WILLISBORO — Both the Beekmantown boy’s and girl’s bowling teams excelled on the road Monday afternoon, as they each swept the Willsboro boy’s and girl’s team, 4-0, at the Willsboro bowling center.
“It has been years since we were able to bring a boys team down to Willsboro,” said Eagles’ coach Farole Watts.
While it may have been the Eagle boy’s team first time competing in Willsboro in a while, they certainly didn’t show it as Caleb Deso (570), Aiden Tromblee (519) and Logan Hart (505) all bowled plus-500 series to nab the win. Deso also bowled the high-game amongst all the boy’s competitors, rolling a 221 in his third game.
For the Warriors, Ashton Hathaway bowled the top series with a 471, respectively, in the loss.
“For the girls there were multiple high games,” said Watts. “Alexa Sampica had a 563, Allyson Cragle had 577 and Abby Fessette had a 523.”
Even in the sweep, Emily Mitchell still impressed for the Warrior girls, bowling a 518 series including rolling the highest game total across both Warrior squads, with a 188 game.
—
BOYS
Beekmantown 4, Willsboro 0
BCS- Deso 146-203-221-570; Tromblee 176-171-172-519; Hart 115-196-154-505.
WCS- Hathaway 145-143-183-471; Duso 90-144-113-347; Aines 118-76-108-302.
GIRLS
Beekmantown 4, Willsboro 0
BCS- Cragle 187-164-226-577; Sampica 234-179-150-563; Fessette 208-135-180-523.
WCS- Mitchell 169-161-188-518; Phinney 115-222-135-472; Eustis 113-134-97-344.
BOYS
Saranac 4
Moriah 0
GIRLS
Moriah 4
Saranac 0
PORT HENRY — The Chiefs and Vikings were locked in a highly contested dual Monday afternoon in Moriah that resulted in a split across the boy’s and girl’s matches. The Chiefs would dominate in the boy’s match, sweeping the opponent, 4-0, while the Vikings would return the favor in the girl’s match, sweeping the Chiefs, 4-0.
In the boy’s matchup, Joshua Gaboriault would take home the high-series honors, rolling a 556 series. However, the top-game would go to teammate Dale Lavarnway, who bowled an impressive 233 series in the victory.
The Viking boys would be led by Cayden Muller who rolled a 426 series, respectively, in the defeat.
In the girl’s dual, the Vikings would be led by a trio of bowlers that would help propel the team to their sweep of the Chiefs. Harley Taylor would pace the group, with the high-series of 434. Following Taylor would be Sarah Shoobe (399) and Melissa Slattery (381) who each stepped up to obtain the win.
While the Chief girls may have taken the lopsided loss, Kennedy Paynter would still take home the high-series for the contest, bowling a 464.
—
BOYS
Saranac 4, Moriah 0
SCS- Gaboriault 225-141-190-556; LaVarnway 547; Barber 500.
MCS- Muller 146-148-132-426; Reeder 351; Riemersma 373.
GIRLS
Moriah 4, Saranac 0
SCS- Paynter 464.
MCS- Taylor 140-168-126-434; Shoobe 399; Slattery 381.
BOYS
Peru 4
Northeastern Clinton 0
GIRLS
Northeastern Clinton 3
Peru 1
PLATTSBURGH — The Nighthawks and Cougars battled it out down the lanes Monday afternoon, as the Nighthawk boys would come away with a sweep while the girl’s team would avoid the sweep, losing, 3-1, at the hands of the Cougars at North Bowl Lanes.
While the boys contest may have resulted in a sweep for the Cougars, it was still a matchup that saw several bowlers record personal bests. Cougars’ Hayden Schad rolled a personal best, 206 game and Brandon Bertrand notched his personal game-high as well, with a 175 game.
The Nighthawk boys team however, would be too much to handle for the Cougars as they would have multiple bowlers come in with plus-600 series. Nick Palmer would bowl the high-series of 622 and teammate Keagan Hemingway roll an even 600 in the sweep.
Northeastern Clinton would edge out Peru in the girls’ contest, in large part due to the performances of the trio of some of their top-bowlers, Kiera Mackinnon, Skyler Agoney and Brooke Mesec. Mackinnon would roll a 452 series, followed by Agoney who posted a 385 series and Mesec who tallied a 380 series.
Peru, even in the loss, will still find a way to take home both the high-series and high-game honors, as Madison Provost would bowl the top series with a 495 and Layla Garrand would roll the top game with a 181, respectively, in the loss.
—
BOYS
Peru 4, Northeastern Clinton 0
NCCS- McGoldrick 199-203-149-551; Schad 437; Bertrand 392.
PCS- Palmer 226-181-215-622; Hemingway 195-233-172-600; Smith 180-244-135-559.
GIRLS
Northeastern Clinton 3, Peru 1
NCCS- MacKinnon 159-150-143-452; Agoney 145-132-385; Mesec 131-132-117-380.
PCS-Provost 170-162-163-495; Garrand 157-181-123-461.
BOYS
Plattsburgh 3
Northern Adirondack 1
GIRLS
Northern Adirondack 4
Plattsburgh 0
ELLENBURG — While the Hornet boys would come away with a close victory over the Bobcats, 3-1, on the road, the Bobcat girls’ team would excel, sweeping the Hornets, 4-0.
Evan Rundall dazzled for the Hornets, earning both the high-series and high-game honors, bowling a 216 in his second game and a 579 series. Sebastian Burnien would bowl the only other plus-500 series for the Hornets, with a 509, respectively, in the victory.
Northern Adirondack’s Chase Nichols would nearly post the high-game, rolling a 211 in his second game (499 series) and teammate Jarrod Shusda would also impress with a 485 series. Devin Guilaume would roll a 444 series as well for the Cougars, however, they would fall just short in the contest, losing 3-1.
In the girls’ matchup Kate Lapoint took command for the Cougar girls, rolling both the high-series and high-game with a 466 series and a final game of 176. Lia Bennett would also post a solid series of 389, as the duo helped lead the team to a sweep.
Scotlyn McCormick still would leave it all in the lanes for the Hornets, bowling the top-series for her team, rolling a 371 in the sweep, respectively.
—
BOYS
Plattsburgh 3, Northern Adirondack 1
PHS- Rundall 180-216-183-579; Bernien 177-153-179-509; Mintz 134-133-182-449.
NACS- C. Nichols 150-211-138-499; Shusda 146-155-184-485; Gillaume 129-144-171-444.
GIRLS
Northern Adirondack 4, Plattsburgh 0
PHS- McCormick 148-112-111-371.
NACS- Lapoint 127-163-176-466; Bennett 143-102-144-389.
