WEST POINT — In the waning moments, you’re doing the best you can to keep cool, calm, and collected.
It could be at the line, or waiting to hear your name announced.
As the three finalists stood together, names were called out for finishing third, second and then first.
“I only had three competitors and there’s first, second and third,” Saranac fifth-grader Maddie Newcomb said. “Once the second award was gone I knew that I was gonna win first.”
Even as the names were trimmed and she knew she won, Newcomb did all she could to stay calm. Her nerves were high and she wanted to bounce around to celebrate, but she knew she had to keep it in.
Her parents were doing the same as Newcomb said they were being really smiley, not trying to be over competitive when cheering for her.
When all was settled, Newcomb was named state champion of the Knights of Columbus Free Throw Contest for the 10-year-old girls group.
“I really liked the free throw competition,” she said. “I got to compete against a bunch of other people and show how I can do it. Even though I’m only 10 years old. I can shoot 18 out of 25.”
That count of 18 for 25 is what Newcomb would make to win the contest. She repeated a phrase whenever a shot went in or out. It kept her even keel throughout.
“If I missed the basket, I just tried to stay calm,” Newcomb said. “So, I just say two phrases: ‘Stay calm and confident’ and ‘You can do this.’”
While she enjoyed the competition, Newcomb said basketball isn’t her favorite sport.
It’s soccer.
Being a part of a team is something Newcomb uses in everything she does. When talking about school as well, she doesn’t see herself as one individual, rather a member of a squad.
“I like that I get to learn new things with my friends,” Newcomb said. “So, if I go down, I know we go down as one. We’re all learning, but learning together.”
It’s one reason her teacher Lisa Layhee would label her as a model student.
“She’s a well-liked individual by all of her peers,” Layhee said. “As far as an adult working with her, I couldn’t ask for a nicer, more kind student.
“She’s very sweet. She’s conscientious, her ability to stay focused on a task at hand or an activity or lesson is admirable. It’s on a consistent basis. This child puts her best foot forward each and every day.”
Newcomb isn’t one to seek the attention either. Before she went to the championship on April 16th, Newcomb said her friends and family all wished her good luck in the competition.
When she returned to school after Spring Break, she brought her trophy to show in her class’ weekend shorts.
Weekend shorts are what Layhee describes as a time when each member of her class shares what they did over the weekend. It was changed to vacation shorts to learn what the kids did over the break.
It all started due to Layhee’s love of walking outdoors and sharing it with the class.
“I also like in the morning when Miss Layhee tells us about her weekend,” Newcomb said. “She’s always funny about it. She actually walked 78 miles on her vacation.”
Layhee didn’t shy from the compliments when she said she has a love of walking outdoors. She will start the weekend shorts, before the class takes its turn.
“We had vacation shorts, so each of the students got to share what they did over the break,” Layhee said. “And she told me about winning the state championship.
“We gave it a round of applause and all the kids were very supportive of her winning it.”
Newcomb wasn’t one to bring much attention to herself for winning the state championship, and wasn’t seeking the praise of her peers. That was something Layhee mentioned she was impressed with: Newcomb’s humility.
With the school year coming to an end, Newcomb said she hadn’t decided if she’ll attempt the free throw competition again. Though with the help of Mr and Mrs. Carter, who’s taught her since she was little, there’s always a possibility for attempting in the next age group.
One thing is certain, she’s excited for middle school. and she’s already thinking of trying to play all three of her favorite sports.
“I’m gonna try,” Newcomb said.
She’ll try while repeating her two phrases in her mind to stay cool, calm and collected.
