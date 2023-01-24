SYRACUSE — Landen Duprey scored five goals combined in two games over the weekend and the Saranac boys’ hockey team picked up two non-conference wins on the road.
The Chiefs (9-2-2) skated to a 4-2 victory over Fayetteville-Manlius on Friday night at followed that up with a 7-4 decision over Ontario Bay on Saturday.
SARANAC 4
FAYETTEVILLE-MANLIUS 2
The two teams were tied at 1-all entering the third period when Duprey gave the Chiefs the lead for good at the 9:44 mark.
Duprey then added an empty-net goal at 15:30 before the hosts closed back to within one on Charlie Lorraine’s goal at 16:30. Ashtyn Catlin’s empty-net goal 23 seconds later was the finishing touch.
“We got off to a slow start in the first two periods, but I was happy with our third period,” Saranac coach Robby Knowles said.
Nolan Miner gave Saranac the lead in the first period, but Tyler Mayne answered for Fayetteville-Manlius in the second to tie it at 1-all.
Mason Patnode stopped 29 shots in the Saranac nets and Chris Finger turned away 36 in goal for the hosts.
“Finger is a very good goaltender who has a chance to play at the next level,” Knowles said. “We had to work hard to get two pucks past him.
“The ice in the New York State Fairgrounds Coliseum is slow and it took us some time to adjust.
“The defensive pair of Catlin and Landon Giroux were solid for us. I thought they showed good poise with the puck and made smart decisions all night.”
SARANAC 7
ONTARIO BAY 4
Duprey added three more goals for the Chiefs, who jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period.
Zach O’Connell followed with two goals, while Miner and Evan Patrie each added one.
“I was concerned we would come out a little flat after their 40-minute Senior Day ceremony, but our guys were sharp right out of the gate,” Knowles said.
“Our puck management still needs to get better. We turned over a couple of pucks which led directly to two breakaway goals for them.”
Joey Mitchell stopped 30 of 34 shots in the Saranac nets.
“It was a very hostile environment,” Knowles said. “I’ve never seen fans applaud a player for receiving a major penalty and misconduct.
“We are happy to get out of the weekend mostly healthy with a pair of road victories.”
Duprey finished with six points on the weekend, while O’Connell had five and Miner, four.
—
Friday
Saranac 4, Fayetteville-Manlius 2
Saranac 1 0 3 — 4
Fayetteville-Manlius 0 1 1 — 2
First period- 1, SCS, Miner (A. Barnes), 9:14.
Second period- 2, F-M, Mayne (LaDuke, Leveroni), 1:44.
Third period- 3, SCS, Duprey (Patrie), 9:44. 4, SCS, Duprey eng (O’Connell), 15:30. 5, F-M, Lorraine (Daugherty, Ives), 16:30. 6, SCS, Catlin eng (L. Giroux, Miner), 16:53.
Shots- Saranac, 40-31.
Saves- Patnode, SCS, 29. Finger, F-M, 38.
—
Saturday
Saranac 7, Ontario Bay 4
Saranac 3 2 2 — 7
Ontario Bay 0 2 2 — 4
First period- 1, SCS, Duprey (O’Connell), :18. 2, SCS, O’Connell (Patrie), 2:50. 3, SCS, Miner (Coryer, Mitchell), 3:45.
Second period- 4, OB, Sterns, 4:47. 5, SCS, O’Connell ppg (Catlin, Duprey), 10:46. 6, SCS, Duprey (Catlin, L. Giroux), 11:33. 7, OB, Blevins, 15:08.
Third period- 8, OB, Lyndake (Sterns), 5:17. 9, SCS, Duprey (Roy), 13:14. 10, SCS, Patrie ppg (O’Connell, Miner), 14:34. OB, Goodnough (Blevins), 16:13.
Shots- Saranac, 35-34.
Saves- Mitchell, SCS, 30. Bennett, OB, 28.
BISHOP TIMON 9
PLATTSURGH 0
PLATTSBURGH — Cohen Springer, Bennett Cerroni and Vincent Liguori scored two goals apiece to help give Bishop Timon a non-league win over the Hornets at the Plattsburgh State Fieldhouse on Sunday.
Logan Garippa, Ian Wasielewski and Shane Smith also scored for the Tigers, who held a 54-20 advantage in shots on goal.
The combined shutout in net for the Section 6 school went to Joseph Insera and David Crampton.
Owen Chapple and Sebastien Eban recorded a combined 45 saves for Plattsburgh.
—
Bishop Timon 9, Plattsburgh 0
Bishop Timon 3 1 5 — 9
Plattsburgh 0 0 0 — 0
First period- 1, BT, Garippo (Macvie). 2, BT, Springer, 3, BT, Springer (Przewozny).
Second period- 4, BT, Cerroni.
Third period- 5, BT, Wasielewski (Garippo, Holst). 6, BT, Smith (Przewozny). 7, BT, Liguori (Sands). 8, BT, Cerroni (Springer). 9, BT, Liguori (Martineck, Wasielewski).
Shots- Bishop Timon, 54-20.
Saves- Insera, Crampton, BT, 20. Chapple, Eban, PHS, 45.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.