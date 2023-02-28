PLATTSBURGH — Domination.
That would probably be the best word to describe the Beekmantown hockey team's run through Section VII this season.
The Eagles won the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference championship with an 8-0 record and Monday night at the Plattsburgh State Fieldhouse added the Section VII Division II title.
Sam Bingel scored three goals as the top-seeded Eagles skated past second-seeded Saranac, 9-3.
In 10 combined games against the four other teams in the section this season, including the eight regular-season games and two sectional contests, the Eagles outscored their opponents, 74-14.
“I'm super proud of our team's championship performance in all three zones from our goaltender on out,” Beekmantown coach Justin Frechette said.
“We again received a balanced offensive attack with contributions from all three lines, and had seven different goal scorers in the game.”
Bingel gave the Eagles (19-1-2) the early lead, scoring on a rebound at the 3:00 mark. But the Chiefs answered shortly after, at 3:28, on Ethan Barnes' goal to tie it.
Beekmantown then regained the lead at 8:44 on Louis Sweenor's goal and Bingel made it 3-1 late in the first, at 15:42.
“I thought we came out strong in the first period, especially the first five minutes,” Saranac coach Robby Knowles said. “They scored first on an unfortunate bounce for us, which kind of killed the momentum we had built up.
“After being down, 1-0, we were able to get a response from Ethan Barnes, who I thought was our best player all night.”
It remained 3-1 until Keegan Seamone found the back of the net at 9:05 of the second to give the Eagles a three-goal advantage. Landen Duprey, however, pulled the Chiefs (12-8-2) back to within 4-2 with a goal at 13:20.
Saranac was holding its own and held a slim edge in shots on goal before a key turning point late in the second when Bingel put in his own rebound with just 1.9 seconds left in the stanza to make it 5-2.
So, instead of being down just two going to the third, the goal had to take some of the wind out of the Saranac sails.
The Eagles' Zach LaPier and Chiefs' Nolan Miner traded goals in the third before Beekmantown pulled away with three goals in the final six minutes of the contest — one each by Cooper Burdo, Luke Moser and Pryce Parker.
LaPier and Quinn Brandell added three assists apiece for the Eagles, who had 11 players get on the score sheet.
“The line of Moser, Bingel and LaPier was dominant once again, with Bingel leading the way with his hat-trick performance,” Frechette said.
“I give Beekmantown credit for being able to throw a dagger,” Knowles said. “They capitalize on their chances and have that killer instinct that all coaches want their team to have.
“We still need to do a better job with our puck management. We turned over too many pucks into the middle of our defensive zone and Beekmantown made us pay for it again.”
The Eagles used a big third period to finish with a 35-31 shot advantage. Austin Doser made 28 saves in the Beekmantown nets and Joey Mitchell stopped 26 shots for Saranac.
Both Beekmantown and Saranac advance to NYSPHSAA quarterfinal play at 4 p.m. on Saturday on the road. The Eagles are at Section I winner Pelham and the Chiefs at Section II representative Queensbury.
“Credit to Saranac on a hard-fought game and best of luck to them on Saturday against Queensbury,” Frechette said.
“We will enjoy this sectional championship and will then turn our attention to our next opponent, reigning (NYSPHSAA) Division II champion Pelham.”
The Eagles are currently ranked second in the state in Division II behind Salmon River from Section X.
