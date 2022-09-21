ELIZABETHTOWN — The Panthers used two second half goals from Cole Potter to lead them to victory over the Griffins, Tuesday, 3-2.
After a first half that saw Braden Liberi open the scoring with a goal for the Griffins, followed by an Alex Stone goal for the Panthers, the two squads went into the break deadlocked at 1-1.
However, Crown Point wasted no time coming out of the half, as Cole Potter laced a goal into the net, off a Reese Pertak assist, just two minutes in. Then Crown Point would score again on the back of Potter, just three minutes later to extend their lead to two. Maddox Rice would score late for the Boquet Valley, but it wouldn’t be enough as they fall 3-2.
“We fought back a bit at the end, but could only get one goal back,” said Griffin’s coach Evan George. “Credit to Crown Point for a well played game.”
Crown Point 3, Bouquet Valley 2
CP 1 2 — 3
BVCS 1 1 — 2
First Half- 1, BVCS, Liberi (Merrill), 19:36. 2, CP, Stone (Carey), 35:00.
Second Half- 3, CP, Potter (Pertak), 2:00. 4, CP, Potter, 5:00. 5, BVCS, Rice, 35:00.
Shots- BVCS, 13-6.
Saves- Tompkins, CP, 11. Jaquish, BVCS, 3.
Saranac Lake 0
Lake Placid 2
LAKE PLACID — The Blue Bombers were in complete control Tuesday, as they took down the Red Storm, 2-0, to get their record back to .500.
Lake Placid opened the scoring at the 26-minute mark in the first half, when Lincoln Norfolk scored off an assist from Mike Mezzetti. Drew Ferebee would put the game away late in the second half, when he snuck the ball past a diving Nash Carlisto in goal to extend the lead to 2-0 with just minutes to play.
While the score was only 2-0, that’s not to say Lake Placid didn’t have their chances. They outshot Saranac Lake, 23-6, in the match, but alternatively, Carlisto made a dazzling 18 saves in goal for Lake Placid.
Lake Placid moves their record to 3-3, and will face Schroon Lake/Newcomb at home on Thursday. For the Red Storm, who are now 2-2, will travel to Northern Adirondack Thursday.
Saranac Lake 0, Lake Placid 2
SLCS 0 0 — 0
LP 1 1 — 2
First Half- 1, LP, Norfolk (Mezzetti), 26:10.
Second Half- 2, LP, Ferebee (Wright), 32:04.
Shots- LP, 23-6.
Saves- Carlisto, SLCS, 18. Wilson, LP, 5.
Saranac 0
Peru 0
PERU — Defense was key Tuesday, as Peru and Saranac drew, 0-0. Goalkeeping in particular took center stage, as the teams combined for 27 shots, and zero goals.
“Saranac played hard and hustled all game,” Peru coach Matt Armstron said. “Their whole team deserves a lot of credit for outworking us tonight.”
Chiefs’ goalkeeper Matthew Hebert sure was working hard, as he stopped 10 shots in goal to blank the Nighthawks. In the opposing goal, Conner Perrotte was solid as well, stopping three shots in the draw.
Both teams next chance to get back in the win column will come Thursday, as Saranac travels to Northeastern Clinton and Peru pays host Beekmantown.
Saranac 0, Peru 0
SCS 0 0 — 0
PCS 0 0 — 0
Shots- PCS, 19-8.
Saves- Hebert, SCS, 10. Perrotte, PCS, 3.
Johnsburg/Minerva 0
Schroon Lake/Newcomb 11
SCHROON LAKE — Schroon Lake/Newcomb used an incredible nine-goal second half Tuesday, to topple Johnsburg/Minerva, 11-0.
It was a night for milestones, as Schroon Lake/Newcomb’s Logan Bush, who had five goals and two assists, passed the illustrious 200 point mark in his career, he now sits at 207 and is also just nine goals shy of 100 career goals.
Isaiah Pelkey also put on a show for the home crowd, as he scored five times himself while adding three assists, en route to a 13 point evening. Hector Callejo also scored in the victory.
