BINGHAMTON — The NYSPHSAA Class D semifinal game seemed to be a pitcher’s duel between Crown Point and Deposit-Hancock, Friday.
That was until the fifth inning, when the Eagles blew open the game, leading to a shut out of Crown Point, 15-0.
Noah Spaulding took the loss on the mound, while Caden Fortunato secured the win with 14 strikeouts total. Spaulding fanned four in the loss.
In the first inning, the Eagles scored on a passed ball, making it 1-0 and the Panthers did enough on defense to keep the score that way, but could never get the bats going themselves.
After a few back-and-forth innings, and quite a few batters being hit by pitches on both sides, the Eagles left the bases fully stranded in the top of the third, but the Panthers had a quick time on offense that inning, with three batters down in order.
However, the top of the fifth was when the game really broke open, with Deposit-Hancock’s Chris Gross scoring off a triple and an error, scoring essentially an inside-the-park home run.
The Eagles then scored five more runs in that inning, making it 7-0 and putting the game out of reach for the Panthers.
It then went back to a pitching duel type of game for the next inning, until the top of the seventh, when the Eagles scored eight more runs, and really put the nail in the coffin with back-to-back RBI doubles.
When it was 11-0, coach Randy Pertak took out Spaulding and had third baseman Evan Carey come in as relief. The Eagles scored again off of three RBI singles and a hit by pitch that allowed a run, making it 15-0.
On offense for the Panthers, Carey rapped the team’s lone double.
Next up, Deposit-Hancock will meet Chapel Field Christian of Section IX in the Class D final game at Binghamton University, today at 4 p.m.
—
Deposit-Hancock 15, Crown Point 0
CP 000 000 0 — 0 2
DH 100 060 8 — 15 13
WP- C. Fortunato. LP- Spaulding. 2B- Carey (CP), Barnes (DH), Karcher (DH), Reis (DH). 3B- Gross (DH).
