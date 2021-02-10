CVAC sets dates to start "Fall II", spring seasons

PLATTSBURGH — The light at the end of the tunnel continues to get closer and closer for local student-athletes when it comes to hoping for a chance to compete.
That light became a bit brighter Wednesday when the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference Athletic Council voted to set dates for “Fall II” and spring seasons.
The “Fall II” season will run from March 29 to May 8, and spring will be held from April 26 to June 19.
“The CVAC met today and discussed the various options for our seasons,” CVAC Executive Secretary Greg Myers said. “We ultimately agreed upon this model that gives us the opportunity for a robust spring season, but also allows for the winter season and the Fall Season II student-athletes to have their seasons as well.”
"FALL II"
In Section VII, the "Fall II" season will primarily feature football and volleyball, which were high-risk sports not eligible to be played in the 2020 fall season.
Soccer can be played by the schools that did not opt in on the traditional soccer season Section VII offered in the fall.
"We just have to try and provide any opportunities for our kids, but especially our seniors," Section VII Football Coordinator Eric Bennett said.
Bennett, who is also the Saranac Lake football coach said this season, which will not feature any state playoffs, still has plenty of meaning and will allow for coaches to stress fundamentals and allow their student-athletes an opportunity to improve and excel in athletics.
"It's about getting our kids off the couches and off the screen time and getting their bodies going with a social component you just can't find in the days of remote learning," Bennett said.
"It's not about championship banners or things of that nature at this point. The most important thing is we have opportunities for kids to be kids and let them play."
For the CVAC season start dates, there is a 13-day crossover between the two seasons, but this did not affect the decision-making process.
"There is the potential for some overlap, but you have to realize that there will only be two or three sports potentially going on at that time, and the athletes who play a fall and spring sport can carry over three or four practices into the next season," Section VII Executive Director Matt Walentuk said.
"We obviously did not want to overlap seasons too much, but it just felt it gave a legitimate season to Fall II without taking away from the spring season too much."
SPRING
The start date for spring sports established by the New York State Public High School Athletic Association was April 19, but the CVAC opted to postpone the start date by a week.
"In the spring season in the North Country, you are always crossing your fingers with the weather and hoping Mother Nature will be accommodating," Walentuk said.
"With the potential of playing the bulk of the games in May and June, the weather should be better for the spring contests. Nothing is certain because we could have a month of rain, but the sentiment of the CVAC was to make sure there would be a full spring season. Even shortening the season a week, it would still be just as long as in terms of games."
In all likelihood, the Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference will start its spring season April 19, and the Section VII start date will mirror that date.
"It's so important to get playing for the kids who do play a spring sport because they did not have the opportunity last year," Chazy Athletic Director Brian Norcross said.
Norcross also coaches baseball for the Eagles, which are members of the MVAC but usually play a handful of CVAC opponents throughout the season.
"With the announcement of the spring championships being canceled, it's kind of a bummer, but I look at it as an opportunity to have a longer spring season and play into June when the weather is nice," Norcross said. "It's going to be really nice playing all the spring sports in actual, good weather."
THE CURRENT SITUATION
The winter sports season in Section VII has already started in a limited capacity, as Nordic skiing and bowling have cranked up competition.
Indoor track and field is still in a state of flux due to the Plattsburgh State Field House not being available for meets at this time.
Before the "Fall II" and spring seasons, the abbreviated winter season will look to gain steam in Clinton County after the Clinton County Health Department said schools needed to have in-person learning for two weeks prior to high-risk sports seasons, including basketball, hockey and wrestling beginning.
The CVAC has already postponed wrestling indefinitely, but other high-risk sports could begin practice in the county as soon as Monday in most instances.
Various Essex County, Warren County and Franklin County schools have already had the opportunity to begin practice due to their counties' health department policies.
Walentuk said there could be an abbreviated game schedule for various high-risk sports established by late next week, but nothing is confirmed at this time.
