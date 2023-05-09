BEEKMANTOWN — The Eagles put together a dominant afternoon on their home court Monday, as both the boys and girls teams took down the Patriots.
The Beekmantown girls started their week off with a sweep over AuSable Valley, 5-0, with both Luci Brown in the No. 1 spot and Ella Repas in the No. 2 slot winning their singles matchups without allowing a point.
While the Eagle boys may not have swept their opponent, they still picked up a 4-1 win, with Dylan Brown shutting-out his opponent in the No. 2 singles matchup.
AuSable Valley would get their lone win in the No. 1 doubles matchup, as Tristan Laundree and Liam MacDougal swept their opponent in straight sets.
—
BOYS
Beekmantown 4, AuSable Valley 1
SINGLES
No. 1- Curilla (BCS) def. Rock (AVCS), 6-1, 6-0.
No. 2- Brown (BCS) def. L. Macdougal (AVCS), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3- BCS won by forfeit.
DOUBLES
No. 1- Laundree/T. MacDougal (AVCS) def. Debella/Magiera (BCS), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2- BCS won by forfeit.
GIRLS
Beekmantown 5, AuSable Valley 0
SINGLES
No. 1- Brown (BCS) def. Jerdo (AVCS), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2- Repas (BCS) def. Schier (AVCS), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3- Cross (BCS) def. Brandt (AVCS), 6-2, 6-2.
DOUBLES
No. 1- Bronson/S. Miller (BCS) def.MacDougal/Laundree (AVCS), 6-1, 6-0.
No. 2- Labarge/O. Miller (BCS) def. Butler/Douglass (AVCS), 6-0, 6-1.
BOYS
Peru 4, Northern Adirondack 1
GIRLS
Peru 5, Northern Adirondack 0
PERU — While the Nighthawks opened their week with a pair of wins, they didn’t come easy in their tangle with the visiting Bobcats on Monday.
“Very impressed with NAC’s hard work on the court. Our team found a way to secure the overall win but NAC fought for every point and each match was very competitive,” Peru boys coach Matthew Mero said.
The Peru boys would take down Northern Adirondack, 4-1, with every match being decided in straight sets. Robin Maisse, Sebastien Schaefer and Elijah Lederman would all pick up singles wins, while the Gavin Mero/Jack Hayes duo would play a tight match with their opponent in No. 1 doubles, before finally notching the victory.
The Bobcats would nab their lone win of the match in the boys No. 2 doubles, as Tristin Lagree and Ayden Wrye would defeat Zach Johnson and Ethan Wilson.
The Peru girls would also sweep the singles without dropping a set and go on to win both doubles matches, however, both were closely contested.
“The match of the day was at No. 1 doubles, where Bella Berry and Elise Beauharnois had to battle back after dropping the first set 2-6, but won the next two 6-2, 6-4 in a marathon match,” Peru girls coach Bruce Beauharnois said.
—
BOYS
Peru 4, Northern Adirondack 1
SINGLES
No. 1- Maisse (PCS) def. King (NACS), 6-2, 6-1.
No. 2- Schaefer (PCS) def. Guay (NACS), 6-1, 6-1.
No. 3- Lederman (PCS) def. Carter (NACS), 6-2, 6-4.
DOUBLES
No. 1- Mero/Hayes (PCS) def. Tucker/Manor (NACS), 6-1, 7-5.
No. 2- Lagree/Wrye (NACS) def. Johnson/Wilson (PCS), 6-2, 6-4.
GIRLS
Peru 5, Northern Adirondack 0
SINGLES
No. 1- Davis (PCS) def. LaFave (NACS)M, 6-1, 6-0.
No. 2- Mitchell (PCS) def. Hatch (NACS), 6-0, 6-1.
No. 3- R. Beauharnois (PCS) def. St. Jilaire (NACS), 6-2, 6-1.
DOUBLES
No. 1- E. Beauharnois/Berry (PCS) def. James/Griffin (NACS), 2-6, 6-2, 6-4.
