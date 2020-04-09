PLATTSBURGH — Madeleine Rattray and Hannah Saccocio used to play defense for the Plattsburgh State women's soccer team.
They are now helping play defense against COVID-19.
Both played their final seasons for the Cardinals in 2015 and went on to graduate from nursing school and land jobs in the medical field.
Rattray is currently employed at Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan, while Saccocio is stationed at Albany Medical Center.
"They were both such great student-athletes, and they are out in the medical field helping the fight against the coronavirus," Plattsburgh women's soccer coach Tania Armellino said.
"Ever since I got to Plattsburgh, I noticed nursing majors and women's soccer kind of go hand in hand. We see a lot of our players go on to become nurses, and Madeleine and Hannah are both outstanding individuals for the medical field to have."
Rattray mainly works in the ER, and Saccocio typically works with mothers and their newborns.
Both have already seen and experienced the harsh realities the coronavirus pandemic has created for all those working in hospitals.
IN THE EPICENTER
Not only is Rattray working in a hospital, she's also having to commute each day in New York City and sees how COVID-19 has emptied the streets on her trips to and from the hospital.
She works 12-hour shifts from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on most occasions.
"It seems like I am walking in a horror movie because everything is boarded up, people are wearing masks and anyone who is out is on edge," Rattray said.
"Normally I get off the train on a Saturday night in Manhattan, and the streets are literally bustling with people. I live near restaurants and bars, and this past Saturday after my shift, it was all different. I was literally the only person on the street. There was not even a car. It's now like there's an apocalypse."
For both Rattray as well as Saccocio, the commute to work, albeit a risk in itself just being out in public, is nothing compared to what they see at hospitals.
GETTING READY
Saccocio described Albany Medical Center as a high-stress environment but said everyone there works together the best they can to provide the best care for all their patients.
She compared the feelings she gets before her shifts nowadays to the feelings she had before a big soccer game.
"Before every game, you kind of get this pit in your stomach," Saccocio said. "You're nervous and anxious. That's kind of how it feels to go into work right now. You just get that pregame feeling of you are ready for whatever is about to come and feel excited and nervous all at once."
Saccocio's normal workday now starts with having her temperature taken before she begins her shift. If it's more than 100, she must notify her manager and then reassess the situation.
Both Saccocio and Rattray wanted to become nurses and found joy in helping those in need of medical assistance, but for now, the joy they find in the job is somewhat dampened.
"It's typically a treat to go to work because I love my job, but it's not a treat anymore," Rattray said.
STARTING THEIR SHIFTS
Rattray typically hops on the subway a little after 10 o'clock each morning before her usual shift starts and mentally prepares herself for what's ahead.
She arrives at the hospital and is given a mask for the day as well as a scrub cap before she receives her first tasks.
"After I get all my gear on, I see it all right away," Rattray said.
"We have had to revamp our entire unit for COVID. It's everywhere in the hospital. You can't escape it. I pick up my first assignment and go and then don't stop until the 12 hours is up."
For Saccocio, the environment in her workplace is much of the same, however, not as intense as what Rattray is currently experiencing.
Since the Albany area has not reached its suspected apex, Saccocio and other nurses are continuing to refresh themselves on how to put on and take off personal protective equipment (PPE) and educating themselves so when coronavirus cases escalate, all medical staff will be prepared.
"I left nursing school at Plattsburgh feeling like I was prepared as I could be for anything, and we were always taught and had it stressed to us that teamwork and supporting your coworkers is crucial in times like this," Saccocio said.
"It's so important for all us to come together right now at the hospital. It's not just one person caring for patients. It's a team of medical professionals and all hospital workers making this happen."
TOUGH DAYS
With many nurses, doctors and others involved in the healthcare field during this pandemic, everyone seems to have a quintessential moment where reality strikes.
For Rattray, her moment and hardest day occurred Sunday, April 5.
Assigned to the trauma room, Rattray was faced with working with the sickest of the sick, in a hospital overrun with patients.
She said she has come in contact with hundreds of COVID-19 patients, and in the trauma room, it's essentially a guarantee those patients have the coronavirus and need to be put on a ventilator.
"Usually if someone asks me who the sickest patient is in the ER at any point, I can tell them, but right now I can't," Rattray said.
"There is nobody who is not super sick, which is the worst part."
Rattray not only has to see various patients struggling but she also has to do her best to provide the help they need, which sometimes is not enough.
"You do everything you can for these people, and sometimes the worst part is things are out of your control," Rattray said.
"You become a nurse to help people, and I left work feeling helpless that Sunday night."
PROTECTING THE YOUTH
While Rattray is helping people of various ages, Saccocio does what she can to protect mothers and their newborns from any potential coronavirus threats.
"It's really challenging in a sense because these babies are not even hours old, and we have to find the best way to protect them from contracting coronavirus," Saccocio said. "It takes a lot of teamwork, and you have to just treat patients normally."
Saccocio always focuses on giving her patients the best care possible and making sure they are comfortable even with the stress of COVID-19 on everyone's minds.
"It's hard when you walk into their rooms and you are gowned up in all this crazy PPE, and it's really important to remember they are human beings and just as scared as you are," Saccocio said.
"It's scary enough that you just had a baby and then people walk in your room dressed up like they are about to take on a zombie apocalypse."
TRANSITIONING
With many city hospitals maxed out, some COVID-19 patients have been transported to other hospitals, such as Albany Medical Center, which had buses from Queens and Westchester recently drop off patients for care.
Saccocio said surgical floors are being transitioned into coronavirus units to prepare for the apex in Albany.
Meanwhile in the city, some believe COVID-19 cases are starting to peak, but only time will tell.
"I don't know how much more worse it can get, but if this week is the peak week, that would be amazing because at least it would be progress," Rattray said.
"The thing is we will still have to come back down, which will be challenging."
ADVICE
People like Rattray and Saccocio are the ones on the front lines against the coronavirus and the individuals seeing how deadly this invisible opponent can be.
They see those who are sick, and they see those who fear becoming ill.
All healthcare professionals want the public to know COVID-19 prevention needs to be taken seriously.
"I think there are still a lot of people who think they are not at risk of being infected," Saccocio said. "Everyone needs to be smart, take the right precautions and not be ignorant during this time. Nobody is going to get away from this."
Rattray shared the same sentiment.
"This virus does not discriminate," she said.
"People are getting very sick and dying, but if we follow the guidelines of social distancing, wash our hands and take care of ourselves, those are crucial steps we need to take in this fight against the coronavirus."
Email Joey LaFranca:
Twitter: @JoeyLaFranca
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.