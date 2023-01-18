PLATTSBURGH — It was a day full of surprises Saturday afternoon at the Plattsburgh State Fieldhouse, as teams from across Section VII competed in an indoor track and field meet. In the boys overall results, the Beekmantown Eagles nabbed first place for the first time this season over conference opponent Saranac, 142-127. Individually, Saranac’s Grace Damiani set a sectional record in the high jump that also earned her a spot in the New Balance National event in March.
“One significant event today that should be recognized was Grace Damiani broke the girls Section 7 High Jump record. Her jump of 5-04 beat the record of 5-03 set by Tracy Armitage of Peru in 1996,” said Saranac coach Chris Verkey. “This also established a new Saranac Central School record, qualified her for the championship section of New Balance Nationals in March and puts her top seven in all of New York state in this event.”
While the Beekmantown boys may have taken first in the overall results, the Saranac relay teams were some of the stars of the show, as the ‘B’ team, comprised of Andrew Denial, Landon Morris, Noah Thayer and Sean Dormann, took first in both the 800-meter and 400-meter relay.
The Eagle boys would be led to first place by Alexander Jock, Jonathan Slick and Jesse Giddings, as Jock would take first in both the 55-meter dash and 55-meter hurdles, Slick would place first in the 1600-meter run and Giddings would bring home the top spot in the weight throw.
Even though Damiani would steal the show on the girl’s side of the event, the entire Chiefs’ girls’ squad came together to help the team take home first overall as the group won eight of the 15 events.
The eight competing teams will all have another week long break before they meet again on Saturday, Jan. 21, in another meet back at the PSU Fieldhouse as runners, throwers and jumpers still look to punch their ticket to sectionals, as well as nationals.
BOYS
TEAM RESULTS
1, Beekmantown 142; 2, Saranac 127; 3, Peru 87; 4, Plattsburgh 71; 5, Saranac Lake 58; 6, AuSable Valley 22; 7, Ticonderoga 18; 8, Moriah/Boquet Valley 6.
EVENT RESULTS
55 dash- 1, Jock (BCS), 6.90. 2, Wolford (SLCS), 6.98. 3, Mulligan (PHS), 7.04.
300 dash- 1, Wolford (SLCS), 39.60. 2, Squire (PCS), 39.72. 3, Norcross (SCS), 39.83.
600 run- 1, A. Denial (SCS), 1:34.75. 2, Slick (BCS), 1:37.41. 3, Matthews (PCS), 1:39.04.
1000 run- 1, Pandolph (PCS), 2:53.52. 2, Mi. Welc (PCS), 3:08.73. 3, Facteau (TCS), 3:14.04.
1600 run- 1, Slick (BCS), 4:55.60. 2, Pandolph (PCS), 5:01,50. 3, Mi. Welc (PCS), 5:06.42.
3200 run- 1, Barney (PHS), 11:18.28. 2, Bibeau (BCS), 11:35.91. 3, Dormann (SCS), 11:38.01.
55 hurdles- 1, Jock (BCS), 8.09. 2, Page (BCS), 8.67. 3, Tied, Baker (PHS) & Powers (SCS), 9,31.
200 relay- 1, Plattsburgh ‘A’ (Baker, Griffiths, Meyer, Mulligan), 1:42.59. 2, Saranac ‘A’ (Wells, Homburger, Daniels, Norcross), 1:43.04. 3, Peru ‘A’ (Porter, McMillan, Fuller, Daniels), 1:46.30.
400 relay- 1, Saranac ‘B’ (Morris, A. Denial, Thayer, Dormann), 4:14.47. 2, Saranac ‘A’ (Kelley, Lynch, Prial, Dingman), 4:30.09. 3, Plattsburgh ‘A’ (Duttine, Frakes, Bleau, Castle-Hackett), 4:31.11.
800 relay- 1, Saranac ‘B’ (A. Denial, Morris, Thayer, Dormann), 9:19.91. 2, Beekmantown ‘A’ (Bibeau, Nelson, Slick, Eagan), 9:23.59. 3, Plattsburgh ‘A’ (Barney, Cortright, Duttine, Frakes), 9:49.53.
