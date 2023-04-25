SCHENECTADY — Beekmantown brought a number of track and field athletes to the Niskayuna Warrior Track Classic held at Mohonasen High School over the weekend. Over 35 schools attended the meet and despite windy conditions Beekmantown had seven podium medal finishers as well as many strong performances.
Senior Carter Ducatte lead the Eagles with a new personal record of 52.24 in the 400-meter. Sophomore Jonathan Slick improved his time by over a minute in the 3000-meter steeplechase to finish third with a time of 10:40.31.
Senior Alex Jock ran 16.10 in the 110-meter hurdles to advance to the finals, where he’d finish fourth with a time of 16.36.
Ducatte came back in 4x400 relay to help the team finish fifth, with a time of 3:41.31; he was joined by teammates Gabe Reams, Miguel Herrera and Jock. Earlier in the day Herrera also finished seventh overall in the boys high jump, with a jump of 5’8’’. Sophomore Jesse Giddings finished seventh in the shot put, with 43’10’’.
On the girls’ side Senior Reilly Quinn tied for seventh in the high jump, with a jump of 5’0’’.
Other Eagles results included:
Girls 100m Dash- Katie Hamel 14.49; Vanesa Sorrell 15.15; Jillian Hagadorn 15.38.
Boys 100m Dash- Gabe Reams 12.20; Chris Frennier 12.36; Adam Burnham 12.82.
Girls 200m- Katie Hamel 30.42; Vanessa Sorrell 31.88; Abigail Boling-Canales 33.72.
Boys 200m- Alex Jock 24.32; Carter Ducatte 24.71; Gabe Reams 24.95.
Girls 400m- Abigail Boling Canales 1:12.74; Estefania Aguilar-Oropeza 1:14.48; Jillian Hagadorn 1:19.33.
Boys 400m- Louis Sweenor 59.02; Loghan Strickland 1:04.18.
Girls 800m- Alanie Denton 2:47.44; Lexie Rostak 2:53.40; Cameron Benware 3:01.79.
Boys 800m- Nathan Sand 2:17.82; Louis Sweenor 2:18.82; Loghan Strickland 2:33.80.
Girls 1500m- Olivia Drown 5:38.95; Cameron Benware 6:03.26; Sarah Fountain 6:50.15.
Boys 1500m- Nolan Laidman 4:43.73; Brady Mannix 4:49.18; Chris Lincourt 4:49.09.
Girls 3000m- Lexie Rostak 12:30.85.
Boys 3000m- Hayden Miller Whipple 10:57.70.
Boys 110 Hurdles- Max Page 18.78.
Boys 400 Hurdles- Max Page 106.85; Josh Sand 106.94.
Girls 4x100 Relay- Katie Hamel, Jillian Hagadorn, Vanessa Sorrell, Estefania Aguilar-Oropeza 57.76.
Boys 4x100- Chris Frennier, Miguel Herrera, Adam Burnham, Gabe Reams 47.67.
Girls 4x400 Relay- Alanie Denton, Abigail Boling-Canales, Estefania Aguilar-Oropeza, Olivia Drowne 4:58.08.
Girls 4x800 Relay- Lexie Rostak, Olivia Drowne, Cameron Benware, Alanie Denton 11:45.40.
Boys 4x800 Relay- Brady Mannix, Nathan Sand, Chris Lincourt, Nolan Laidman 9:27.86.
Boys High Jump- Josh Sand 5-3.
Boys Long Jump- Ethan Owen 18-02.50; Sam Page 16-08; Taylor McCasland 15-09.
Girls Triple Jump- Reilly Quinn 30-08.00.
Boys Triple Jump- Sam Page 39-03.00; Ethan Owen 37-00; Taylor McCasland 33-04.
Boys Discus- Jacob Martin 108-07; Jesse Giddings 78-07; Joey Warren 86-11.
Boys Shot- Nathan Sand 33-08; Joey Warren 27-11.50.
