PLATTSBURGH — Billy Davis tossed a no-hitter in Game One of the Champlain Valley Baseball League playoffs, Sunday, to send Jenn’s Smokin Hots’ Border Bandits to a 4-0 win over the Saranac Padres.
Brady Vassar knocked a double in the win for the Border Bandits as Davis struck out 12. Shane Perrotte, Kaleb LaBarge, Matt Rivers and Jeff Norton each rapped one hit.
Zack Marlow suffered the pitching loss, allowing three runs on three hits in five innings and fanning seven.
In Game Two, Hunter LaValley threw a complete game and struck out 11 to get the 8-3 win for Jenn’s.
Hunter and Brayden LaValley each rapped a double while Matt Rivers went 3-for-5 with an RBI, a stolen base and a double.
Logan Matthews and Ryan Bone each had a double for Saranac in the loss and Nate Stanton recorded two RBIs.
—
Game One
Jenn’s Smokin Hots’ Border Bandits 4, Saranac Padres 0
SAR 000 000 0 — 0 0 2
BB 000 211 X — 4 5 1
WP- Davis. LP- Marlow. 2B- B. Vassar (BB).
Game Two
Jenn’s Smokin Hots’ Border Bandits 8, Saranac Padres 3
SAR 001 020 0 — 3 6 3
BB 231 002 0 — 8 15 1
WP- H. LaValley. LP- Matthews. 2B- H. LaValley (BB), Rivers (BB), B. LaValley (BB), Matthews (SAR), Bone (SAR).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.