ELIZABETHTOWN — When you have an off night, you turn to what works. That’s exactly what the Griffins did in shutting down the Wildcats, 47-28, in a MVAC Class D sectional semifinal.
“This game was a credit to our team defense,” Boquet Valley head coach Hokey McKinley said.
The Griffins were led by Ella Lobdell who scored a team high 18 points. Alessia Caputo worked down in the paint to a tune of 13 points. Team leader Abbey Schwoebel was limited to nine points, but her presence was felt on the boards and defensive end.
It was a tough night scoring for Schroon Lake as Dakotah Cutting led the team with eight points. Brittany Mieras added six.
The second seeded Boquet Valley now faces top seed Seton Catholic in the Class D championship game.
Boquet Valley 47, Schroon Lake 28
Schroon Lake (28)
D. Cutting 2-4-8, Timmer 0-0-0, Emmert 0-0-0, Phillips 1-0-3, Hartwell 0-0-0, M. Cutting 1-0-2, Baker 2-0-4, Mieras 1-4-6, Shaughnessy 2-1-5, Arnold 0-0-0, Dezalia 0-0-0.TOTALS: 9-9-28
Boquet Valley (47)
Conley 0-0-0, Lindsay 0-0-0, Olcott 0-0-0, Pulsifer 0-0-0, Schwoebel 4-1-9, C. Reynolds 1-1-3, Bisselle 0-0-0, Lobdell 8-2-18, G. Reynolds 0-0-0, Hickey 0-0-0, Smith 0-0-0, Caputo 6-1-13,
Denton 2-0-4. TOTALS: 21-5-47
Halftime- Boquet Valley, 24-12
3 point goals- Schroon Lake (1) Phillips
Knights top Chazy, move on
PLATTSBURGH — The goal for every team is to be peaking in the playoffs. Seton Catholic looks to be doing just that as they advanced to the Class D final after defeating Chazy, 56-21
“I am very proud of this group and all the work they’ve put in to get to this point,” Knights head coach Keagen Briggs said. “We’ve come a long way over the past two years together and it’s great to see all their hard work get them to a Sectional Final.”
Seton Catholic got started off on the right foot as they roared to a 28-11 halftime lead and never looked back. Briggs said it was a complete team effort with seven different players contributing with assists, and nine different grabbing a rebound.
Madyson Whalen had the hot hand for the Knights with a game high 17 points. She couldn’t have done it without Grace Trombley and Abby Pearl who both had double doubles. Trombley scored 13 with Pearl adding 10. Both girls grabbed 10 rebounds each.
Chazy was led by three players who scored six points each. Emma Howell scored hers from deep. Samantha Gonyo had a combination from the 3-point line and paint. Carly LaPiere found hers from inside.
“We’ve worked so hard to get to this Saturday to face a great opponent in Boquet Valley,” Briggs said. “Credit to Coach Howell and his girls. “They are very well coached and have improved immensely over this past season.”
Tipoff for the final between Seton Catholic and Boquet Valley is set for 4:30 p.m. Saturday, at Clinton Community College.
Seton Catholic 56, Chazy 21
Chazy (21)
Howell 2-0-6, Langlois 0-0-0, Turek 1-1-3, Dunbar 0-0-0, Lapierre 3-0-6, McChesney 0-0-0, Jarus 0-0-0, Schwartz 0-0-0, Gonyo 2-1-6, Rotella 0-0-0, Columbus 0-0-0. TOTALS: 8-2-21
Seton Catholic (56)
Hughes 1-2-4, Langlois 0-0-0, Whalen 7-1-17, Allen 1-0-2, Trombley 3-7-13, Rock-Perez 0-0-0, Conti 2-1-6, Lawliss 0-0-0, Johnston 2-0-4, Pearl 5-0-10. TOTALS: 21-11-56
Halftime- Seton Catholic, 28-11
3 point goals- Seton(3)- Whalen 2, Conti Chazy (3) Howell 2, Gonyo
Boys
Eagles pull away from Chiefs
BEEKMANTOWN — What started as a close game turned into anything but that in the second half. Beekmantown pulled away by a 40-15 second half difference to defeat Saranac, 70-37.
“We liked the Saranac matchup, but we knew they would be out for revenge over our last meeting,” Eagles coach Gary Castine said. “SCS played hard throughout the game, but there were too many Eagles and not enough Chiefs.”
Beekmantown slowly wore down Saranac with the constant pressure causing many turnovers and steals. Brady Mannix led the way for the Eagles with five steals, five rebounds and three assists.
“Brady Mannix was on a mission tonight as he led the defensive and offensive attacks,” Castine said.
Mannix had a game high 14 points. The balanced Beekmantown attack saw Nate Parliament add 13, Josh Burgin score 12 and Josh Sand add to the scoresheet with his 11.
Castine said that Parliament and Burgin took most of the bulk in the first half while Mannix and Sand did most of the damage in the second half.
Carson Duffiled led the Chiefs with 12 points with Lucas Pierce contributing 10.
“Coach Mike Recore can be happy with his team’s effort tonight,” Castine said. “They never gave up and they are a young team with a bright future.”
1-seed Beekmantown now prepares to face second seed Saranac Lake, which defeated Plattsburgh with a half court shot as time expired. The Eagles and Red Storm tipoff, Friday, 7:15 p.m.
—
Beekmantown 70, Saranac 37
Saranac (37)
Yanulavich 0-0-0, McCoy 2-0-4, Pecor 0-0-0, Cayea 0-0-0, Cranford 1-0-2, DeAngelo 2-0-4, Dandrow-Pellerin 2-0-4, Bova 0-0-0, Spear 0-0-0, Spaulding 0-1-1, Pierce 4-2-10, Clark 0-0-0, Kiroy 0-0-0, Lucia 0-0-0, Duffield 5-2-12. TOTALS: 16-5-37
Beekmantown (70)
Mosley 1-0-2, Viay 0-0-0, Sorrell o-o-0, Francois 0-0-0, LaBorde 0-0-0, Beebe 0-0-0, J. Sand 3-3-11, Mannix 5-3-14, Dixon 2-0-4, Parliament 5-2-13, Beauregard 2-0-5, Burgin 6-0-12, N. Sand 1-2-4, Bronson 2-0-5. TOTALS: 27-10-70
Halftime- Beekmantown, 30-22
3 point goals- Beekmantown: J. Sand -2, Mannix, Parliament, Beauregard, Bronson.
