Plattsburgh — With the 2022 football season in the books, the awards came churning out.
Multiple players saw their performances earn them both offense and defense awards for the CVAC.
Some performed so well, they earned all-state honors.
All-State
Peru’s successful season culminated with five players being named tothe Class B All-State team. Zach O’Connell was named ot the 2nd team at quarterback.
Four other Nighthawks: Landen Duprey and Rocky Herbert at wide receiver and Jack Hanson and Zach Hunter at linebacker earned honoroable mentions.
In Class C, Saranac and Saranac Lake saw players named to the squad.
Red Storm’s Carter Hewitt was named to the second team at linebacker, while teammate Mitchell Ellsworth earned third team offensive line honors.
Chief Alex Clancy was named an honorable mention for defensive back.
For Class D, Moriah saw four players named to either first or second team.
Ethan Madill and Riley Demarais earned first team honors for their play at defensive line and linebacker, respectively.
Boden Valentine was named a linebacker on the second team while Rowan Swan earned the honor for his play at defensive back.
CVAC
Zach O’Connell was named League MVP.
Demarais was crowned offensive player of the year, while Peru’s Hunter was named defensive player of the year.
Lineman of the year was awarded to Moriah’s Madill.
Coach of the year was split between Saranac’s Dylan Everleth and Peru’s Ryan O’Connell
First Team
The first team was dominated by three teams: Peru, Moriah and Saranac Lake.
Quaterback: Rowan Swan, Moriah.
Running back: Jack Hanson, Peru and Carter Hewitt, Saranac Lake.
All Purpose: Alex Clancy, Saranac.
Full Back: Trenton Griffiths, Plattsburgh and Boden Valentine, Moriah.
Wide Receiver: Rockey Hebert, Peru and Markus Navarra, Saranac Lake.
Offensive Line: Jack Ives, Moriah; Austin Barry, Saranac Lake; Ellsworth, Saranac Lake; Hunter, Peru and Eddie Supley, Peru.
Defensive Line: Griffiths, Plattsburgh; Hebert, Peru; Duprey, Peru; Alec Young, Moriah.
Inside Linebacker: Kaden Darrah and Logan Hathaway, Saranac Lake
Outside Linebacker: Hewitt, Saranac Lake and Hanson, Peru.
Cornerback: Clancy, Saranac and Evan Fleury, Moriah.
Safety: Swan and Demarais, Moriah
Kicker: Nathan Hamel, Saranac
Punter: Michael Phillips, Plattsburgh
Kick Returner: Clancy.
Second Team
The second team saw many names who will make this list for years to come.Quarterback: Nathan Parliament, Beekmantown.
Running Back: Hamel, Saranac and Dylan Bombard, AVCS.
Full Back: Louis Sweenor, Beekmantown and Jack Hayes, Peru.
Wide Receiver: Riley Hebert, Peru and Porter Goodman, AVCS.
Offensive Line: Isiah Lopez, Saranac; Dylan Cogswell, Saranac; Jesse Giddings; Beekmantown; Owen Nephew, Moriah and Connor Bushey, Beekmantown.
Defensive Line: Matt Rugar, Saranac; Zach McLean, AVCS; Supley, Peru and Cogswell, Saranac.
Inside Linebacker: Kaiden Breyette, Saranac and Kameron Vigilotti, Ti.
Outside Linebacker: Hayes, Peru and Valentine, Moriah.
Cornerback: Joshua Sand, Sophomore; Zach Engestrom, Peru and Michael Phillips, Plattsburgh.
Safety: Evan Willett, Saranac Lake and Landen Smith, Saranac.
Kicker- Landon Faubert, Saranac Lake.
Punter- Smith, Saranac
Kick Returner- Dominic DeAngelo, Plattsburgh.
Honroable Mentions
Honoroable mentions were awarded to each team.
AVCS: Warren Pray, Jesse Snow
Beekmantown: Connor Barber, Carter Ducatte
Moriah: Nick Winters, Hayden LaRose
Peru: Keith Parent, Elliot Supley
Plattsburgh: Josh Abbot, Max Filosca
Saranac: Hayden Wells, Cayden Bouvia
Saranac Lake: Brady Roberts, Foster Wood
Ti: Nathan Lacourse, Garrent Drinkwine.
