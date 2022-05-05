PLATTSBURGH — Keegan Seamone carded a 43 Thursday and led the way in Beekmantown’s 5-1 victory over Saranac in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference golf.
The Chiefs got their lone win from No. 1 golfer Dax Lashway, who was medalist on the day with a 40.
Owen Beebe added a 48 and won his match for the Eagles, as did Cooper Burdo, Jesse Giddings and Riley Loughan.
“The Eagles were solid up and down the lineup,” Saranac coach Calvin Hamel said. “If they can clean up a few big numbers, they will be a team to watch come sectionals.”
—
Beekmantown 5, Saranac 1
No. 1- Lashway (SCS) def. Dubray, 40-49.
No. 2- Seamone (BCS) def. N. Hamel, 43-46.
No. 3- Burdo (BCS) def. Dingman, 51-57.
No. 4- Giddings (BCS) def. Coryea, 51-58.
No. 5- Beebe (BCS) def. L. Hamel, 48-62.
No. 6- Loughan (BCS) def. Mather, 51-70.
PERU 6
PLATTSBURGH 0
PLATTSBURGH — Keegan Smith’s 42 was the low score of the day as the Nighthawks blanked the Hornets.
Nicholas Palmer added a 44 and Liam Clark a 45 for Peru, while Drew Knowles and Cohen Fitzwater each carded a 51 for PHS.
—
Peru 6, Plattsburgh 0
No. 1- Smith (PCS) def. Knowles, 42-51.
No. 2- Clark (PCS) def. Fitzwater, 45-51.
No. 3- Palmer (PCS) def. deGrandpre, 44-59.
No. 4- Sweeney (PCS) def. Insley, 48-65.
No. 5- Pelkey (PCS) def. Hackett, 49-62.
No. 6- O’Connell (PCS) def. Champagne, 57-58.
LAKE PLACID 6
SETON CATHOLIC 0
PLATTSBURGH — Brady Tremblay fired a 34 to power the Blue Bombers over the Knights at Bluff Point.
Grady Draper added a 42, Carver Bell 45, C.J. Ericson 46, Chris Byrne 48 and Seb Cecunjanin 49 for Lake Placid.
—
Lake Placid 6, Seton Catholic 0
No. 1- Tremblay (LP) def. Shalton, 34-61.
No. 2- Byrne (LP) def. Hughes, 48-66.
No. 3- Draper (LP) def. Waldron, 42-61.
No. 4- Cecunjanin (LP) def. Battige, 49-71.
No. 5- Erickson (LP) def. Spiegel, 46-66.
No. 6- Bell (LP) def. Trzaskos, 45-65.
SARANAC LAKE 6
TICONDEROGA 0
SARANAC LAKE — Evan Hochwald was medalist on the day with a 45 as the Red Storm blanked the Sentinels, who brought only four golfers to the match.
—
Saranac Lake 6, Ticonderoga 0
No. 1- Hochwald (SLCS) def. Mosier, 45-80.
No. 2- Rutgers (SLCS) def. Dinsmore, 71-74.
No. 3- Rascoe (SLCS) def. Facteau, 61-72.
No. 4- Snickles (SLCS) def. Wojcik, 69-79.
No. 5- SLCS won by forfeit.
No. 6- SLCS won by forfeit.
MVAC
BOQUET VALLEY 6
SCHROON LAKE 0
ELIZABETHTOWN — Ben Burdo and Boden Buehler each carded a 43 to share medalist honors as the Griffins improved their Mountain & Valley Athletic Conference record to 5-0.
Oakley Buehler added a 45 and Braden Liberi a 48 for Boquet Valley.
—
Boquet Valley 6, Schroon Lake 0
No. 1- O. Buehler (BV) def. Hartwell, 3-and-2.
No. 2- B. Buehler (BV) def. Deslauriers, 4-and-3.
No. 3- Burdo (BV) def. Melville, 5-and-4.
No. 4- Hatch (BV) def. Masiello, 4-and-3.
No. 5- Liberi (BV) won by forfeit.
No. 6- King (BV) won by forfeit.
WILLSBORO 5, KEENE 1
WILLSBORO 5, CROWN POINT 1
WILLSBORO — Overall medalist on the day was the Warriors’ Tekla Fine-Lease with a 45 as Willsboro picked up two wins.
Dmitri Duval recorded the low score for the Panthers and Henry Becker turned in the best round for the Beavers.
—
Willsboro 5, Keene 1
No. 1- Fine-Lease (WICS) def. Isham, 3-and-2.
No. 2- Walker (WICS) def. Jacobson, 4-and-3.
No. 3- Becker (KCS) def. Duso, 3-and-2.
No. 4- G. Hathaway (WICS) def. Sawyer, 1-up.
No. 5- A. Hathaway (WICS) def. Kelly, 5-and-4.
No. 6- Weiss (WICS) won by forfeit.
—
Willsboro 5, Crown Point 1
No. 1- Fine-Lease (WICS) def. Duval, 3-and-2.
No. 2- Walker (WICS) def. Huestis, 5-and-4.
No. 3- Potter (CP) def. Duso, 4-and-3.
No. 4- G. Hathaway (WICS) won by forfeit.
No. 5- A. Hathaway (WICS) won by forfeit.
No. 6- Weiss (WICS) won by forfeit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.