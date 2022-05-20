LAKE PLACID — Brady Tremblay carded a match-low 34 at Craig Wood Golf Course on Friday to power Lake Placid to a 6-0 blanking of Saranac in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference action, Friday.
Tremblay’s score was one under par at the course and the Blue Bombers ended the regular season with a 9-1 record.
Lake Placid’s Chris Byrne was just one stroke off Tremblay’s pace with an even-par 35 and Carver Bell added a 40 for the Blue Bombers.
Dax Lashway paced the Chiefs with a 40 and Nathan Hamel was next with a 41.
—
Lake Placid 6, Saranac 0
No. 1- Tremblay (LP) def. Lashway, 34-40.
No. 2- Byrne (LP) def. N. Hamel, 35-41.
No. 3- Draper (LP) def. Coryea, 43-55.
No. 4- Bell (LP) def. Dingman, 40-53.
No. 5- Wright (LP) def. Mather, 47-63.
No. 6- Cccunjanin (LP) def. Terry, 48-62.
MORIAH 6
SARANAC LAKE 0
PORT HENRY — Thomas Clarke carded a one-over-par 33 at the Moriah Country Club on Senior Night as the Vikings closed out a 9-1 regular season.
Logan Gilbo added a 39, Nick Winters a 41 and Vance Hickok and Lance Snyder both a 43 for Moriah. Silas Reeder finished off the team’s scoring with a 45.
Noah Jewtraw turned in the low score for the Red Storm with a 45.
—
Moriah 6, Saranac Lake 0
No. 1- Clarke (MCS) def. Jewtraw, 33-45.
No. 2- Gilbo (MCS) def. Rutgers, 39-56.
No. 3- Winters (MCS) def. Patnode, 43-58.
No. 4- Hickok (MCS) def. Laba, 43-58.
No. 5- Reeder (MCS) def. Thompson, 45-51.
No. 6- Snyder (MCS) def. Strack, 43-63.
BEEKMANTOWN 4
PLATTSBURGH 2
PLATTSBURGH — Riley Loughan, Camden Brayton and Ethan Tisdale won the final three matches of the day to help the Eagles prevail.
Zach Dubray also won his match for Beekmantown in the No. 1 spot and was medalist on the day at Bluff Point with a 42.
Drew Knowles carded the low score for the Hornets with a 46 and both Cohen Fitzwater (47) and Sam deGrandpre won their matches for PHS.
—
Beekmantown 4, Plattsburgh 2
No. 1- Dubray (BCS) def. Knowles, 42-46.
No. 2- Fitzwater (PHS) def. Noviski, 47-52.
No. 3- deGrandpre (PHS) def. Welch, 55-58.
No. 4- Loughan (BCS) def. Champagne, 53-65.
No. 5- Brayton (BCS) def. Insley, 56-71.
No. 6- Tisdale (BCS) def. Recore, 61-80.
AUSABLE VALLEY 6
SETON CATHOLIC 0
PLATTSBURGH — Jack Thomas was medalist with a 43 and Porter Goodman added a 46 at Bluff Point to pace the Patriots to a shutout win.
Grant Weerts, Jasmyne Allen, Ethan Crowningshield and Ethan Hart also won their matches for AuSable Valley.
Oliver Hughes’ 57 was the low round for the Knights.
—
AuSable Valley 6, Seton Catholic 0
No. 1- Goodman (AVCS) def. Shalton, 46-58.
No. 2- Thomas (AVCS) def. Hughes, 43-57.
No. 3- Weerts (AVCS) def. Trzaskos, 51-58.
No. 4- Allen (AVCS) def. Metcalf, 55-67.
No. 5- Crowningshield (AVCS) def. Waldron, 55-67.
No. 6- Hart (AVCS) def. Battige, 56-64.
MVAC
BOQUET VALLEY 4
WILLSBORO 1
WILLSBORO — Boden Buehler won medalist honors with 38 at the Willsboro Golf Course to power the Griffins.
Tekla Fine-Lease, who halved the No. 1 match with Oakley Buehler, carded the low score for the Warriors.
—
Boquet Valley 4, Willsboro 1
No. 1- Fine-Lease (WICS), O. Buehler, halved.
No. 2- B. Buehler (BV) def. Walker, 4-and-3.
No. 3- King (BV) def. Duso, 4-and-2.
No. 4- A. Hathaway (WICS), Kohler, halved.
No. 5- Burdo (BV) won by forfeit.
No. 6- Hatch (BV) won by forfeit.
SCHROON LAKE 5, CROWN POINT 1
CROWN POINT 4, KEENE 2
CROWN POINT — Austin Hartwell was medalist with a 48 to lead the Wildcats to a win over the Panthers.
Ronin Deslauriers and Josiah Melville each added a 50 for Crown Point in the match played at the Ticonderoga Country Club.
The Panthers got a split on the day with a victory over Keene as Cole Potter paced Crown Point with a 54.
—
Schroon Lake 5, Crown Point 1
Crown Point 4, Keene 2
No. 1- Hartwell (SLCS, 48) def. Potter (54), 3-ad-1; Potter (CPCS) def. Becker (KCS), 3-and-2.
No. 2- Deslauriers (SLCS, 50) def. Duval, 5-and-4; Duval (CPCS) def. Jacobsen, 2-and-1.
No. 3- Melville (SLCS, 50) def. Heustis, 5-and-4; Heustis (CPCS) def. Sawyer, 2-and-1.
No. 4- Masiello (SLCS) won by forfeit; Kelley (KCS) won by forfeit.
No. 5- not contested.
No. 6- not contested.
THURSDAY
LAKE PLACID 5.5
PERU 0.5
PORT KENT — In the No. 1 match, both Lake Placid’s Brady Tremblay and Peru’s Keegan Smith put on solid performances, but the Blue Bomber came out on top by one stroke, helping to lead his squad to a decisive victory at Harmony Golf Course.
Tremblay beat out Smith, 32-33, at the top spot, while Chris Byrne took the No. 2 match, 40-44.
Carver Bell (41), Alex Wright (48) and Sebil Cecunjanin (55) all won their matches for Lake Placid as well.
At the No. 3 spot, Peru’s Liam Clark and Lake Placid’s Brady Draper finished the day carding 42 each, halving the match to get the Nighthawks on the board.
—
Lake Placid 5.5, Peru 0.5
No. 1- Tremblay (LP) def. Smith, 32-33.
No. 2- Byrne (LP) def. Palmer, 40-44.
No. 3- Clark (PCS) and Draper (LP) halved.
No. 4- Bell (LP) def. Pelkey, 41-50.
No. 5- Wright (LP) def. O’Connell, 48-57.
No. 6- Cecunjanin (LP) def. Hathaway, 55-69.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.