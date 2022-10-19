CHAMPLAIN — After a night of hard rain, Seton Catholic, Beekmantown and Northeastern Clinton hit the muddy trail for a cross country meet Tuesday. In the boy’s race, Seton Catholic posted two top-three finishers, while in the girl’s race, Alex Cone took first at home, for Northeastern Clinton.
After honoring the Cougars’ seniors prior to the meet, the teams hit the starting line. In the boy’s race, Sam Dejordy and Max Grafstein finished one and two for the Knights. Eagles’ Jon Slick, Nate Sand and Devan Bibeau would round out the top-five.
In the girl’s race the Cougars would claim four of the top-five finishers, with Cone in first, Lindsay Williams in third, Lucilli Deso in fourth and Sierra Ducharme taking fifth. Lexie Rostak took second in the race for the Eagles.
—
Boy’s Results
Team
Beekmantown 25, Seton Catholic 36; Beekmantown 15, Northeastern Clinton 50; Northeastern Clinton 25, Seton Catholic 36.
Individual
1, Dejordy (SC), 16:46. 2, Grafstein (SC), 18:01. 3, Slick (BCS), 18:38. 4, Sand (BCS), 19:15. 5, Bibeau (BCS), 19:22. 6, Whipple-Miller (BCS), 19:29. 7, S. Page (BCS), 19:32. 8, Carter (BCS) 20:05. 9, M. Page (BCS), 20:18. 10, Coffman (NCCS), 20:48. 11, Eagan (BCS) 20:51. 12, Billiter (NCCS), 21:25. 13, Binazzi (NCCS), 21:31. 14, Zang (NCCS), 21:33. 15, Frostick (NCCS), 21:45.
Girl’s Results
Team
Northeastern Clinton 15, Seton Catholic 50; Beekmantown 15, Seton Catholic 50; Northeastern Clinton 20, Beekmantown 35.
Individual
1, Cone (NCCS), 21:32. 2, Rostak (BCS), 23:11. 3, Williams (NCCS), 23:44. 4, Deso (NCCS), 24:02. 5, Ducharme (NCCS), 24:17. 6, Spiegel (SC), 25:55. 7, Benware (BCS), 25:59. 8, Durney (SC), 26:05. 9, Welch (NCCS), 26:50. 10, Warren (BCS), 28:02. 11, Jewell (BCS), 28:16. 12, Hamel (BCS), 28:43. 13, Bishop (BCS), 28:45. 14, Hanfield (NCCS), 38:36.
Boys
Saranac Lake 17, Peru 38
Peru 23, Saranac 32
Girls
Saranac 24, Peru 35
Saranac 21, Saranac Lake 38
Peru 25, Saranac Lake 30
SARANAC — The Red Storm, Nighthawks and Chiefs met Tuesday on trails for a meet that would decide several CVAC outcomes.
After a pair of strong performances, the Saranac Lake boy’s and Saranac girl’s cross country teams each claimed CVAC titles.
Sam Ash, who played a crucial role in the Red Storm’s season, took home first in the boy’s race to help capture the title. The Red Storm also saw strong times from Jake Kollmer and Sam Bickford, as Kollmer would take second and Bickford would finish fourth.
In the girl’s race, Sienna Boulds dashed her way to another win for Saranac, with teammate Laura Denial finishing two spots behind her to help secure the CVAC crown. Gillian Miner would finish fifth, giving Saranac three top-five finishers in the race.
Maddy Welc would be the Nighthawks highest finisher of the meet, taking second, respectively.
—
Boy’s Results
Team
Saranac Lake 17, Peru 38; Peru 23, Saranac 32.
Individual
1, Ash (SLCS), 16:54. 2, Kollmer (SLCS), 17:28. 3, Denial (SCS), 17:42. 4, Bickford (SLCS), 17:43. 5, Pandolph (PCS), 17:58. 6, Hesseltine (SLCS), 18:14. 7, Martin (SLCS), 18:19. 8, Morgan (PCS), 18:25. 9, Thayer (SCS), 18:28. 10, Tedesco (PCS), 18:31. 11, Graves (PCS), 18:35. 12, Peters (PCS), 18:49. 13, Morris (SCS), 18:51. 14, Lederman (PCS), 18:52. 15, Dormann (SCS), 18:53.
Girl’s Results
Team
Saranac 24, Peru 35; Saranac 21, Saranac Lake 38; Peru 25, Saranac Lake 30.
