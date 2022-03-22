PLATTSBURGH — The Champlain Valley Athletic Conference’s senior basketball players got to put on one last show, Tuesday, with Seton Catholic hosting the CVAC Exceptional Senior Games.
GIRLS MATCHUP
On the girls’ side, Beekmantown’s Kiera Regan put up 26 points in the game to lead Team White to a 54-38 victory over Team Dark, including a 14-point second quarter.
Peru’s Aoife Lawliss and Tynicia Hendrix each chipped in eight points apiece for the seniors wearing their home white jerseys, while Northeastern Clinton’s Myah Creller recorded nine.
The Cougars’ Audi Hollister led Team Dark in the defeat with 16 points, with Nighthawk Kortney McCarthy just behind her with 14.
Faith Whitney led the winning squad with two three-pointers, while Hollister’s two treys led Team Dark.
BOYS’ MATCHUP
AuSable Valley’s Eli Douglas’ 22 points spearheaded Team Dark to a 77-54 win on the boys’ side.
Moriah’s Bryce Sprague did his best to help the effort, chipping in 14 points, while Saranac’s Justin Wing recorded 10.
Northeastern Clinton’s Darren DuBois played strong in the Team White defeat, recording 15 points to lead the squad.
The Hornets’ Ethan Mulholland was second on the team with 10 points.
Mullholland and the Cougars’ Thomas Gilbo each recorded two three-pointers in the loss.
Team Dark spread the treys around, with Douglas, Wing, Sprague and Dalton Murphy each netting two.
OTHER FESTIVITIES
Between the girls’ game that started at 5:30 p.m. and the boys’ game at 7 p.m., CVAC all-stars were announced for the 2021-22 season.
Among the highlights were Saranac’s Sydney Myers and the Vikings’ Sprague each winning season MVP for the girls’ and boys’ sides, respectively.
Watch for a full list and photos of the all-stars in the paper shortly.
During the halftime of the boys’ game three-point contests were held for the boys and girls, as well as a dunk contest for the boys.
Peru’s McCarthy won the three-point contest for the girls, while the Patriots’ Aidan Lopez beat Saranac’s Justin Bedard in a tie-breaker round to take the boys’ side.
Northeastern Clinton’s Dubois took home the win in the dunk contest, which was decided by the crowd’s cheers.
—
Girls’ Game
Team White 54, Team Dark 38
Team Dark (38)
Lauren Cross (BCS) 1-0-2, Hailey Williams (BCS) 1-0-2, Lexie Denis (SCS) 0-0-0, Zoe Olcott (MCS), 1-0-2, Lexie Snyder (MCS) 0-0-0, Audi Hollister (NCCS) 7-0-16, Kortney McCarthy (PCS) 7-0-14, Bella Syper (PCS) 1-0-2, Charlotte Steria (PHS) 0-0-0. Totals- 18-0-38
Team White (54)
Kiera Regan (BCS) 13-0-26, Faith Whitney (BCS) 2-0-6, Sydney Leeret (SLCS) 0-0-0, Ellie Prairie (NCCS) 2-0-5, Aofie Lawliss (PCS) 4-0-8, Tynicia Hendrix (PCS) 4-0-8, Mia Marino (PCS) 1-0-3, Alexis Belrose (NAC) 2-0-5, Myah Creller (NCCS) 4-0-9. Totals- 32-0-59.
Halftime- Team White, 37-22.
3 point goals- Team White (6) Whitney 2, Prairie, Marino, Belrose, Creller. Team Dark (2) Hollister 2.
—
Boys’ Game
Team Dark 77, Team White 54
Team Dark (77)
Aiden Lopez (AVCS) 1-0-3, Eli Douglas (AVCS) 10-0-22, Braden Perry (TCS) 1-0-2, Justin Wing (SCS) 4-0-10, Dalton Murphy (NAC) 3-0-8, Will Rohrer (MCS) 3-0-6, Bryce Sprague (MCS) 6-0-14, Kash Palmer (PCS) 3-0-6, Peter Wylie (PHS) 2-0-4, Lukas Goerlitz (PHS) 1-0-2. Totals- 33-0-77.
Team White (54)
Matt Faville (SCS) 2-0-4, Justin Bedard (SCS) 3-0-6, Dylan Crowley (PHS) 3-1-8, Ethan Mulholland (PHS) 4-0-10, Ethan Tuller (PHS) 0-0-0, Brayden Monette (NCCS) 2-0-5, Thomas Gilbo (NCCS) 2-0-6, Darren Dubois (NCCS) 7-0-15, Sam Godfrey (PCS) 0-0-0, Andrew VanNatten (BCS) 1-0-2, Dylan Medley (SCS) 0-0-0. Totals- 24-1-54.
Halftime- Team Dark, 42-22.
3 point goals- Team Dark (9) Douglas 2, Wing 2, Murphy 2, Sprague 2, Lopez. Team White (7) Crowley, Mullholland 2, Monette, Gilbo 2, Dubois.