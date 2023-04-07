PLATTSBURGH — The Champlain Valley Athletic Conference has announced its 2022-23 Wrestling All-Stars and Saranac is again a big winner.
The Chiefs, who won the CVAC and Section VII team titles this season, had five of their wrestlers chosen to the First Team.
Special awards for Saranac included Ryan Devins as Wrestler of the Year and Landen Smith as both the Sportsman of the Year and the Champion of Champions Award.
AuSable Valley won two special awards — Dakota Inman as Coach of the Year and also a Ray Holmes Sportsmanship Award.
Bill Manor was chosen by league coaches as the Wrestling Official of the Year.
Northern Adirondack had four wrestlers on the First Team and Beekmantown followed with three. AuSable Valley had one selection to round out the 13 matmen on the squad.
Among the sectional champions for 2022-23, Beekmantown’s Connor Bushey finished sixth at 285 pounds in the Division II state championships, Saranac’s Alex Clancy seventh at 132 pounds, and Saranac’s Smith eighth at 172.
—
CVAC 2023 Wrestling All-Stars
First Team
102- Jackson Labarge, Northern Adirondack seventh-grader, 8-0 CVAC record, 28-8 season record, 28-8 career record, sectional champion at 102.
110- Owen Stiles, Saranac sophomore, 6-1 CVAC record, 19-16 season record, 37-21 career record.
118- Ryan Devins, Saranac senior, 7-0 CVAC record, 28-10 season record, 128-35 career record, sectional champion at 118.
126- Ashton Seymour, Saranac senior, 8-0 CVAC record, 31-7 season record, 104-35 career record, sectional champion at 126.
132- Alex Clancy, Saranac junior, 8-0 CVAC record, 34-7 season record, 110-29 career record, sectional champion at 132.
138- Sawyer Bell, Beekmantown junior, 6-2 CVAC record, 38-4 season record, 103-43 career record, sectional champion at 138.
145- Jack Brown, Beekmantown sophomore, 7-1 CVAC record, 23-13 season record, 36-27 career record, sectional champion at 145.
152- Kyle Reif, Northern Adirondack sophomore, 6-1 CVAC record, 21-11 season record, 34-27 career record.
160- Dominick LaPier, AuSable Valley junior, 8-0 CVAC record, 34-6 season record, 60-13 career record, sectional champion at 160.
172- Landen Smith, Saranac senior, 8-0 CVAC record, 38-6 season record, 140-38 career record, sectional champion at 172.
189- Trent Snide-Haselton, Northern Adirondack junior, 7-1 CVAC record, 25-8 season record, 59-25 career record, sectional champion at 189.
215- Trey McGee, Northern Adirondack junior, 7-1 CVAC record, 32-7 season record, 74-20 career record, sectional champion at 215.
285- Connor Bushey, Beekmantown junior, 7-0 CVAC record, 26-6 season record, 106-24 career record, sectional champion at 285.
—
Second Team
102- Colby Roesler, Saranac eighth-grader, 5-2 CVAC record, 18-16 season record, 18-16 career record.
110- Caleb Starke, Peru seventh-grader, 5-2 CVAC record, 18-12 season record, 18-14 career record, sectional champion at 110.
118- Gavin Blaise, AuSable Valley freshman, 6-2 CVAC record, 24-11 season record, 24-11 career record.
126- Jacob LaGree, Beekmantown sophomore, 6-2 CVAC record, 19-18 season record, 33-34 career record.
132- Jacob Magiera, Beekmantown sophomore, 6-2 CVAC record, 27-9 season record, 39-26 career record.
138- Cayden Bouvia, Saranac junior, 4-1 CVAC record, 18-12 season record, 45-22 career record.
145- Landen Gadway, Saranac freshman, 5-2 CVAC record, 18-16 season record, 18-18 career record.
152- Kaiden Breyette, Saranac senior, 6-2 CVAC record, 24-15 season record, 45-45 career record, sectional champion at 152.
160- Kannon Kriplin, Saranac sophomore, 5-1 CVAC record, 10-13 season record, 10-13 career record.
172- Tristan Manney, Beekmantown freshman, 4-4 CVAC record, 11-25 season record, 11-25 career record.
189- Warren Pray, AuSable Valley freshman, 6-2 CVAC record, 23-13 season record, 29-32 career record.
215- Dylan Cogswell, Saranac junior, 6-1 CVAC record, 23-5 season record, 48-15 career record.
285- Xavier Manalang, Saranac senior, 7-1 CVAC record, 20-11 season record, 20-11 career record.
—
Special awards
Coach of the Year- Dakota Inman, AuSable Valley (nominated by the wrestling coaches).
Wrestler of the Year- Ryan Devins, Saranac (nominated by the wrestling coaches).
Sportsman of the Year- Landen Smith, Saranac (nominated by the wrestling coaches)
Wrestling Official of the Year- Billy Manor (nominated by the wrestling coaches).
Champion of Champions Award- Landen Smith, Saranac (voted on by all sectional finalists from each school.
Ray Holmes Sportsmanship Award- AuSable Valley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.