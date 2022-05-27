GENEVA, Ohio — Former Saranac runner Janyll Barber set a program record for the Plattsburgh State women’s track and field team in the 400-meter hurdles and qualified for finals during the preliminary heats of the event on Thursday at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championships hosted at the SPIRE Institute.
Barber reset the program record in the event for the third time this season, getting off to a strong start and holding on to chart a time of 1:01.36.
That performance bettered her most recent program mark of 1:01.38 that she set at the All-Atlantic Region Track and Field Conference Outdoor Championships last week.
While she wound up finishing fourth in her heat, the fastest of the three heats contested, Barber’s time was the seventh fastest overall, which was good enough to qualify for finals.
Barber will compete in the event’s final on today at 2:15 p.m. The top eight runners in the event will earn All-America status.
