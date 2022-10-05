PLATTSBURGH — Andrew Denial took first for the boys and Sienna Boulds dashed to first for the girls, as the pair of Chiefs led their team to victory in their meet Tuesday against the Hornets and Cougars at the Plattsburgh State Fieldhouse.
Denial was the lone Chief in the top-three for the boys, as Sam Barney and George Cortright took second and third in the race for the Hornets. However, Noah Thayer and Landon Morris would round out the top-five for the Chiefs.
Northeastern Clinton’s Gabe Garrant would take tenth, their highest finisher in the boy’s race, respectively.
In the girl’s race, the Chiefs saw a slew of finishers inside the top-ten, with Boulds in first, Laura Denial in second and Gillian Miner taking third. Alex Cone would be the Cougars’ highest overall finisher of the match, taking fourth in the girl’s race.
The next big race day for these squads is projected to be next Tuesday, with three meets at 4:30 p.m.
Boy’s Results
Team
Saranac 25, Plattsburgh 31; Plattsburgh 16, Northeastern Clinton, 47.
Individual
1. Denial (SCS), 2. Barney (PHS), 3. Cortright (PHS), 4. Thayer (SCS), 5. Morris (SCS), 6. Fitzwater (PHS), 7. Dorman (SCS), 8. Kelley (SCS), 9. Castle-Hackett, 10. Gerrant (NCCS), 11. Lynch (SCS), 12. Frakes (PHS), 13. Wells (PHS), 14. Duttine (PHS), 15. Giroux (SCS).
Girl’s Results
Team
Northeastern Clinton 15, Plattsburgh 50; Saranac 15, Plattsburgh 50; Saranac 17, Northeastern Clinton 46.
Individual
1. Boulds (SCS), 21:07, 2. Denial (SCS), 21:43, 3. Miner (SCS), 23:12, 4. Cone (NCCS), 24:02, 5. Denis (SCS), 24:03, 6. Fay (SCS), 24:27, 7. Rainville (SCS), 24:32, 8. Hame (SCS), 24:57, 9. Sanger (SCS), 27:09, 10. Thayer (SCS), 27:11, 11. Deso (NCCS), 27:18, 12. Williams (NCCS), 27:25, 13. Madden (SCS), 29:07, 14. Welch (NCCS), 29:10, 15. Rocque (SCS), 29:32.
Boy’s
Peru 25, Seton Catholic 36
Peru 15, Moriah/Boquet Valley 50
Moriah/Boquet Valley 25, Seton Catholic 36
Girl’s
Peru 15, Seton Catholic 50
Peru 15, Moriah/Boquet Valley 50
Moriah/Boquet Valley 15, Seton Catholic 50
WESTPORT — Seton Catholic’s Sam Dejordy would set a new course record as Peru would win both the boys and girls races at Camp Dudley.
Dejordy’s time of 17:16, would outpace the previous record of 18:38 set by Lake Placid’s Aidan Fay.
Knights teammate Max Grafstein would finish half a second behind Dejordy for a 1-2 finish in the boy’s race. After that it was all Peru.
Nighthawks Ryan Squire, Zach Morgan and Owen Tedesco would round out the top five, finishing second through fifth, respectively. In fact, Peru runners would finish third through 12 with no team breaking the run.
In the girl’s race, Peru took the top three spots with Maddy Welc claiming first. Teammates Ophelia Breen and Brenna Lahart would finish a second behind Welc to complete the sweep.
Moriah/Boquet Valley’s Keira Callahan would spoil a Nighthawk dominance, as she was the only runner not from Peru to finish in the top eight.
“We saw some great efforts on a hilly course, with great views of Lake Champlain and the mountains while running at Camp Dudley,” M/BV coach Luis Garncia said.
Individual Results
Boy’s Results
1. Dejordy (SCS), 17:16, 2. Grafstein (SCS) 17:56, 3. Squire (PCS), 18:05, 4. Morgan (PCS), 18:17, 5. Tedesco (PCS), 18:22, 6. Pandolph (PCS), 18:29, 7. Graves (PCS), 18:43, 8. Lederman (PCS), 9. Peters (PCS), Mero (PCS), Moffett (PCS), Mathews (PCS), VanBuren (M/BV), 14. Perry (M/BV), 15. Chavez (M/BV).
Girl’s Results
1. Welc (PCS), 21:29, 2. Breen (PCS), 21:50, 3. Lahart (PCS), 22:27, 4. Callahan (M/BV), 23:31, 5. R. Chamberlain (PCS), 6. C. Chamberlain (PCS), 7. LaPlante (PCS), 8. Spiegel (SCS), 9. Durney (SCS), 10. Finlaw (PCS), 11. Madill (M/BV), 12. Beauharnois (PCS), 13. Trybendis (M/BV), 14. Pandolph (PCS), 15. Bosarge (M/BV).
