Del Mar cancels weekend racing due to COVID-19 among jockeys

FILE - In this June 20, 2020, file photo provided by Benoit Photo, Toinette, with Flavien Prat aboard, wins the Grade III, $100,000 Wilshire Stakes horse race at Santa Anita in Arcadia, Calif. Prat has tested positive for COVID-19 after riding in Kentucky. Del Mar officials said Prat was tested Sunday, July 12, and was told shortly thereafter that he had a positive result. The 27-year-old jockey had been scheduled to ride eight horses at Del Mar on Sunday, but was removed from those mounts. He was in Kentucky to ride a day earlier. (Benoit Photo via AP, File)