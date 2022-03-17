PLATTSBURGH —The Champlain Valley Athletic Conference all-stars have been announced.
Saranac’s matmen had six named to the first team, including Ryan Devins, Ashton Seymour, Cayden Bouvia, Collin Clancy, Hunter Devins and Landon Smith.
Beekmantown was next with four wrestlers named, Jacob Lagree, Sawyer Bell, Alex Hall and Connor Bushey.
Northern Adirondack had two, Hayden Bartlemous and Trey McGee, while Peru added one, Kadin Johnson.
Bartlemous, Ryan Devins, Bell, Clancy, Hunter Devins, Smith, McGee and Bushey all went undefeated in their CVAC matchups for the season.
Bartlemous, Bell, Clancy, Smith, McGee, Bushey, Seymour and Hunter and Ryan Devins all won first place in their weight classes at the 2022 Section VII sectional championships. Ryan Devins also placed sixth in the NYSPHSAA states, at 118 pounds.
Other honors included Saranac coaches Heath Smith, Frank Palumbo, Elijah Parks and Jacob Garrow winning Coaches of the Year.
Wrestler of the Year was awarded to Clancy of Saranac. Sportsmen of the Year was awarded to Bushey of Beekmantown. DJ Barber was named the Wrestling Official of the Year. Hunter Devins was voted on by all sectional finalists to receive the Champion of Champions Award. Northern Adirondack’s wrestling squad was given the Ray Holmes Sportsmanship Award for the season.
AuSable Valley had four Patriots named to the second team, Jayden Burgess, Dom Lapier, Zack Bola and Zach McLean. The Chiefs also had four, awarded to Owen Stiles, Alex Clancy and Chase Green and Dylan Cogswell.
Beekmantown managed three matmen, Jack Brown, Alan Frost-Jones and Alex Harrington. Peru’s Jack Hanson was named to the second team as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.