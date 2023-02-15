PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton Community College men’s basketball team, which was riding a brief two-game win streak, split a pair of conference games this weekend as they took down Columbia-Greene Community College on Saturday, 93-75, before losing to Mohawk Valley Community College on Sunday, 111-86.
Cougars rally past Twins
Saturday’s game saw the Cougars make a thrilling comeback versus the Twins, as after trailing 39-36 at the half, the team rallied from behind down the stretch to claim nearly a 20-point victory on their home floor.
The comeback was in large part due to the Cougars going absolutely ballistic from long-range, as the team knocked down a whopping 16 three-pointers. Spencer Daby led the team in that category, with seven, three-pointers, and would also pace the team in points, with 31. Cougars’ teammate Jaylin Williams would chip in four, three-point field goals, and post 28 points in the win as well.
Azmir Scattlife provided a spark off the bench for the Cougars in the win, as he scored eight points, grabbed 14 rebounds and also dolled out six assists.
Eleven though the Twins would finish with five different players in double-figures, it wouldn’t be enough to halt the Cougars’ come-from-behind victory.
Hawks cage Cougars at home
After completing a thrilling second half surge to win at home on Saturday, the Cougars found themselves in a bit of a letdown spot on the road on Sunday, as they were defeated by the Hawks, 111-86.
While Clinton CC was able to rally from behind the game prior, their first half deficit on Sunday would prove too much to overcome, as they trailed 53-39 heading to intermission.
Mohawk Valley CC would be led by Travis Gray, who came off the bench to score 26 points, adding seven boards and five assists. Gray would also knock down a game-high five shots from beyond the arc in what was a lopsided victory for his group at home.
Azmir Scattlife would draw the start in Sunday’s game, after coming off the bench Saturday, and he made the most of it by grabbing nine boards and scoring 19 points, including recording three steals. Jaylin Williams would lead the team in points, with 24, however, the team failed to dig in enough defensively to keep the contest close.
Following the split weekend, Clinton CC’s record now sits at 9-16 (3-11 in NJCAA) with only one game left in the regular season. Their next and final regular season matchup is tonight, at 6 p.m., when they travel to SUNY Adirondack, for a matchup with the Timberwolves as they gear up for both Sub-Regional and Regional action.
