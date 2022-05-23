CROWN POINT — Crown Point coach Randy Pertak said his pitcher, Noah Spaudling, is just getting better as the season goes along, and Spaulding proved that once again tonight, fanning 18 Johnsburg/Minerva batters to lead his Panthers to a 7-2 win in the Section VII Class D semifinal game, Monday.
Spaulding only walked one batter as well. On the offensive side of things, Alex Stone smacked a two-run homer in the first inning to give the Panthers an early lead.
Pertak said Johnsburg/Minerva then tied it up in the third on two unearned runs.
“We should have been out of the inning with the side struck out, but a dropped third strike allowed Johnsburg/Minerva to put two on the board as the inning continued,” he said. “We made a mistake and they took advantage.”
However, with help from Jarrett Russell’s solo home run in the fifth, which Pertak said gave Spaulding all the breathing room he needed. Evan Carey also went 2-for-3 at the plate.
“We have not been making contact very well except for a few batters,” Pertak said. “I made some lineup changes today and it paid off. All nine batters reached base safely.”
Johnsburg/Minerva was led by Evan Wing, who took the pitching loss, but struck out seven on the way and also had a double while at-bat. Ethan Dunbar also hit a double in the loss.
“Evan pitched a good game for Johnsburg/Minerva,” Pertak said. “I think he started to tire some in the later innings, and we took advantage. Coach Pierson has done a great job with his team and they played very well.”
With the win, No. 1 Crown Point will meet No. 3 Chazy in the Section VII Class D final game, Friday, at Chip Cummings Field on the SUNY Plattsburgh campus at 4:30 p.m.
—
Crown Point 7, Johnsburg/Minerva 2
J/M 002 000 0 — 2 2 2
CP 200 221 X — 7 8 2
Wing and Pierson. Spaulding and J. Russell. WP- Spaulding. LP- Wing. 2B- Wing (J/M), Dunbar (J/M). HR- Stone (CP), Russell (HR).
CHAZY 14
BOLTON/SCHROON LAKE 0
BOLTON — In a total team effort, the Eagles put it on with each of their nine batters getting at least one hit in their 14-0 shutout of Bolton/Schroon Lake.
“It was a total team effort today — hitting, pitching and defense,” Chazy coach John Tregan said.
“Chase Clukey threw strikes and walked just one in six innings. We hit the ball very well and got contributions throughout the order.”
Trent Trahan and Zane Stevens had three apiece, while Reagan Dudyak, Dale Gonyo, Luke Moser, Elijah Valentin and Novak Jarus each hit two. One of Jarus’ was a triple. Winning pitcher Clukey recorded nine strikeouts for Chazy.
“It was, without a doubt, one of our best games of the season and we’re excited about going to the Class D championship game,” Tregan said.
—
Chazy 14, Bolton/Schroon Lake 0
B/SL 000 000 0 — 0 4
CCRS 017 105 0 — 14 14 1
Clukey, Stevens (7) and Columbus. Pelkey, Baker (6) and Wiktorko. WP- Clukey. LP- Pelkey. 3B- Jarus (CCRS).
CLASS B
SATURDAY
PERU 17
SARANAC 4
PERU — Zach O’Connell and Ryan Maggy hit back-to-back solo home runs in the fifth inning to help lead the Nighthawks to a decisive Class B semifinal win over the Chiefs.
O’Connell also had two singles in the win, with the homer accounting for his 82nd hit of his varsity career, allowing the Nighthawk to take the unofficial number one spot for career hits at Peru.
“It was a solid team win today with everybody contributing offensively,” Peru coach Brian Marino said. “We were able to jump out to an early lead with 13 runs in the first two innings.”
Some key moments of the game were Wyatt Premore’s three-run double in the second, along with Connor Graves, who followed with an RBI triple. Premore earned four RBIs while Graves had three to end the day. Premore also notched the win on the mound, striking out four.
For Saranac, Gabe Spaulding launched a double to lead their offense. Zack VanValkenburg shouldered the loss on the bump.
“I give a lot of credit to Saranac,” Marino said. “It can’t be easy to play a game on Friday afternoon and then turn around and play Saturday morning.”
No. 1 seeded Peru will now meet No. 3 Plattsburgh High in the Class B championship game, Thursday, at 4:30 p.m. at Chip Cummings Field on the SUNY Plattsburgh campus.
