.24. 2, Beekmantown ‘A’ ( Nelson, Bibeau, Eagan, Slick), 9.21.60. 3, Saranac ‘A’ (Kelley, Thayer, Dormann, Prial), 9:27.51.
1600 run- 1, A. Denial (SCS), 4:47.41. 2, Slick (BCS), 4:49.99. 3, Pandolph (PCS), 4:56.27.
200 relay- 1, Saranac Lake ‘A’ (Roth, Sinclair, Wolford, Nobles), 1:44.32. 2, Peru ‘A’ (Daniels, McMillan, Schlitt, Porter), 1:44.57. 3, Beekmantown ‘A’ (VanAlpen, Frennier, Smart, Page), 1:45.10.
600 run- 1, Morris (SCS), 1:35.08. 2, A. Denial (SCS), 1:35.47. 3, VanAlpen (BCS), 1:36.16.
300 dash- 1, Schlitt (PCS), 37.68. 2, Reams (BCS), 39.03. 3, Squire (PCS), 39.42.
1000 run- 1, Pandolph (PCS), 2:50.20. 2, Slick (BCS), 2:55.10. 3, Morris (SCS), 3:02.38.
3200 run- 1, A. Denial (SCS), 10:36.90. 2, Thayer (SCS), 11:26.41. 3, Welc (PCS), 11:26.42.
400 relay- 1, Beekmantown ‘A’ (Reams, Page, Bell-Carter, VanAlpen), 3:58.61. 2, Peru ‘A’ (Watts, McMillan, Fuller), 4:00.46. 3, Plattsburgh ‘A’ (Duttine, Frakes, Mulligan, Meyer), 4:07.99.
Weight throw- 1, Bobbie (SC), 15.72. 2, Webber (SCS), 13.69. 3, Lefevre (AVCS), 13.23.
High jump- 1, Powers (SCS), 1.67. 2, TIED, Baker (PHS) & Owen (BCS), 1.62. 3, Daniels (SCS), 1.52.
Shot put- 1, Ellsworth (SLCS), 15.22. 2, Bobbie (SC), 15.17. 3, Lefevre (AVCS), 11.89.
Long jump- 1, Nobles (SLCS), 6.02. 2, Daniels (SCS), 5.93. 3, Powers (SCS), 5.63.
Triple jump- 1, Nobles (SLCS), 12.38. 2, Daniels (SCS), 11.44. 3, Page (BCS), 11.00.
GIRLS
OVERALL RESULTS
1, Saranac 202; 2, Beekmantown 145; 3, Peru 83; 4, Plattsburgh 33; 5, Saranac Lake 26; 6, Ticonderoga 20.5; 7, Moriah/Boquet Valley 12; 8, AuSable Valley 10.5.
EVENT RESULTS
800 relay- 1, Saranac ‘A’ (Miner, Norcross, Denial, Boulds), 11:22.35. 2, Beekmantown ‘A’ (Drowne, Denton, Benware, Rostak), 12:00.50.
55 hurdles- 1, Burroughs (TCS), 9.99. 2, McKiernan (M/BV), 10.47. 3, Davey (PCS), 10.59.
55 dash- 1, McAuliffe (BCS), 7.59. 2, Lavigne (SCS), 7.85. 3, Rainville (SCS), 7.98.
1500 run- 1, L. Denial (SCS), 5:25.07. 2, Breen (PCS), 5:29.34. 3, Drowne (BCS), 5:45.23.
200 relay- 1, Saranac ‘A’ (Lavigne, Wynnik, Rainville, Davis), 1:55.02. 2, Beekmantown ‘A’ (Carroll, Hamel, Brown, Quinn), 2:01.75. 3, Saranac ‘B’ (Bishop, LaPlante, Pelkowski, Rabideau), 2:02.59.
600 run- 1, Boulds (SCS), 1:49.33. 2, Geiger (PHS), 1:51.16. 3, Miner (SCS), 1:57.91.
300 dash- 1, McAuliffe (BCS), 43.32. 2, Arnold (PCS), 47.01. 3, Pelkey (AVCS), 47.48.
1000 run- 1, Boulds (SCS), 3:23.04. 2, Breen (PCS), 3:33.41. 3, Denton (BCS), 3:41.20.
3000 run- 1, Ma. Welc (PCS), 11:41.26. 2, L. Denial (SCS), 11:42.73. 3, Chase (PHS), 12:11.57.
400 relay- 1, Saranac ‘A’ (Rainville, Rabideau, Miner, Lavigne), 4:31.59. 2, Peru ‘A’ (Breen, Davey, Ma. Welc, Arnold), 4:37.93. 3, Beekmantown ‘A’ (Denton, Brown, Hamel, McAuliffe), 4:38.23.
High jump- 1, Damiani (SCS), 1.57. 2, Quinn (BCS), 1.47. 2, Hamel (SCS), 1.42.
Weight throw- 1, Palmer (PCS), 11.29. 2, Heuer (SCS). 10.12. 3, Secore (BCS), 9.38.
Shot put- 1, Jean-Pierre (SCS), 11.02. 2, Kidder (SLCS), 8.30. 3, Heuer (SCS), 7.92.
Long jump- 1, Wynnik (SCS), 5.17. 2, Jean-Pierre (SCS), 4.50. 3, Clark (BCS), 4.49.
Triple jump- 1, Clark (BCS), 10.24. 2, Jean-Pierre (SCS), 9.13. 3, Secore (BCS), 9.02.