No. 2- Davis/Bechard (PCS) def. Magoon/Begore (NACS), 6-1, 4-6, 6-1.
BOYS
Lake Placid 5, Northeastern Clinton 0
GIRLS
Northeastern Clinton 5, Lake Placid 0
CHAMPLAIN — While the Blue Bomber boys and Cougar girls both came away with sweeps in Monday’s tennis match at Northeastern Clinton, neither of which came lightly, as both squads found their athletes locked into several marathon matches.
The Lake Placid boys started with a dominant win from Henry Becker in No. 1 singles, however, after that things started to heat up. Soren Jacobson would go to extra points in the first set of his eventual No. 2 singles win, before Parker Scanio would have to go the distance with Kaze Carpenter in No. 3 singles, with every set going to extra points.
Scanio would eventually pick up the win, followed by two more doubles wins for the Blue Bombers to notch the sweep.
“Lake Placid is a well-coached school with players who have great sportsmanship. Kaze Carpenter played hard and lost a close match in the third set,” Northeastern Clinton coach Harry McManus said.
The Cougar girls would return the favor on their end, fueled in part by a dominant string of singles matches to help come away with the sweep. Callie Racine, Sydney Lemieux and Brynn Hite would all get straight set wins in their singles matchups, however, the Blue Bomber girls put up more of a fight in the doubles matchups.
“Our girl’s played extremely well today in the wind. The best match of the day was at No. 1 doubles. Rachel Letourneau and Molly Hilferty won in three sets to capture their first win of the year,” McManus said.
—
BOYS
Lake Placid 5, Northeastern Clinton 0
SINGLES
No. 1- Becker (LP) def. Roberts (NCCS), 6-2, 6-0.
No. 2- Jacobson (LP) def. Def. Bedard (NCCS), 7-5, 6-3.
No. 3- Scanio (LP) def. Carpenter (NCCS), 6-7 (4-7), 7-6 (7-1), 7-6 (7-5).
DOUBLES
No. 1- N. Carlisto/H. Carlisto (LP) def. Judkins/Brooks (NCCS), 6-1, 6-1.
No. 2- Keal/Schroer (LP) def. Dutton/Bulriss (NCCS), 6-4, 7-6 (7-3).
GIRLS
Northeastern Clinton 5, Lake Placid 0
SINGLES
No. 1- Racine (NCCS) def. Smith (LP), 6-1, 6-1.
No. 2- Lemieux (NCCS) def. Garrison (LP), 6-1, 6-0.
No. 3- Hite (NCCS) def. Carlson (LP), 6-1, 6-2.
DOUBLES
No. 1- Letourneau/Hilferty (NCCS) def. Crawford/Ericson (LP), 6-3, 1-6, 7-5.
No. 2- McCarty/Juneau (NCCS) def. Audlin/Pickard (LP), 6-1, 6-0.
BOYS
Plattsburgh 5, Saranac 0
PLATTSBURGH — The Hornet boys proved too much for the Chiefs to handle Monday, as they earned a 5-0 sweep at home.
Sebastien Bonnabesse again posted another efficient win, allowing just one point across the two sets. Andrew Bula and Benjamin Lambert earned wins at No. 2 and 3 singles, while both Hornet duo teams would shout out their opponents in straight sets to secure the sweep.
“The team showcased their skill on the court today. Marcin Hertel stepped into the lineup at second doubles, teaming up with John Cantwell, for his first varsity win,” Plattsburgh coach Cathy Whalen said.
—
BOYS
Plattsburgh 5, Saranac 0
SINGLES
No. 1- Bonnabesse (PHS) def. Gaboriault (SCS), 6-0, 6-1.
No. 2- Bula (PHS) def. Spear (SCS), 6-1, 6-1.
No. 3- Lambert (PHS) def. Lavarnway (SCS), 6-2, 6-1.
DOUBLES
No. 1- Fitzwater/Meyer (PHS) def. Girard/Poulin (SCS), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2- Cantwell/Hertel (PHS) def. Couture/Smith (SCS), 6-0, 6-0.