Johnsburg/Minerva will look to put this game behind them, when they travel for a match with Seton Catholic on Thursday. Schroon Lake/Newcom will seek to keep their momentum going Thursday as well, when they host Lake Placid.
Johnsburg/Minerva 0, Schroon Lake/Newcomb 11
JOH 0 0 — 0
SLN 2 9 — 11
First Half- 1, SLN, Bush (Deslauriers), 33:01. 2, SLN, Pelkey (Brown), 36:40.
Second Half- 3, SLN, Pelkey (Phillips), :57. 4, SLN, Bush (Pelkey), 3:33. 5, SLN, Bush (Pelkey), 7:16. 6, SLN, Bush (Hartwell), 8:28. 7, SLN, Pelkey (Bush), 12:28. 8, SLN, Pelkey (Bush), 14:59. 9, SLN, Callejo (Gillings), 21:16. 10, SLN, Pelkey (Hartwell), 24:09. 11, SLN, Bush (Pelkey), 27:47.
Shots- SLN, 32-18.
Saves- Poirier, JOH, 11. Carniglia, SLN, 8.
AuSable Valley 1
Northeastern Clinton 10
CHAMPLAIN — The Cougars put a full-team victory on display Tuesday, trouncing the Patriots, 10-1 at home.
On the offensive side of the field, the Cougars had four, multi-goal scorers and two players with multiple assists as well. James Wells scored three while Cyle Marshall, Marcus Bedard, and Winnie Simpson each scored two.
On the defensive end, Northeastern Clinton allowed just two shots. One of those, Tristan Laundree would put in the back of the net for AuSable Valley, but the defense allowed nothing more.
The Patriots will look to rebound from this defeat, on Thursday when they take on the Hornets. The Cougars host the Chiefs on Thursday, attempting to build on this win.
AuSable Valley 1, Northeastern Clinton 10
AVCS 1 0 — 1
NCCS 3 7 — 10
First Half- 1, NCCS, Wells (Simpson), 7:35. 2, NCCS, Simpson (Brown), 7:55. 3, NCCS, Brown (Wells), 19:42. 4, AVCS, Laundree, 32:57.
Second Half- 5, NCCS, Marshall (Wells), 2:42. 6, NCCS, Marshall (Brown), 6:04. 7, NCCS, Wells (Bedard), 7:56. 8, NCCS, Wells, 9:43. 9, NCCS, Simpson, 18:33. 10, NCCS, Bedard (Roberts), 19:06. 11, NCCS, Bedard, 21:22.
Shots- NCCS, 18-2.
Saves- Klotzko, AVCS, 8. Manor, NCCS, 1.
Beekmantown 2
Plattsburgh 3
PLATTSBURGH — Jack Ferris scoring for the Hornets halfway through the second frame, would prove to be the difference maker in the team’s victory over the Eagle Tuesday, 3-2.
After the teams traded goals in the first half, to tie the game at 1, it was left up to some second half heroics for the Hornets.
Andrew Bula would open the scoring in the half for Plattsburgh, off a Jack Ferris pass, to lead, 2-1. Markel Mosley quickly evened the score again for Beekmantown, scoring on a pass from Matt Macner. However, Ferris and Bula would connect again, this time reversing roles, and Plattsburgh would go on to win the match, 3-2.
Beekmantown will look to shake off this loss on Thursday, when they travel to Peru. The Hornets will get to stay at home and take on the Patriots on Thursday as well.
Beekmantown 2, Plattsburgh 3
BCS 1 1 — 2
PHS 1 2 — 3
First Half- 1, BCS, Gordon, 1:20. 2, PHS, Bonnabesse (Van Arman), 6:15.
Second Half- 3, PHS, Bula (Ferris), 1:20. 4, BCS, Mosley (Macner), 5:00. 5, PHS, Ferris (Bula), 20:08.
Shots- PHS, 12-8.
Saves- Burdo, BCS, 9. Clookey, PHS, 6.
Girl’s Soccer
Moriah 3
Boquet Valley 3
ELIZABETHTOWN — The Vikings used a three-goal second half Tuesday to come back and tie the Griffins, 3-3.
