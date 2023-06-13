PLATTSBURGH — If you’re a fan of baseball, this weekend was for you.
The Clinton County Mariners and 4th Ward Cardinals completed six games over the weekend with the Mariners playing four over the two days.
It would be a feeling of mixed emotions for the Mariners as they went 2-2 over the span with three games against the Schenectady Indians. Frustration would be the word against the Indians as Clinton County would be its own worst enemy in the losses against Schenectady.
“It was good to get a split on the weekend,” Mariners coach Gary Duquette said. “If our defense had played better we may have been 4 and 0.”
The Cardinals would play a doubleheader on Sunday, and defeat the Lyon Mountain Miners in both games. The Cards would see steady pitching from Ethan Garrand and Zach Rainville.
Looking ahead, Clinton County returns to action today as they host Essex (Vt.) Post 91 at 5:30 p.m at Veterans Park at Post 1619.
4th Ward gets set to host the Adirondack Lightning, Sunday, at Lefty Wilson Field beginning at 11 a.m.
SATURDAY
Clinton County 7
Oneonta 4
SCHENECTADY — The weekend would start well for the Mariners as they defeated the Green Wave, 7-4.
The offense would come alive in the middle innings as all of Clinton County’s runs came between the third and fifth innings.
Brady Roberts continued his strong start to his Mariners career with a come game four hitter. He was steady on the mound keeping Oneonta off balance the entire game.
Clinton County’s Donnie Mitchell had the lone extra base hit with a triple.
—
Clinton County 7, Oneonta
ONE 002 110 0 - 4 4 2
CCM 002 230 x - 7 9 0
Dugan and Casella (3). Roberts and Doorey (6). W- Roberts L- Casella S- Doorey. 3B- Mitchell (CCM).
Schenectady 8
Clinton County 6
SCHENECTADY — Errors would be the name of the game for the Mariners next two games.
Clinton County gave up three errors giving the Indians extra outs to play with to take a lead in the later innings.
The Mariners would try to catch the Indians with a two-run seventh, but the deficit was too much to overcome.
Schenectady’s Andrew Vandyk did the most damage, with a homerun in the contest.
Zach O’Connell started the game and suffered the loss. He would have his revenge in a later contest.
—
Schenectady 8, Clinton County 6
CCM 201 010 2 - 6 7 3
SCH 200 330 x - 8 10 2
O’Connell and Doorey (6). Pitman and West (5). W- Pitman. L- O’Connel. HR- VanDyk (SCH). 2B- Cowles.
SUNDAY
Schenectady 8
Clinton County 6
SCHENECTADY — Clinton County gave the game away.
“Game two saw us perform poorly on the defensive end,” Duquette said. “Only three of their eight runs were earned. We get a win there if we don’t boot the ball around.”
The game was simply one where the Mariners couldn’t get out of their own way. The Indians scored a total of seven runs in the second and third innings.
While Clinton County hung around, the self inflicted wounds were too much to counter.
“Will Baumann making his debut was huge for a tired pitching staff,” Duquette said. “He would have fared better without our defensive mistakes.”
—
Schenectady 8, Clinton County 6
SCH 043 001 0 - 8 6 2
CCM 120 021 0 - 6 4 7
Beckers and Posinelli (5). Baumann, Lambert (6) and Mitchell (7). W- Beckers L- Baumann. 3B- Natalie (SCH).
Clinton County 9
Schenectady 8
SCHENECTADY — Late inning heroics were just what the doctor ordered.
Zach O’Connell got one back against the Indians as he hit a grand slam in the eighth inning to give the Mariners the lead, and eventual win, over Schenectady, 9-8.
It wouldn’t have happened if not for Chase Clukey.
Clukey came in clutch with a hit in the seventh to force extra innings and set the stage for O’Connell’s game winner.
The entire game was spent catching up to the Indians who opened scoring with a five run first.
“We did some good things but we have got to play better defensively,” Duquette said. “We need to fix our base running mistakes.
“On the bright side for our defense, Parker Broughton and Andrew VanNatten were simply awesome in the outfield.this two boys cover so much ground and it’s fun watching them work.”
—
Clinton County 9, Schenectady 8
CCM 102 001 14 - 9 11 4
SCH 500 000 03 - 8 7 4
Duquette and Doorey (1). West and Fusco (3). W- Doorey L- Fusco. 3B- Doorey (CCM), Tortarici (SCH). HR- O’Connell (CCM). Van Dyke (SCH)
4th Ward 7
Lyon Mountain 4
LYON MOUNTAIN — The Cards continued their strong season with a two game sweep of the Miners.
It took Lyon Mountain almost the entire game to do any damage to Ethan Garrand. They took a lead in the sixth, 3-1.
But, 4th Ward’s offense was lights out in the top of the seventh and put the game away. The Cards would score six of their seven runs to put the game away.
Garrand would help his own cause with two hits.
Matt Brandes, Warren Miller and Jace Lacey had two hits as well for 4th Ward.
—
4th Ward 7, Lyon Mountain 4
4WC 000 100 6 - 7 9 1
LMM 000 003 1 - 4 4 1
Garrand. Cross. W- Garrand. L- Cross. 2B- Juntunen (LMM)
4th Ward 8
Lyon Mountain 3
LYON MOUNTAIN — It would be more of the same in game two as the Cardinals would score late and often to secure the sweep, 8-3.
Zach Rainville was like his teammate Ethan Garrand in limiting Lyon Mountain to only two hits in the game.
Jacey Lacey continued his hot hitting, with the lone extra base hit, a double.
4th Ward’s Matt Brandes and Trenton Griffiths had multi hit games with two and three, respectively.
—
4th Ward 8, Lyon Mountain 3
4WC 001 021 4 - 8 7 2
LMM 002 001 0 - 3 2 4
Rainville. Matthews and Chase (6). W- Rainville L- Matthews. 2B- Lacey (4WC)
