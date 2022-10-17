Box Scores logo

Saranac 36, AuSable Valley 6

SCS;7;15;7;7;-;36
AVCS;0;0;0;6;-;6
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
SCS- Hamel 1 run (Spaulding kick), 4:05.
Second Quarter
SCS- Hamel 2 run (Hamel Run), 9:40.
SCS- Smith 14 run (Spaulding kick), 5:13.
Third Quarter
SCS- Smith 4 run (Spaulding kick), 4:10.
Fourth Quarter
SCS- Clancy 21 run (Spaulding kick), 9:35.
AVCS- Bombard 20 run (Kick failed), 2:00.
Individual Stats
Rushing
AVCS- Bombard 16-88, TD; Fletcher 9-32; Dixon 2-7; Garcia 2-(-3); TOTAL: 29-124, TD.
SCS- Smith 7-54, 2TD; Clancy 5-45, TD; Hamel 12-27, 2TD; Bouvia 5-26; Breyette 1-3; TOTAL: 30-155, 5TD.
Passing
AVCS- Garcia 2-9-2-26
SCS- Smith 6-9-116
Receiving
AVCS- Dixon 1-20; Fletcher 1-6; TOTAL: 2-26.
SCS- Clancy 3-69; Dandrow-Pellerin 2-34; Bouvia 1-13; TOTAL: 6-116.
Interceptions
SCS- Clancy.
SCS- McCoy.
Fumbles
AVCS- Team

Plattsburgh 23, Ticonderoga 8

TCS;0;0;0;8;—;8
PHS;0;10;13;—;23
Scoring
Second Quarter
PHS- Phillips 29 pass from Hartmann (Mulligan kick), 8:23.
PHS- Mulligan FG, 2:26.
Third Quarter
PHS- Griffiths 7 run (Mulligan kick),10:21.
PHS- Phillips 13 pass from Hartmann (XP blocked), 1:28.
Fourth Quarter
TCS- Vigliotti 1 run (Vigliotti pass to L. Smith), 3:23.
Individual Statistics
RUSHING
TCS- A. Smith 7-13; Montalbano 9-23; L. Frasier 8-56; Vigliotti 7-22 TD; McTyier 3-2; L. Smith 1-(-1); TOTALS: 35-115, TD.
PHS- Griffiths 12-97, TD; Phillips 2-5; Hartmann 2-8; Hummel 2-5; DeAngelo 1-(-2); Calkins 1-0; TOTALS: 20-113, TD.
PASSING
TCS- Vigliotti 1-5-0-1.
PHS- Hartmann 8-14-1-142, 2TD; DeAngelo 1-1-0-11.
RECEIVING
TCS- Hilder 1-1.
PHS- Polhemus 4-29; Phillips 4-107, 2TD; Filosca 2-17.
INTERCEPTIONS
TCS- Montalbano.

Beekmantown 40, Saranac Lake 28

SLCS;7;7;14;0;—;28
BCS;0;21;7;12;—;40
Scoring
First Quarter
SLCS- Hewitt 2 run (Faubert kick), 9:32.
Second Quarter
BCS- Sand 16 pass from Parliament (Hagadorn kick), :06.
SLCS- Hewitt 88 run (Faubert kick), 4:08.
BCS- Parliament 14 run (Hagadorn kick), 6:15.
BCS- Sweenor 1 run (Hagadorn kick), 10:46.
Third Quarter
BCS- Parliament 4 run (Hagadorn kick), 6:22.
SLCS- Hewitt 4 run (Faubert kick), 8:10.
SLCS- Hewitt 5 run (Faubert kick), 11:46.
Fourth Quarter
BCS- Willette 25 pass from Parliament (Kick missed), 1:34
BCS- Parliament 4 run (Pass failed), 9:18.
Individual Statistics
RUSHING
SLCS- Hewitt 24-263 4TDs, Willett 3-25, Roberts 408, Hathaway 3-19, LaDue 1-5. Totals: 35-320 4TDs.
BCS- Barber 4-15, Parliament 18-42 3TDs, Sweenor 7-26 TD, Broughton 1-1. Totals: 30-84 4TDs.
PASSING
SLCS- Roberts 4-12-3-36.
BCS- Parliament 16-30-2-341 2TDs.
RECEIVING
SLCS- Hewitt 1-0, Faubert 2-20, Navarra 1-16.
BCS- Sand 6-171 TD, Willette 6-99 TD, Sweenor 4-81.
INTERCEPTIONS
SLCS- Wilett, Daunis-Martelle.
BCS- Sand, Parliament 2.

Trending Video

Recommended for you