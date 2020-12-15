CVAC Fall 2020 John J. Herbert All-Academic Team

PLATTSBURGH — The Champlain Valley Athletic Conference's Fall 2020 John J. Herbert All-Academic Team has been announced.

There are 22 members on this season's team, which features student-athletes who took part in a fall sports season unlike any other.

Those student-athletes include the following listed below and found in the graphic above.

AuSable Valley

Allison McCormick, Zane Moussa

Beekmantown

Emma Snook, Leo Golden

Lake Placid

Rylee Preston, Samuel Le

Moriah

Emily Gangi, Denali Garnica

Northern Adirondack

Myah Mitchell, Matthew Jarvis

Northeastern Clinton

Lauren Brilotti, Ryan O'Donnell

Peru

Jenna Swyers, Ryan Furnia

Plattsburgh High

Christine Bresnahan, Emir Gul

Saranac

Shannon Breen, Ian Zurlo

Saranac Lake

Gwen Mader, Tucker Jakobe

Seton Catholic

Gillian Boule, Nicholas Palma

