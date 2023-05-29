PLATTSBURGH — Jackson Dorsett wasn’t your typical eighth-grader on the mound last Friday.
Dorsett tossed a one-hit shutout as Ticonderoga defended its Section VII Class C baseball title with a 7-0 win over Moriah in the finals.
Dorsett struck out nine and did not walk anyone in going the distance. He hit the Vikings’ Sam Langey with a pitch with two out in the opening inning and gave up a single to Owen Nephew up the middle to begin the second.
He then retired the last 18 batters he would face and his teammates didn’t commit any errors to break the streak.
“I get a little bit more nervous and there’s more emotion because he’s my kid,” Ticonderoga coach Dan Dorsett said. “But Jackson has pitched a lot this season and has played on travel teams.
“He is confident, throws a lot of first-pitch strikes and was ready to go today. And, as a team, we played flawless defense.”
“Our plan was to be aggressive on the bases today,” Moriah coach Casey Nephew said. “But we had only two baserunners in the game.”
The top-seeded Sentinels did almost all their scoring in the first two innings, with two runs in the first and four more in the second.
Tommy Montalbano was a big key offensively for Ticonderoga. He doubled to open the bottom of the first and scored a batter later, and then capped a four-run second with a two-run triple.
“Montalbano has been killing the ball,” Dan Dorsett said. “He has been our spark plug all season and even the fly ball he hit to center in his last at-bat was hit hard.”
Ticonderoga jumped on Moriah starting pitcher Joe Pelkey for two runs in the opening inning when the first three batters reached base. Montalbano hit a double, Dorsett a RBI double and Garrett Drinkwine a RBI triple. Pelkey avoided further damage by retiring the next three hitters.
Carter Perron and Awlex Swajger, however, opened the second with singles. Hayden Dedrick drove in one run when he reached on an error, Montalbano tripled in two more and Drinkwine’s infield groundout produced another.
Not lost in the game was the relief work of the Vikings’ Kaydin Sargent.
Sargent took over for Pelkey in the second inning and gave up the hit to Montalbano. But he faced 17 batters the rest of the way and didn’t allow a hit while striking out six and not walking anyone.
The only run he allowed from the third inning on was in the fifth when, with two out, he hit Nathan LaCourse with a pitch, who then took second on a passed ball and scored when Collin Lauzon reached on an infield error.
“We wanted Pelkey to give us a few innings and then bring in Sargent, who has pitched well for us this season,” Nephew said. “But we still needed to hit the ball and we couldn’t get anyone on.”
“Sargent did a good job in relief,” Dan Dorsett said. “I thought getting that final run in the fifth was big for us. I knew Casey’s team would fight to the end.”
Montalbano was the only Ticonderoga player to get two hits. All six hits for the Sentinels came in the first two innings, but that would prove to be all the Sentinels would need.
The second-seeded Vikings earned the trip to the championship game with a high-scoring win over third-seeded Northeastern Clinton in the semifinals.
“It was a tough one today,” Nephew said. “I feel bad for the guys, especially our three starting seniors.”
The Sentinels move on to regional play where they will take on Section X champion Canton on Thursday at 5 p.m. at St. Lawrence University. The third-seeded Golden Bears defeated top-seeded Norwood-Norfolk, 11-4, in the Section X Class C championship game.
— Ticonderoga 7, Moriah 0 MCS 000 000 0 — 0 1 2 TCS 240 010 x — 7 6 0 Pelkey, Sargent (2) and Nephew. Dorsett and Crossman. WP- Dorsett. LP- Pelkey. 2B- Montalbano (TCS), Dorsett (TCS). 3B- Montalbano (TCS), Drinkwine (TCS).
