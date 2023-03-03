Beekmantown 58
Saranac Lake 50
—
Beekmantown 58, Saranac Lake 50
Saranac Lake (50)
Ladue 5-2-12, Navarra 8-4-20, M. Cirikovic 0-0-0, Akey 4-2-11, Cecunjanin 0-0-0, Owens 1-0-2, Faubert 0-0-0, Martelle 1-0-2, Rivers 0-0-0, Hewitt 1-0-2, E. Cirkovic 0-0-0, Crist 0-0-0, Wilson 0-1-1, McCarthy 0-0-0. TOTALS: 20-9-50.
Beekmantown (58)
Mosley 1-0-2, Viau 0-2-2, Sorrell 0-0-0, Francois 0-0-0, Beebe 0-0-0, LaBorde 0-0-0, J. Sand 2-0-4, Mannix 4-3-12, Dixon 1-0-2, Parliament 7-2-16, Beauguard 0-0-0, Burgin 5-6-15, N. Sand 0-0-0, Bronson 1-0-3, Williams 0-0-0. TOTALS: 21-13-58.
Halftime- TIED, 22-22.
3-point field goal- Saranac Lake (1) Akey. Beekmantown (3) Mannix, Burgin, Bronson.
