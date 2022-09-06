CHAMPLAIN — Plattsburgh High’s boys and Saranac’s girls had strong afternoons as the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference cross country season got started, Tuesday.
Conner Duda paced the boys’ side of the event, securing first place for the Hornets with a 18:15 time, followed by Sam Barney and George Cortwright rounding out the top three for Plattsburgh.
James Lynch, Noah Thayer and Dean Kelley took the next three spots for the Chiefs, and Gabe Garrant crossed the line as the top Northeastern Clinton finisher in seventh place.
On the girls’ side, Laura Denial led the field for Saranac with a 22:05 finish, followed by Sienna Boulds, Gillian Miner and four more Chiefs to give Saranac the top seven finishes.
The Cougars’ Sierra Ducharme crossed the finish next in eighth.
Boys Results
Team
Plattsburgh 25, Saranac 30; Plattsburgh 17, Northeastern Clinton 47; Saranac 17, Northeastern Clinton 42.
Individual
1. Duda (PHS) 18:15, 2. Barney (PHS) 18:18, 3. Cortwright (PHS) 18:38, 4. Lynch (SCS) 18:56, 5. Thayer (SCS) 19:19, 6. Kelley (SCS) 19:39, 7. Garrant (NCCS) 19:32, 8. Morris (SCS) 19:56, 9. Darmann (SCS) 20:03, 10. Hackett (PHS) 20:14, 11. Fitwater (PHS) 20:34, 12. Giroux (SCS) 20:38, 13. Duttine (PHS) 21:13, 14. Frake (PHS) 21:41, 15. Wells (PHS) 21:49.
Girls Results
Team
Saranac 15, Northeastern Clinton 49; Northeastern Clinton 15, Plattsburgh 50; Saranac 15, Plattsburgh 50.
Individual
1. Denial (SCS) 22:05, 2. Boulds (SCS) 22:05, 3. Miner (SCS) 22:33, 4. Denis (SCS) 22:56, 5. Fay (SCS) 22:14, 6. Boisse (SCS) 23:53, 7. Rainville (SCS) 23:55, 8. Ducharme (NCCS) 24:44, 9. Hamel (SCS) 24:54, 10. Cone (NCCS) 25:47, 11. Williams (NCCS) 26:11, 12. Deso (NCCS) 26:48, 13. Welch (NCCS) 27:16, 14. Madden (SCS) 27:27, 15. Sanger (SCS) 28:22.
GIRLS
AUSABLE VALLEY 26, BEEKMANTOWN 30
SARANAC LAKE 15, AUSABLE VALLEY 48
TICONDEROGA 20, AUSABLE VALLEY 37
SARANAC LAKE 15, BEEKMANTOWN 49
TICONDEROGA 17, BEEKMANTOWN 40
SARANAC LAKE 20, TICONDEROGA 40
BOYS
BEEKMANTOWN 22, AUSABLE VALLEY 37
SARANAC LAKE 19, AUSABLE VALLEY 42
AUSABLE VALLEY 26, TICONDEROGA 29
SARANAC LAKE 18, BEEKMANTOWN 40
BEEKMANTOWN 24, TICONDEROGA 37
SARANAC LAKE 18, TICONDEROGA 43
CLINTONVILLE — The Red Storm runners won all-around, Tuesday, winning all three of their team matchups on both the girls and boys sides.
In the girls’ event, the Sentinels’ Avery Blanchard crossed the line first with a 23:15 time before being followed by a flurry of Saranac Lake runners, led by Phoebe Peer, who took spots two through six.
Aubrey Daby was the Patriots’ top finisher, taking ninth place in the race.
On the boys’ side, the Red Storm took top honors, with Jake Kollmer finishing first with an 18:31 time.
AuSable’s Celton Dupuis finished second before Saranac Lake’s Aiden Hesseltine and Sam Bickford took third and fourth.
Garrett Beebe took fifth place as Ticoneroga’s top finisher while Jon Slick finished as the Eagles’ top runner in seventh place.
Girls Results
Team
AuSable Valley 26, Beekmantown 30; Saranac Lake 15, AuSable Valley 48; Ticonderoga 20, AuSable Valley 37; Saranac Lake 15, Beekmantown 49; Ticonderoga 17, Beekmantown 40; Saranac Lake 20, Ticonderoga 40.
