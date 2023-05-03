CHAMPLAIN — The Cougars improved their record to 2-0 in the early stages of the spring golf season, however, it didn't come easy as they edged out the Vikings via tiebreaker, 175-176.
Northeastern Clinton's Ben Fredette was medalist for the match, shooting a 39, while Kevin Castine and Josh Sisco earned big wins to get to the tiebreaker.
"The 39 shot by Ben Fredette, along with Kevin Castine’s 41, were key to the win. Even though Peyton Palmer and Evan Manor lost their matches, their scores of 47 and 48 helped us win the tiebreaker," Cougars coach Matt Fredette said.
Moriah's Logan Gilbo would still post a solid score, even in the narrow loss, as he walked off the course with a 44 for his round.
Northeastern Clinton 3, Moriah 3 (175-176)
No. 1- B. FRedette (NCCS) def. Gilbo (MCS), 39-44.
No. 2- Hickok (MCS) def. C. Fredette (NCCS), 47-52.
No. 3- Reeder (MCS) def. Manor (NCCS), 42-47.
No. 4- Castine (NCCS) def. Olcott (MCS), 41-53.
No. 5- Winters (MCS) def. Palmer (NCCS), 43-47.
No. 6- Sisco (NCCS) def. Snyder (MCS), 49-54.
Saranac Lake 4
Plattsburgh 2
ESSEX — The Red Storm earned their first win of the season on Tuesday afternoon and they did it on their home course, as the took down the Hornets, 4-2.
Noah Jewtraw and Evan Hochwald were key for Saranac Lake's win, as Jewtraw shot a match-low 42, with Hochwald posting a 45.
Plattsburgh, playing in their third match of the season, would get it's pair of wins in the No. 5 and 6 matchups, as Ava O'Brien would shoot a 53 and Dylan Pachter would post a 50, respectively.
No. 1- Hochwald (SLCS) def. Fitzwater (PHS), 45-48.
No. 2- Jewtraw (SLCS) def. Hackett (PHS), 42-47.
No. 3- St. Louis (SLCS) def. Champhane (PHS), 49-57.
No. 4- McGinnis-Theis (SLCS) def. Trombley (PHS), 52-65.
No. 5- O'Brien (PHS) def. Rascoe (SLCS), 53-54.
No. 6- Pachter (PHS) def. Patnode (SLCS), 50-58.
Boquet Valley 5.5
Willsboro 0.5
ELIZABETHTOWN — The Griffins picked up another win on the young season Tuesday, as they defeated the Warriors at Cobble Hill Golf Course, 5.5-0.5.
Boquet Valley's Leo Hatch led the team with a 43, while Braden Liberi carded a 46 to win a close match with Willsboro's Finn Walker, who carded a 48.
Griffin's eighth grader Kailer Smith picked up his first career varsity win in the No. 3 matchup, while seventh grader Elizabeth Olson scored her first varsity half-point with a halve in the No. 4 matchup against Willsboro's Mallory Arnold.