Individual
1, Boulds (SCS), 19:47. 2, Welc (PCS), 19:58. 3, Denial (SCS), 20:11. 4, Breen (PCS), 21:45. 5, Miner (SCS), 21:49. 6, LaHart (PCS), 22:07. 7, Ash (SLCS), 22:19. 8, Peer (SLCS), 22:23. 9, Bruno (SLCS), 22:48. 10, Fay (SCS), 23:05. 11, Rainville (SCS), 23:05. Denis (SCS), 23:36. 13, Hamel (SCS), 23:46. 14, Denkenberger (SLCS), 23:46. 15, Shumway (SLCS), 23:47.
Boys
Plattsburgh 27, Lake Placid 28
Lake Placid 21, Ticonderoga 34
Lake Placid 15, AuSable Valley 50
Plattsburgh 15, AuSable Valley 50
Moriah/Boquet Valley 15, AuSable Valley 50
Plattsburgh 21, Ticonderoga 34
Plattsburgh 17, Moriah/Boquet Valley 42
Ticonderoga 15, AuSable Valley 50
Ticonderoga 24, Moriah/Boquet Valley 35
Girls
Lake Placid 15, Ticonderoga 50
Lake Placid 15, AuSable Valley 50
Moriah/Boquet Valley 15, Plattsburgh 50
Moriah/Boquet Valley 15, AuSable Valley 50
Lake Placid 15, Plattsburgh 50
Moriah/Boquet Valley 15, Ticonderoga 50
LAKE PLACID — The Blue Bombers impressed in their meet at home Tuesday, with Andrew Scanio taking first for the boys and Lilly Rother placing first for the girls. The Blue Bombers also won all of their overall matchups in the five-team contest with the Patriots, Hornets, Sentinels and Moriah/Boquet Valley.
While Scanio took first for Lake Placid in the boy’s race, he was followed by teammate Aidan Fay who placed second. Plattsburgh would also post a pair of top-five finishers in Connor Duda, who took third, and Sam Barney, who placed fifth.
Garrett Beebe would give Ticonderoga their highest finisher of the meet in this race, finishing fourth. Teammate Christopher Facteau would also finish top-10, placing seventh.
The girl’s race saw yet another string of Blue Bombers in the top spots as well, with Rother in first, Kai McKinnon in second and Harley Cohen in fourth. Kiera Callahan would place third as Moriah/Boquet Valley top-performer at the meet.
The Patriots would find themselves with some top-10 runners as well in this race, with Emma Pelkey and Sylvia Tardiff finishing fifth and sixth, respectively.
The next big meet day comes next Tuesday, with three meets located at Beekmantown, Seton Catholic and Saranac Lake.
—
Boy’s Results
Team
Plattsburgh 27, Lake Placid 28; Lake Placid 21, Ticonderoga 34; Lake Placid 15, AuSable Valley 50; Plattsburgh 15, AuSable Valley 50; Moriah/Boquet Valley 15, AuSable Valley 50; Plattsburgh 21, Ticonderoga 34; Plattsburgh 17, Moriah/Boquet Valley 42; Ticonderoga 15, AuSable Valley 50; Ticonderoga 24, Moriah/Boquet Valley 35.
Individual
1, Scanio (LP), 18:06. 2, Fay (LP), 18:11. 3, Duda (PHS), 18:56. 4, Beebe (TCS), 19:12. 5, Barney (PHS), 19:52. 6, Cortright (PHS), 20:07. 7, Facteau (TCS), 20:21. 8, Francis (LP), 20:22. 9, Chavez (MBV), 20:43. 10, Castle-Hackett (PHS), 20:45. 11, Wells (PHS), 20:50. 12, Semararo (AVCS), 20:53. 13, Molvey (AVCS), 21:19. 14, VanBuren (MBV), 21:28. 15, Lawrence (LP), 22:25.
Girl’s Results
Team
Lake Placid 15, Ticonderoga 50; Lake Placid 15, AuSable Valley 50; Moriah/Boquet Valley 15, Plattsburgh 50; Moriah/Boquet Valley 15, AuSable Valley 50; Lake Placid 15, Plattsburgh 50; Moriah/Boquet Valley 15, Ticonderoga 50.
Individual
1, Rother (LP), 21:44. 2, McKinnon (LP), 23:09. 3, Callahan (MBV), 23:39. 4, Cohen (LP), 24:49. 5, Pelkey (AVCS), 26:05. 6, Tardiff (AVCS), 26:21. 7, Fay (LP), 26:39. 8, Erenstone (LP), 28:15. 9, Hodgson (AVCS), 28:20. 10, Costella (MBV), 30:19. 11, Marshall (LP), 30:33. 12, Tykerelis (MBV), 32:59. 13, Madill (MBV), 32:08. 14, Stacy (TCS), 33:59. 15, Wells (TCS), 34:06.
