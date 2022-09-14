PLATTSBURGH — CVAC girl’s swimming was back in the pool Tuesday, as AuSable Valley and Moriah traveled to the Stafford Middle school pool for an invitational versus Plattsburgh.
In the 200 meter medley relay, the Patriots nabbed first, behind their four-girl team of Alexis Hathaway, Ella Garrow, Annie Manion and Ashley Brousseau.
For the 200 meter freestyle race, Hornets’ Kasey Fuller won first with a time of 2:23.69. Teammate Sophia LaValley finished just behind her in second place, with a time of 2:26.99.
In the 200 meter individual medley, Ella Garrow dominated for the Patriots, finishing in first place with a time of 2:26.76. The next closest competitor was Hornets’ Abby Henley who finished with a 3:07.58.
Marissa Silver took home first for Plattsburgh in the 50 meter freestyle race, with teammate Allie Coupal right behind her.
Emma Chase was victorious in the 100 meter butterfly event for AuSable Valley, while Moriah’s Emily Best and Caitlin Drake rounded out the top three.
As a whole, the Patriots dominated the lanes. The team placed first in nine out of 11 events, both individual and relay, posting a great return to action.
Individual Events
200 medley relay- 1. AVCS ‘A’ (Hathaway, Garrow, Manion, Brousseau), 2:05.80, 2. AVCS ‘B’ (Clowney, Roy, Kabeli, Tremblay), 2:30.11, 3. MCS ‘A’ (Maness, McKiernan, Boucher, Giovazzino), 2:31.41, 4. AVCS ‘C’ (Finlaw, Goodman, Smith, Mars), 2:58.15.
200 freestyle- 1. Fuller (PHS), 2:23.69, 2. LaValley (PHS), 2:26.99, 3. Kabeli (AVCS), 2:27.31, 4. Chase (AVCS), 2:29.88, 5. Mero (AVCS), 2:30.18, 6. Cordick (AVCS), 2:30.86, 7. Best (MCS), 2:34.81, 8. Kretser (PHS), 2:37.59, 9. Midgett (PHS), 2:43.56, 10. Boissey (AVCS), 2:47.75, 11. Howard (AVCS), 3:39.20.
200 I.M.- 1. Garrow (AVCS), 2:26.76, 2. Henley (PHS), 3:07.58, 3. Garrand (AVCS), 3:19.57, 4. Davis (PHS), 3:21.68, 5. Maness (MCS), 3:26.82, 6. Giovazzino (MCS), 3:39.63.
50 freestyle- 1. Silver (PHS), 28.34, 2. A. Coupal (PHS), 28.35, 3. Brousseau (AVCS), 28.91, 4. Manion (AVCS), 29.16, 5. G. Coupal (PHS), 30.63, 6. Tremblay (AVCS), 31.23, 7. Kretser (PHS), 33.58, 8. Boucher (MCS), 34.35, 9. Smith (AVCS), 35.47, 10. Merrill (PHS), 36.37, 11. Dever (MCS), 36.73, 12. Trombley (PHS), 41.25, 13. Richard (PHS), 42.58, 14. Clark (AVCS), 45.12.
100 butterfly- 1. Chase (AVCS), 1:18.42, 2. Best (MCS), 1:35.78, 3. Drake (MCS), 1:44.69, 4. Finlaw (AVCS), 1:49.10.
100 freestyle- 1. Hathaway (AVCS), 1:00.38, 2. A. Coupal (PHS), 1:04.00, 3. LaValley (PHS), 1:06.78, 4. Mero (AVCS), 1:07.990, 5. Kretser (PHS), 1:08.88, 6. Boissey (AVCS), 1:09.07, 7. Maness (MCS), 1:11.90, 8. Tremblay (AVCS), 1:13.82, 9. Boucher (MCS), 1:19.93, 10. Merrill (PHS), 1:21.40, 11. Goodman (AVCS), 1:27.27, 12. Mitchell (PHS), 1:28.56.
500 freestyle- 1. Garrow (AVCS), 6:20.34, 2. Brousseau (AVCS), 6:23.69, 3. Kabeli (AVCS), 6:43.57, 4. Chase (PHS), 7:02.96, 5. McKiernan (MCS), 7:20.69; 6. Henley (PHS), 7:22.51, 7. Midgett (PHS), 7:40.23.
200 freestyle relay- 1. AVCS ‘A’ (Hathaway, Clowney, Chase, Garrow), 1:56.18, 2. PHS ‘A’ (LaValley, Fuller, Kretser, Midgett), 2:02.90, 3. AVCS ‘B’ (Mero, Boissey, Cordick, Roy), 2:04.12, 4. AVCS ‘D’ (Smith, Finlaw, Goodman, Allen), 2:36.66, 5. PHS ‘B’ (Merrill, Mitchell, Richard, Trombley), 2:37.90, 6. AVCS ‘C’ (Clark, Howard, Stanley, Garrand), 2:49.99.
100 backstroke- 1. Hathaway (AVCS), 1:06.70, 2. Silver (PHS), 1:08.73, 3. Manion (AVCS), 1:13.03, 4. G. Coupal (PHS), 1:16.99, 5. Smith (AVCS), 1:33.32, 6. Davis (PHS), 1:39.75, 7. Dever (MCS), 1:40.22, 8. Drake (MCS), 1:43.32, 9. Mars (AVCS), 1:49.48, 10. Allen (AVCS), 1:55.42.
100 breaststroke- 1. Roy (AVCS), 1:25.74, 2. Fuller (PHS), 1:26.54, 3. McKiernan (MCS), 1:27.58, 4. Cordick (AVCS), 1:35.17, 5. Giovazzino (MCS), 1:44.61, 6. Goodman (AVCS), 1:45.75, 7. Trombley (PHS), 1:52.58, 8. Finlaw (AVCS), 2:03.80. 9. Howard (AVCS), 2:11.62. 10. Clowney (AVCS), 3:01.48.
400 freestyle relay- 1. AVCS ‘A’ (Brousseau, Mero, Chase, Manion), 4:25.74, 2. PHS ‘B’ (Silver, Kretser, A. Coupal, G. Coupal), 4:31.14, 3. PHS ‘A’ (LaValley, Fuller, Henley, Kretser), 4:41.55, 4. AVCS ‘B’ (Boissey, Tremblay, Kabeli, Cordick), 4:49.98, 5. MCS ‘A’ (Best, Boucher, Maness, McKiernan), 4:57.59, 6. PHS ‘C’ (Chase, Davis, Midgett, Mitchell), 5:11.95, 7. AVCS ‘C’ (Mars, Stanley, Garrand, Allen), 6:17.61.