Individual
1. Blanchard (TCS) 23:15, 2. Peer (SLCS) 23:37, 3. Ash (SLCS) 23:46, 4. Aaron (SLCS) 25:42, 5. Bruno (SLCS) 26:06, 6. Carpenter (SLCS) 27:20, 7. Porter (TCS) 27:29, 8. Shumway (SLCS) 27:36, 9. Daby (AVCS) 27:42, 10. Burroughs (TCS) 28:00, 11. Rostak (BCS) 28:24, 12. Pelkey (AVCS) 28:40, 13. Denkenberger (SLCS) 28:45, 14. Stacy (TCS) 28:52, 15. Parent (TCS) 29:07.
Boys Results
Team
Beekmantown 22, AuSable Valley 37; Saranac Lake 19, AuSable Valley 42, AuSable Valley 26, Ticonderoga 29; Saranac Lake 18, Beekmantown 40; Beekmantown 24, Ticonderoga 37; Saranac Lake 18, Ticonderoga 43.
Individual
1. Kollmer (SLCS) 18:31, 2. Dupuis (AVCS) 19:30, 3. Hesseltine (SLCS) 19:32, 4. Bickford (SLCS) 19:32, 5. Beebe (TCS) 19:40, 6. Martin (SLCS) 19:59, 7. Slick (BCS) 20:20, 8. Facteau (TCS) 20:56, 9. Bibeau (BCS) 21:14, 10. Sand (BCS) 21:38, 11. Evans (SLCS) 21:41, 12. Fogarty (SLCS) 22:33, 13. Bell-Carter (BCS) 22:34, 14. Semeraro (AVCS) 23:09, 15. Mulvey (AVCS) 23:19.
BOYS
PERU 20, LAKE PLACID 43
PERU 15, MORIAH 50
PERU 25, SETON CATHOLIC 50
LAKE PLACID 25, MORIAH 32
MORIAH 15, SETON CATHOLIC 50
LAKE PLACID 15, SETON CATHOLIC 50
GIRLS
PERU 28, LAKE PLACID 29
PERU 19, MORIAH 44
LAKE PLACID 17, MORIAH 43
MORRISONVILLE — The Nighthawk boys and girls flew high at Macomb State Park, taking all of their team matchups in the meet, Tuesday.
For the boys, Sam Dejordy and Max Grafstein took first and third place on behalf of the Knights, with Blue Bomber Aidan Fay snagging second place, while Zach Morgan crossed the line first for Peru, taking fourth.
Owen Tedesco and five other Nighthawks took spots five through 10 to power the Peru squad in the meet.
Harley Chavez grabbed eleventh as the Vikings’ top finisher.
Lake Placid’s Lilly Rother took the top spot in the girls’ race with a 22:19 time, followed by Ophelia Breen for Peru in second.
Kai McKinnon and Harley Cohen took spots three and four for the Blue Bombers, with Moriah’s Keira Callahan taking fifth.
Brenna LaHart then led a group of Nighthawks that took spots six through nine.
Boys Results
Team
Peru 20, Lake Placid 43; Peru 15, Moriah 50; Peru 25, Seton Catholic 50; Lake Placid 25, Moriah 32; Moriah 15, Seton Catholic 50.
Individual
1. Dejordy (SC) 17:57, 2. Fay (LPCS) 17:58, 3. Grafstein (SC) 18:25, 4. Morgan (PCS) 18:40, 5. Tedesco (PCS) 18:52, 6. Squire (PCS) 18:58, 7. Pandolph (PCS) 19:09, 8. Graves (PCS) 19:29, 9. Lederman (PCS) 19:53, 10. Peters (PCS) 20:12, 11. Chavez (MCS) 20:14, 12. Francis (LPCS) 20:17, 13. Matthews (PCS) 21:06, 14. Mero (PCS) 21:16, 15. VanBuren (MCS) 22:03.
Girls Results
Team
Peru 28, Lake Placid 29; Peru 19, Moriah 44; Lake Placid 17, Moriah 43.
Individual
1. Rother (LPCS) 22:19, 2. Breen (PCS) 23:10, 3. McKinnon (LPCS) 23:35, 4.Cohen (LPCS) 23:53, 5. Callahan (MCS) 24:02, 6. LaHart (PCS) 24:16, 7. Finlaw (PCS) 25:36, 8. R. Chamberlain (PCS) 26:00, 9. Benway (PCS) 26:01, 10. Erenstone (LPCS) 26:26, 11. Arana (PCS) 26:27, 12. C. Chamberlain (PCS) 27:35, 13. LaPlante (PCS) 28:11, 14. Pandolph (PCS) 28:30, 15. Beauharnois (PCS)28:43.
