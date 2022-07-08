CONCORD, N.H. — Bostyn Duquette threw a six-inning complete game to lead the Clinton County Mariners to a 6-0 shutout over Lebanon Post #22, Friday, in the first game of the Bryan Caruso Memorial Tournament.
Duquette recorded 13 strikeouts on the mound, allowing just three walks and one hit as well.
“A well played game by both teams to kick off this tournament,” coach Gary Duquette said. “Bostyn overcame some command issues early and got stronger as the game went on. It was a pretty good outing for him.”
Along with that, Brady Doorey ripped a triple while Matt Brandes, Zach O’Connell and Will Shea all rapped out two hits apiece.
Next up, the Mariners play Concord Legion bright and early at 8:30 a.m., today, followed by a matchup with Windham AAU at 10 a.m., both at Bow High School, in Bow, N.H.
“We have to maintain our level of play tomorrow versus Concord, they should be a really good test for us,” Gary Duquette said.
Clinton County moves to 21-4 on the season with the win.
—
Clinton County Mariners 6, Lebanon Post #22 0
LEB 000 000 — 0 1 0
CCM 203 001 — 6 9 1
Duquette and Tetreault. Calandrella and Lundrigan. WP- Duquette. LP- Calandrella. 2B- Doorey (CCM). 3B- Aldrich (LEB).