FRIDAY
BOYS
Beekmantown 5, Saranac 0
GIRLS
Beekmantown 5, Saranac 0
BEEKMANTOWN — The Eagles closed out the previous week with a pair of sweeps of the Chiefs , as the squad defended its home nest in their match on Friday.
Beekmantown’s boys team would be led by dominant wins from Dylan Brown and Jackson Goodwin in singles, as well as Cameron Danville and Xzavier Sorrell in No. 1 doubles. However, Beekmantown’s Lucas Curilla found himself in a battle in No. 1 doubles in order to ensure a sweep.
“Great individual matchup at the boys No. 1 singles with Lucas Curilla battling back to defeat Josh Gaboriault in a back-and-forth three sets,” Saranac coach Steve LePage said.
The Eagle girls would dazzle in their clash with the Chiefs, as they’d allow just three points in total, across all five matchups.
“A dominating performance from the Beekmantown girls program. Strong serving mixed with some great ground strokes showed their experience and strength,” LePage said.
—
BOYS
Beekmantown 5, Saranac 0
SINGLES
No. 1- Curilla (BCS) def. Gaboriault (SCS), 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.
No. 2- Brown (BCS) def. Lavarnway (SCS), 6-1, 6-1.
No. 3- Goodwin (BCS) def. Girard (SCS), 6-0, 6-2.
DOUBLES
No. 1- Danville/Sorrell (BCS) def. Couture/Smith (SCS), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2- BCS won by forfeit.
GIRLS
Beekmantown 5, Saranac 0
SINGLES
No. 1- Brown (BCS) def. Tripp (SCS), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2- Repas (BCS) def. Sanchez (SCS), 6-1, 6-2.
No. 3- Secore (BCS) def. O’Hara (SCS), 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES
No. 1- Bronson/Miller (BCS) def. Bassett/Hathaway (SCS), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2- C. Hagadorn/O. Hagadorn (BCS) def. Eli. Hathaway/Favro (SCS), 6-0, 6-0.
BOYS
AuSable Valley 3, Seton Catholic 1
GIRLS
Seton Catholic 5, AuSable Valley 0
CLINTONVILLE — While the Seton Catholic girls may have swept AuSable Valley in their matchup, there was still cause to celebrate as the AuSable Valley boys earned their first win of the season in their clash.
“Exciting day for the Patriots, picking up their first win on the season. The MacDougal brothers picked up a win in their first doubles match together,” Patriot coach Lynn LaDieu said. “Tristan Laundree and Alic Rock played well today as well in winning the No.1 and No. 2 singles.”
The Knights’ girls team put a damper on the celebrations, as they would sweep the Patriots, 5-0, in their match. Patricia Rodirguez arguably posted the most impressive performance in the No. 3 singles, as she shut out her opponent in straight sets.
—
BOYS
AuSable Valley 3, Seton Catholic 1
SINGLES
No. 1- Laundree (AVCS) def. Nizel (SC), 6-2, 6-3.
No. 2- Rock (AVCS) def. Samson (SC)< 6-3, 6-4.
No. 3- No contest.
DOUBLES
No. 1- L. MacDougal/T. MacDougal (AVCS) def. Farrington/Gao (SC), 7-5, 6-3.
No. 2- Jenkins/Finkenbeiner (SC) won by forfeit.
GIRLS
Seton Catholic 5, AuSable Valley 0
SINGLES
No. 1- Hughes (SC) def. Jerdo (AVCS), 6-1, 6-0.
No. 2- Ruffin (SC) def. Matteau (AVCS), 6-0, 6-1.
No. 3- Rodriguez (SC) def. Goddeau (AVCS), 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES
No. 1- Lawliss/Metcalf (SC) def. MacDougal/Schier (AVCS), 6-0, 6-1.
No. 2- Kabeli/Rock-Perez (SC) def. Butler/Douglass (AVCS), 6-0, 6-2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.