—
Peru 17, Saranac 4
SCS 000 120 1 — 4 4 4
PCS 670 121 X — 17 11 2
VanValkenburg, Cranford (2), Spaulding (5) and Wing. Premore and LaBarge, O’Connell (7). WP- Premore. LP- VanValkenburg. 3B- Graves (PCS), Premore (PCS). HR- O’Connell (PCS), Maggy (PCS), Spaulding (SCS).
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 4
BEEKMANTOWN 3
BEEKMANTOWN — Warren Miller blasted a home run while also earning the win on the mound, en route to the Hornets tight win over the Eagles in the Class B semifinal game.
“Today was a great baseball game between two great teams,” Plattsburgh High coach Patrick Shaughnessy said. “We battled all year with Beekmantown, and fortunately, we were on the winning side this time. Today was the first game all season that I truly thought we played together as a team, from start to finish.”
The Hornets started with Bostyn Duquette on the mound, who gave up only three hits to the Eagles’ lineup and struck out 10. Miller then came in during the sixth inning to finish the win.
“Duquette kept us in a position to win the game,” Shaughnessy said. “He was a bit wild in the first inning but managed to settle in. Miller hasn’t thrown as much as I envisioned at the beginning of the season, but he has done a good job whenever he is called upon.”
Miller managed three hits at the plate, with one being the homer. Carter King also tallied a home run with two outs in the top of the seventh inning, which Shaughnessy said was huge.
“Carter has been an integral part of our success the past two seasons and it’s great to see him come up big with that hit today,” he said.
Braedan Calkins also had a two-out hit, driving in Michael Phillips to give Plattsburgh an insurance run.
“I’m so proud of the guys today,” Shaughnessy said. “We need to keep this up going into Thursday.”
For the home team, Andrew VanNatten rapped two hits in the defeat.
—
Plattsburgh 4, Beekmantown 3
BCS 100 002 0 — 3 3 0
PHS 000 102 1 — 4 7 3
Duquette, Miller (6) and J. Calkins. Marion and Tetreault. WP- Miller. LP- Marion. HR- Miller (PHS), King (PHS).
CLASS C
AUSABLE VALLEY 6
LAKE PLACID 5
AUSABLE FORKS — The Patriots just barely secured the win over the Blue Bombers in the Class C semifinal, but managed to score on a suicide squeeze with Zack Bola on third base and Carson Garcia at the plate.
“The pitch was high and the distraction of Garcia trying to put the bat on the ball made for a passed ball for the winning run,” AuSable Valley coach Randy Douglas said. “
The sequence first started with Bola walking to lead off the sixth inning, and Austin Mattila putting down a perfect sacrifice bunt, according to Douglas.
“I couldn’t be happier for our program and our kids to be going to the championship game,” he said. “What an exciting win for my last home game of my coaching career.”
Douglas recognized Mattila, Connor Laduke and Scott LaMountain for their pitching efforts, with Matilla leading with seven strikeouts, and assistant coach Andrew Bombard for his game plan.
Vann Morelli led Lake Placid in the loss with a triple. JJ Ledwith also rapped three hits while PJ Colby struck out three on the mound.
No. 2 AuSable Valley faces off next against No. 1 Ticonderoga, at Chip Cummings Field on the SUNY Plattsburgh campus, Wednesday, at 4:30 p.m.
—
AuSable Valley 6, Lake Placid 5
LP 200 003 0 — 5 8 2
AVCS 202 101 0 — 6 4 1
Colby, Morelli (6) and Ledwith. Laduke, Mattila (3), Lamountain (7) and Donor. WP- Mattila. LP- Morelli. 3B- Morelli (LP).
TICONDEROGA 13
MORIAH 3
TICONDEROGA — Nathan LaCourse got the scoring started for the Sentinels with a huge two-out, bases loaded double, which ran in three runners, to pace his team to a solid win over the Vikings.
Nate Trudeau also had a good game during the Class C semifinals, striking out 11 in six innings and also hitting a long double and a three-run home run in the fifth inning. Tommy Montalbano also scored four times as the leadoff batter for Ticonderoga.
Catcher Dom Crossman also rapped a double in the win, totalling two hits along with Trudeau and Montalbano.
For Moriah, Owen Nephew notched their lone hit, an infield single in the fourth inning.
—
Ti 13, Moriah 3
MCS 000 000 3 — 3 1 1
TCS 031 153 X — 13 10 3
Sargent, White (5), Nephew (6) and Nephew, Pelkey (6). Trudeau (6), Tucker (7) and Crossman. WP- Trudeau. LP- Sargent. 2B- LaCourse (TCS), Trudeau (TCS), Crossman (TCS). HR- Trudeau (TCS).
