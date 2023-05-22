DavisKing

Ed Davis (left) stands with Masters’ North Tournament Director, Willie King, Saturday, at the Malone Golf Club

 Provided by Willie King

MALONE — The 40th edition of the Masters North Golf Tournament is in the books and a familiar face finished at the top of the leaderboard in the two-day event held Friday and Saturday.

Ed Davis won the green jacket for the fourth time and made it three titles in the past four years when he carded an outstanding even-par 72-72-144 to top the field at the Malone Golf Club.

Davis, who won a $700 gift certificate to Plattsburgh Golf Discount for taking first, ended up five strokes ahead of second-place finisher Myles McDonald (79-70-149), who was medalist on the second day.

“There were wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour the first day,” Davis said. “A key for me is that I keep the ball low. I’m from Massena, and I played golf there along the river where it can be windy.

“There were players capable of good scores and my mindset the second day was more to get pars and make the other golfers beat me with birdies. Make them come after me.

“I did, however, play much better on Friday than I did on Saturday.”

“Ed was solid off the tee,” tournament director Willie King said. “To shoot even par in the windy conditions on Friday tells you all you need to know.

“He keeps the ball in play and is rarely in any trouble off the tee. His irons are always on or near the green and he has a great wedge game.”

McDonald, who was seven strokes off the pace following Friday’s round, made it a challenge for Davis for much of Saturday.

“I was two under through eight, but had a double on nine,” Davis said. “The front nine is there for the taking.

“He (McDonald) was playing in a group ahead of me and I was aware of how well he was playing. He hits his irons a long way and has a great swing. It’s good to be young like him.”

“Myles was the medalist on the second day and played extremely well,” King said. “He was giving Ed a run before disaster struck on the 14th hole.”

Both Davis and McDonald, ironically, are left-handed golfers.

Rounding out the top five in the Masters North field were Patrick O’Connor (78-74-152), Josh Kirby (75-77-152), Mike Patenaude (82-71-13) and Matt King (80-73-153). The top 14 won gift certificates.

“Mike has won the Malone Golf Club championship four times and came back with a nice 71 on Saturday,” King said. “Matt King and Trent Thomas both shot 73 on Saturday and Patrick shot a 74.

“It was a tough day to play Friday. The wind was swirling and not constantly in one direction. A lot of players who shot scores between 78 and 83 actually played well considering the conditions.”

The Masters North field plays from the blue tees.

DAGENAIS WINS LEGENDS

Serge Dagenais put together a 75-80-155 total to finish first in the Legends division, with nine-time Masters North champion Graham Cooke (84-74-158), Peter Malo (81-77-158) and Wayne Wright (78-80-158) are ending up tied in the second spot.

The Legends play from the white tees and the top six golfers receive gift certificates to Plattsburgh Golf Discount, with Dagenais getting one for $500.

“Serge has been close before and it was nice to see him win,” King said. “Last year he shot 76-83-159 and nearly won.

“Graham showed some of his old form by coming back to shoot a 74 on the second day, and Wayne had another strong tournament after winning the Legends last year. He shot 78 and 78 for the two days last year, and had a 78 on the first day this year.”

King was thrilled with the event as a whole.

“The greens were in beautiful shape and it was a fabulous tournament,” he said. “The Malone Golf Club does a great job every year, the staff is very friendly and enjoys having us play there.

“Club pro Scott Delair and golf course superintendent Dustin Beauregard both do a wonderful job.”

40th-Annual Masters North Tournament

Malone Golf Club

Final results

Masters North Field

Ed Davis 72-72-144

Myles McDonald 79-70-149

Patrick O’Connor 78-74-152

Josh Kirby 75-77-152

Mike Patenaude 82-71-153

Matt King 80-73-153

Trent Thomas 82-73-155

Noah Norton 77-78-155

Chuck Voorhees II 81-77-158

Robin Weeden 83-76-159

Jim Boucher 79-80-159

Bart Van Leuvan 81-79-160

Graham Niles 81-79-160

Devin Darrah 79-81-160

Ben Honahan 82-79-161

Justin Besaw 82-80-162

Tyrell Thomas 80-82-162

Ben Couvrette 82-81-163

Zack Oakes 84-80-164

Steven Labombard 81-83-164

Regan Arnold 85-80-165

Dustin Beauregard 82-83-165

Alain Bayeur 86-80-166

Chad Welch 82-84-166

Alec Odnoha 86-82-168

Nick Bouyea 91-78-169

Jeff Fallon 86-83-169

Will Flynn 86-83-169

Austin Carpenter 83-86-169

David Kokes 83-86-169

Joey Thompson 83-87-170

Matt Davis 91-81-172

Tristin Fitzgerald 88-84-172

Andy Foster 83-89-172

Anthony Marion 87-87-174

Matt Laramee 86-90-176

Danyk Bayeur 85-92-177

Peter Laramee 90-89-179

Craig Reyell 94-90-184

Rob Fredette 97-93-190

Nick Fitzsimmons 90-103-193

Legends Field

Serge Dagenais 75-80-155

Graham Cooke 84-74-158

Peter Malo 81-77-158

Wayne Wright 78-80-158

Brad Van Brunt 79-82-161

Brad Griffin 77-84-161

John Carver 82-80-162

Bill Fisher 79-83-162

Paul Schofield 82-81-163

Jamie Mackinnon 82-81-163

Tom Raville 82-81-163

Greg Wilson 84-80-164

Jean Crispo 83-84-167

Steve Gagnon 83-85-168

George Bouyea 84-85-169

Chuck Voorhees 86-86-172

Pierre Archambault 86-87-173

Mark Leta 93-81-174

Pierre Geoffrion 94-89-183

