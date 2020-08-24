ALBANY — Some scholastic sports are in the clear.
Others are not.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave the go-ahead Monday for lower-risk sports such as soccer, cross country, field hockey and swimming to begin practice and play in all regions of New York beginning Sept. 21.
Higher-risk sports with full physical contact, such as football, wrestling, rugby and ice hockey are not authorized to play, but may continue practicing.
School sports must follow Department of Health guidance.
No travel practice or play is permitted outside of a school’s region or contiguous regions or counties until Oct. 16.
More information will be added to this report.
