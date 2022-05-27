PLATTSBURGH — This one, without a doubt, goes down as one of the greatest pitching duels in Section VII baseball history.
Evan Carey’s walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th inning on Friday ended a 2-1 victory for top-seeded Crown Point over third-seeded Chazy in the Section VII Class D championship game at Chip Cummings Field.
Crown Point senior Noah Spaulding and Chazy junior Chase Clukey engaged in a battle that seemed would never end.
Spaulding pitched 9.1 innings before leaving due to the pitch count rule and allowed two hits, one walk, one hit batter and struck out 23.
Clukey, meanwhile, went nine innings before reaching his pitch count limit. He allowed four hits, walked two and fanned 20.
Spaulding struck out nine batters in a row during one stretch and Clukey fanned the first eight batters he faced.
In all, there were just seven combined hits and 45 strikeouts in the contest.
“It was an unbelievable game,” Crown Point coach Randy Pertak said. “It was sad to see either team lose. Both teams battled with all their heart and guts.
“Noah has been getting better and better as the season has gone on and he kept us in it today.”
“You can’t ask for more out of our kids,” Chazy coach John Tregan said. “I’m heartbroken for them. Chase pitched his best game ever for us.
“Noah was Noah. He was great as always and we just couldn’t put the ball in play against him.”
Carey took over for Spaulding with one out in the top of the 10th and got the two batters he faced to end up getting the pitching win.
In the bottom of the 10th, Chazy reliever Zane Stevens hit Tyler Beeman with a pitch to open the inning. Stevens struck out the next batter, but Reese Pertak got aboard on an error. Another hit batter loaded the bases and Carey ended the game with his single.
Carey had three of the five Crown Point hits with two doubles and a single, to go along with an intentional walk. He drove in both runs for the Panthers.
“Carey was clutch for us all day and also got the two outs when he came in to relieve,” Pertak said. “We were finally able to find a way to pull it out.”
The Eagles took a 1-0 lead in the first when Dale Gonyo Jr. was hit by a pitch, stole second, took third on a passed ball and came across to score on a wild pitch.
The Panthers drew even in the fourth when Alex Stone drew a one-out walk, stole second and scored on Carey’s first double of the game.
It remained tied into the 10th, but there were plenty of anxious moments up until that point.
Crown Point loaded the bases with nobody out in the seventh before Clukey struck out the next three batters to send the game into extra innings.
Both teams got two runners aboard in the eighth inning, only to have Spaulding and Clukey strike out batters to end the threat.
Carey led the Panthers with his three hits, while Reese Pertak and Beeman each added one.
Trent Trahan and Elijah Valentin accounted for the lone Chazy hits.
“We just couldn’t hit Noah,” Tregan said. “Our players gave it everything they had and I’m proud of them.
“This was the best baseball game I have ever been a part of,” Pertak said.
The Panthers will move on to regional play against the Section X champion.
Crown Point 2, Chazy 1, 10 inn.
CCRS 100 000 000 0 — 1 2 1
CPCS 000 100 000 1 — 2 5 0
Clukey, Stevens (10) and Columbus. Spaulding, Carey (10) and J. Russell. WP- Carey. LP- Stevens. 2B- Pertak (CPCS), Carey (CPCS) 2.
