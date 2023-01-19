Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Snow likely. Low near 30F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches..

Tonight

Snow likely. Low near 30F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.