PLATTSBURGH — Brenna Ducatte scored 22 points, while her Chiefs teammate Sydney Myers posted 15 to help lead their team to victory in the Section VII Class B final over the Patriots, 50-30, at Clinton Community College.
The top-seeded Chiefs used stingy defense and a solid shooting performance to silence the three-seeded Patriots in the title game.
Saranac will now move on to NYSPHSAA’s Class B subregionals, where they will take on Section X’s Gouverneur on Tuesday, March 7, at 5 p.m., in Potsdam.
—
Saranac 50, AuSable Valley 30
AuSable Valley (30)
Richards 1-0-2, Hickey 0-0-0, Keyser 2-0-10, L. Lincoln 0-0-0, Douglas 2-2-6, Hoehn 2-3-7, Egglefield 0-0-0, Douglas 0-0-0, K. Lincoln 0-0-0, Pelkey 0-0-0, Depo 0-0-0, Shambo 2-1-5, Sessoms 0-0-0.
Saranac (50)
Mulverhill 0-0-0, Lay. Pellerin 0-0-0, Denis 1-1-3, M. Brown 2-0-6, Parker 0-0-0, Myers 5-5-15, Lau. Pellerin 0-0-0, K. Brault 1-2-4, Ducatte 8-3-22, Ubl 0-0-0, DeAngelo 0-0-0, Brown 0-0-0, Gagnier 0-0-0, Owens 0-0-0.
Halftime- SCS, 17-6.
3-point field goals- AuSable Valley (2) Lay. Lincoln 2. Saranac (5) Ducatte 3, M. Brown 2.