High jump- 1, Lancto (PCS), 1.82. 2, Baker (PHS), 1.62.
Long jump- 1, Nobles (SLCS), 5.96. 2, Homburger (SCS), 5.57. 3, Daniels (SCS), 5.55.
Triple jump- 1, Nobles (SLCS), 12.25. 2, Daniels (SCS), 11.40. 3, Page (BCS), 11.23.
Shot put- 1, Ellsworth (SLCS), 14.59. 2, Giddings (BCS), 12.66. 3, Martin (BCS), 12.31.
Weight throw- 1, Giddings (BCS), 14.03. 2, Lefevre (AVCS), 13.65. 3, Martin (BCS), 10.84.
GIRLS
TEAM RESULTS
1, Saranac 166; 2, Beekmantown 126; 3, Peru 85; 4, Plattsburgh 72; 5, Ticonderoga 41; 6, Saranac Lake 22; 7, Moriah/Boquet Valley 15.
EVENT RESULTS
55 dash- 1, McAuliffe (BCS), 7.58. 2, Ladue (PHS), 7.89. 3, Lavigne (SCS), 7.90.
300 dash- 1, McAuliffe (BCS), 43.49. 2, Lavigne (SCS), 45.90. 3, Rabideau (SCS), 46.98.
600 run- 1, Boulds (SCS), 1:50.32. 2, Chase (PHS), 1:52.72. 3, Geiger (PHS), 1:52.80.
1000 run- 1, L. Denial (SCS), 3:24.29. 2, Breen (PCS), 3:28.22. 3, Blanchard (TCS), 3:31.13.
1500 run- 1, Ma. Welc (PCS), 5:24.21. 2, Breen (PCS), 5:24.91. 3, Blanchard (TCS), 5:27.44.
3000 run- 1, Drowne (BCS), 13:07.79. 2, Kivett (SCS), 13:39.24. 3, Thayer (SCS), 14:09.06.
55 hurdles- 1, Laundry (PHS), 10.36. 2, Burroughs (TCS), 10.39. 3, Davey (PCS), 10.78.
200 relay- 1, Beekmantown ‘A’ (Carroll, Clark, Harvey, McAuliffe), 2:01.41. 2, Beekmantown ‘B’ (1, Hamel, Brown, Hagadorn, Quinn), 2:04.94. 3, Saranac ‘B’ (Macomber, Pelkowski, Bishop, LaPlante), 2:05.57.
400 relay- 1, Saranac ‘A’ (Boulds, L. Denial, Miner, Sanger), 4:45.28. 2, Peru ‘A’ (Arnold, Breen, Davey, Benway), 4:51.81. 3, Plattsburgh ‘A’ (Ladue, Geiger, LaValley, Hall), 4:56.61.
800 relay- 1, Saranac ‘B’ (L. Denial, Miner, Sanger, Boulds), 10:47.91. 2, Beekmantown ‘A’ (Denton, Drowne, Rostak, Benware), 11:35.31. 3, Saranac ‘A’ (Rocque, Kivett, Norcross, Thayer), 11:58.58.
High jump- 1, Damiani (SCS), 1.62. 2, TIED, Quinn (BCS) & Burroughs (TCS), 1.47. 3, Clark (BCS), 1.32.
Long jump- 1, Wynnik (SCS), 4.97. 2, Jean-Pierre (SCS), 4.67. 3, Laundry (PHS), 4.55.
Triple jump- 1, Clark (BCS), 10.17. 2, Damiani (SCS), 9.86. 3, Laundry (PHS), 9.82.
Shot put- 1, Jean-Pierre (SCS), 10.45. 2, Palmer (PCS), 8.91. 3, Heuer (SCS), 8.45.
Weight throw- 1, Palmer (PCS), 11.26. 2, Heuer (SCS), 9.75. 3, Secore (BCS), 8.77.
