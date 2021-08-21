Defense carries North Stars to shutout against Syracuse

BEEKMANTOWN — The narrative to this season has changed for the Plattsburgh North Stars.
After an 0-2 start, the North Stars (1-2) seemed to be on a downward trend and in trouble for this year’s Empire Football League campaign.
However, a stout defensive performance paired with just enough offense and some veteran reinforcements coming out of retirement did the trick.
Plattsburgh turned in a 6-0 win against the Syracuse Smash (1-2), Saturday, at Beekmantown and has a rejuvenated feeling at the halfway point of the regular season.
“We knew we had a good squad at the beginning of the season,” North Stars defensive back Brandon St. John said. “That’s why you see a lot of these veterans coming out of retirement. We know we can win this thing with this group of players.
“This game right here is going to give us the momentum to show up to practice and play hard. We know what we are capable of. We just needed that first win to get rolling.”
Thomas Montanaro kicked field goals from 19 and 29 yards to account for the North Stars’ offensive output, and the Plattsburgh defense came up with two crucial fourth-down stops in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
The defensive prowess was a big change from the first two weeks of the season that saw the North Stars surrender a combined 68 points.
“The defense played a fantastic game,” Plattsburgh coach Scott Aguglia said. “When they are playing right, they can have that pull on a football game. They can change the narrative of a football game, and if they keep doing that, we are going to be looking good going forward.”
Zach Raymond powered the North Stars with 110 rushing yards, including a 17-yard scamper that iced matters late in the fourth quarter and allowed Plattsburgh to run out the remaining 30 seconds on the clock.
“The team mantra is staying together,” Raymond said.
“Things did not go our way in every scenario in this game, but we stayed together and made the adjustments we needed to and attacked. That nice little run at the end was a nice nail in the coffin. The line was everything tonight. I owe them everything.”
The Smash’s best chance to put points on the board came on their first drive of the game, but James Brady missed a 33-yard kick that would have put Syracuse ahead early.
Montanaro ended up putting the North Stars ahead for good with a 29-yard boot with 10:55 to go in the second quarter.
There was a bit of frustration for the Plattsburgh offense, which had drive after drive fail to get going or stall out in the red zone after taking the lead.
“Offensively, we move the ball consistently,” Aguglia said. “That’s something we can build on. As long as we can continue to move the ball, that’s going to eventually lead to touchdowns. These long drives that stall out are killing us, but if we can punch in touchdowns, we will be in good shape.”
Montanaro missed a 25-yard kick on the North Stars’ opening drive of the third quarter, but he converted on a 19-yard attempt with 14:21 remaining in the fourth frame to boost Plattsburgh’s lead to 6-0.
That set the table for the North Stars’ defense, which turned the Smash over on downs on their final two possessions.
“I’ve been on this team since 2006, and that loss last week against Glens Falls was the most embarrassing effort we have ever seen on defense,” St. John said.
“This is probably one of the best defensive games I have ever been a part of and seen out of a defense in a long time.”
Plattsburgh held Syracuse to a total of 157 yards, and the Smash’s main offensive threat, who turned out to be quarterback Shakeem Buckmon, was kept in check.
Buckmon showed off some wheels throughout the contest and led the Smash with 45 rushing yards and passed for 87 more.
Dominick Bordeau completed eight of his 17 passes for 81 yards and connected with Jake Dixon for a 39-yard hookup right at the end of the first half.
The North Stars were six yards away from six points after that catch, but the time ran out in the second quarter before Plattsburgh could snap the ball again.
The North Stars are back in action next Saturday, Aug. 28, to host the Watertown Red & Black at 7 p.m. at Beekmantown.
The Red & Black handed Plattsburgh a 34-7 loss in Week 1, and the North Stars want revenge.
“We’re ready for them,” St. John said. “We want another shot at them.”
—
Plattsburgh 6, Syracuse 0
SYR 0 0 0 0 — 0
PLT 0 3 0 3 — 6
Second quarter
P- Montanaro 29 kick, 10:55.
Fourth quarter
P- Montanaro 19 kick, 14:21.
Individual statistics
Rushing
S- Buckmon 10-45; Flagg 7-29; Campbell 1-3; Everson 1-1; Choyitungiye 1-(-8). Totals: 20-70.
P- Raymond 24-110; Bordeau 3-6; LaBier 4-4. Totals: 31-120.
Passing
S- Buckmon 8-23-0-87.
P- Bordeau 8-17-0-81.
Receiving
S- Sparks 2-31; Graves 2-26; Drake 1-15; Souffront 2-8; Choyitungiye 1-7.
P- J. Dixon 1-39; Bucci 3-23; Castro-Lozano 2-14; Raymond 1-6; Hough 1-(-1).