Claire Reynolds did the only scoring in the first half for Boquet Valley, putting in a pair to give the team a 2-0 lead heading to the break. Allie Huchro didn’t wait around after the half, scoring in just 20 seconds for Moriah, to cut the lead in half, 2-1.
Reynolds would go on to pick up her third goal of the contest at the 10-minute mark of the second half, to put the Griffins up 3-1 at home. However, the Vikings rallied, as with less than 10 minutes to go Vylette Shaw would score and put the team down just one.
With less than three minutes to play, Dava Marcil found Sophia McKiernan on a pass that McKiernan would fire into the net to tie the game.
“Moriah is a very tough team to beat. They are offensively very potent. I’m very proud of our team, they worked very hard today,” Bouquet Valley coach Paul Buehler said. “Our younger players are getting some great experiences and games like this will pay off later in our season.”
Moriah 3, Bouquet Valley 3
MCS 0 3 — 3
BVCS 2 1 — 3
First Half- 1, BVCS, Reynolds (Schwoebel), 6:05. 2, BVCS, Reynolds, 14:34.
Second Half- 3, MCS, Huchro, :20. 4, BVCS, Reynolds, 10:33. 5, MCS, Shaw, 33:25. 6, MCS, McKiernan (Marcil), 37:34.
Shots- MCS, 23-11.
Saves- Gaddor, MCS, 4. Lobdell, BVCS, 16.
Seton Catholic 3
Ticonderoga 2
TICONDEROGA — The Knights outdueled the Sentinels Tuesday, 3-2. Led by a two goal performance from Madyson Whalen, the Knights used a balanced attack to win on the road.
Megan Mast opened the scoring for Seton Catholic at the 14-minute mark, off an assist from Charlotte Hughes. Whalen would score her first goal not five minutes later, unassisted, to take a two goal lead.
Sentinels’ Jaelyn Whitford would put the team on the board before the end of the first half, to trim the lead to one. But to start the second half, Whalen struck first, scoring about two minutes into the frame.
Addy Moore, who assisted the first Ti goal, got in on the scoring action for the home team late in the second half when she put a pass from Alyssa Mydlarz into the net. But it was too little, too late as Ti loses at home, 3-2.
Seton Catholic 3, Ticonderoga 2
SC 2 1 — 3
TCS 1 1 — 2
First Half- 1, SC, Mast (Hughes), 14:40. 2, SC, Whalen, 19:14. 3, TCS, Whitford (Moore), 26:50.
Second Half- 4, SC, Whalen (Pearl), 1:48. 5, TCS, Moore (Mydlarz), 32:24.
Shots- SC, 12-7.
Saves- Johnston, SC, 5. Bechard, TCS, 9.
Peru 0
Saranac 8
SARANAC — Sydney Myers and Saranac continued their hot start to the season Tuesday, as they soar to victory at home against Peru, 8-0.
The Chiefs scored four in the first, then another four in the second half, just for good measure. Myers found the back of the net twice, but assisted on two other scores. Olivia Davis added two of her own for the Chiefs, while Eden LaPlante, Lia Parker, Kylee Brault and Leah Hamel would all score goals of their own, in the rout.
On the defensive side of the field, the Chiefs allowed just three shots, and goalie Grace Damiani stopped all three.
Peru will get right back to work on Wednesday, as they travel for a matchup with Beekmantown. Saranac will host Northeastern Clinton on Wednesday, in what should be a battle of high-powered offenses.
—
Peru 0, Saranac 8
PCS 0 0 — 0
SCS 4 4 — 8
First Half- 1, SCS, Myers (Ducatte), 11:30. 2, SCS, Davis (Myers), 12:45. 3, SCS, Davis (Liberty), 22:38. 4, SCS, LaPlante (Davis), 32:00.
Second Half- 5, SCS, Myers (Ducatte). 6, SCS, Parker, PK. 7, SCS, Brault (Davis). 8, SCS, Hamel (Myers).
Shots- SCS, 25-3.
Saves- Corrow, PCS, 17. Damiani, SCS, 3.
