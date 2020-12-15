CVAC Fall 2020 John J. Herbert All-Academic Team

PLATTSBURGH — The Champlain Valley Athletic Conference's Fall 2020 John J. Herbert All-Academic Team has been announced.
There are 22 members on this season's team, which features student-athletes who took part in a fall sports season unlike any other.
Those student-athletes include the following listed below and found in the graphic above.
—
AuSable Valley
Allison McCormick, Zane Moussa
Beekmantown
Emma Snook, Leo Golden
Lake Placid
Rylee Preston, Samuel Le
Moriah
Emily Gangi, Denali Garnica
Northern Adirondack
Myah Mitchell, Matthew Jarvis
Northeastern Clinton
Lauren Brilotti, Ryan O'Donnell
Peru
Jenna Swyers, Ryan Furnia
Plattsburgh High
Christine Bresnahan, Emir Gul
Saranac
Shannon Breen, Ian Zurlo
Saranac Lake
Gwen Mader, Tucker Jakobe
Seton Catholic
Gillian Boule, Nicholas Palma
