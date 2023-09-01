CHAMPLAIN — Host Northeastern Clinton and Saranac took different routes to victory in Thursday’s opening round of the Frank Dumas Memorial Boys’ Soccer Tournament.
The Cougars scored four goals within an 18-minute span late in the first half on the way to a 5-0 victory over Boquet Valley, while the Spartans edged out a 3-2 overtime win over Northern Adirondack.
NCCS 5
BOQUET VALLEY 0
Evias Carpenter opened the scoring at 21:00 of the first half and the Cougars would score three more goals before the end of the opening stanza.
Winnie Simpson tallied two goals and assisted on another for NCCS. Jimmy Wells and Saad Wachtoumi also scored a goal, while Jordan Brown assisted on two.
“Winnie Simpson played a good game in the midfield,” NCCS coach Nicholas Trombley said. “First varsity goals were scored by Saad Wachoumi and Evias Carpenter.
“Henry Gibson played a very solid game for Boquet Valley.”
SARANAC 3
NAC 2, OT
Mason Brown tallied all three goals for the Spartans.
His second goal with just 3:33 remaining in regulation forced overtime and then his game-winning marker came 4:43 into overtime.
Xander Buckley and Riley Hutchinson added assists for Saranac, and Matt Hebert made five saves in net.
Ayden Wrye and Tristan Lagree scored goals for the Bobcats, with Kameron Chinchilla assisting on both. Lagree’s goal 4:47 into the second half gave NAC a 2-1 lead.
“We were fortunate to come away with a win tonight against a well-coached Bobcat team.” Saranac coach Calvin Hamel said. “I thought NAC controlled play throughout the first half.
“We came out slow in the second half and they took full advantage by scoring an early goal. We settled in after that and Mason Brown scored his second goal of the night to force overtime. I was proud of my guys for continuing to work hard for 80 plus minutes.
“Caleb Damour and goalkeeper Parker Manor stood out for NAC.”
—
NCCS 5, Boquet Valley 0
BV 0 0 — 0
NCCS 4 1 — 5
First half- 1, NCCS, E. Carpenter (Brown), 21:00. 2, NCCS, Wells (Simpson), 26:00. 3, NCCS, Simpson, 34:12. 4, NCCS, Wachtoumi (Brown), 39:30.
Second half- 5, NCCS, Simpson, 18:28.
Shots on goal- NCCS, 12-2.
Saves- Lyon, BVCS, 7. Rabideau, NCCS, 2.
—
Saranac 3, NAC 2, OT
SCS 1 1 1 — 3
NAC 1 1 0 — 2
First half- 1, SCS, Brown (Buckley), 15:34. 2, NAC, Wrye (Chinchilla), 28:17.
Second half- 3, NAC, Lagree (Chinchilla), 4:47. 4, SCS, Brown, 36:27.
First overtime- 5, SCS, Brown (Hutchinson), 4:43.
Shots on goal- Both teams with 7.
Saves- Hebert, SCS, 5. Manor, NAC, 4.
FRANKIE GARROW MEMORIAL TOURAMENT
CHAZY — The Frankie Garrow Memorial Tournament was packed with excitement and heartbreaks as four teams converged on Chazy to participate.
In the opening game, Beekmantown advanced to the championship after a penalty kick in the waning minutes of the second half broke a 1-1 tie.
Chazy’s boys team faced a similar fate as the girl’s team did the day before. After a hard fought two halves, the Eagles and Hornets battled through two scoreless overtime periods.
While ending in a tie, one team had to be declared winner. Plattsburgh advanced winning on the 7th kick of the shootout to play Beekmantown, today in the championship.
BEEKMANTOWN 2
CANTON 1
Markel Mosley’s penalty kick with 3:10 remaining in regulation gave the Eagles their win and a spot in the championship game.
The game was scoreless until the 3:58 mark of the second half when Mosley put Beekmantown in front off a Sam Bingel assist.
The Golden Bears, however, evened the score at the 16:25 mark with Josh Mclear tallying an unassisted goal.
Canton, from Section X, held a 10-6 advantage in shots on goal and Jasper Burdo made eight saves in the Eagles’ nets.
PLATTSBURGH 1
CHAZY 1 (2 OT)
Chazy took the lead late in the first half, in the last minute to be exact.
Ryan Demers scored from the top of the 18 yard box after Plattsburgh was unable to clear on the defensive end. It came with 30 seconds remaining.
In the second half, the Hornets knotted the score when Andrew Bula scored after the ball was deflected off a defender into the net. This came with 12 minutes remaining in the contest.
While neither team scored in double overtime, it went to a penalty shootout.
When it reached the 7th shooter, Vinny Gallicchio put Plattsburgh ahead followed by Nick Clookey saving his third shot of the shootout to perserve the win for the Hornets.
—
Beekmantown 2, Canton 1
Canton 0 1 — 1
BCS 0 2 — 2
Second half- 1, BCS, Mosley (Bingel), 3:58. 2, Can, Mclear, 16:25. 3, BCS, Mosley pk, 36:50.
Shots on goal- Canton, 10-6.
Saves- Burdo, BCS, 8. Ames, Can, 3.
—
Plattsburgh 1, Chazy 1 (2 OT)
PHS 0 1 - 1
CCRS 1 0 - 1
1st half- 1, CCRS, Demers, 39:30.
2nd half- 2, PHS, Bula, 28:00
Shots- Chazy, 10-9
Saves- Clookey, PHS, 9. Foster, CCRS, 8
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 4
WILLSBORO 0
WILLSBORO — Clay Morin scored three goals to power Johnsburg/Minerva to the non-conference win.
Eli Morin added a goal in the victory, while Mason Wing assisted on two of his team’s goals.
Ashton Hathaway turned away 15 shots in net for the Warriors.
“Johnsburg/Minerva played well on both the offensive and defensive sides of the game today,” Willsboro coach Andrew Lee said. “Eli Morin and Clay Morin played well together in the middle, and Johnsburg/Minerva’s defensive four played strong.
“I like the way my team improved throughout the game, and I look forward to more of that kind of effort as the season progresses.”
—
Johnsburg/Minerva 4, Willsboro 0
J/M 2 2 — 4
WCS 0 0 — 0
First half- 1, J/M, C. Morin (Wing), 22:48. 2, J/M, C. Morin (M. Wing), 35:38.
Second half- 3, J/M, E. Morin, 17:30. 4, J/M, C. Morin (M. Wing), 26:45.
Shots on goal- Johnsburg/Minerva, 23-7.
Saves- Poirier (0), Jones (2), J/M, 2. Hathaway, WICS, 15.
GIRLS
SETON CATHOLIC 1
KEENE 0
KEENE — Abby Pearl’s unassisted goal at the 25:00 mark of the first half accounted for the only scoring in the non-league game.
Lacee LaPoint recorded the shutout in the Seton Catholic nets with five saves.
Keene used four netminders in the contest and they combined for 10 stops as the Knights held an 11-6 advantage in shots on goal.
—
Seton Catholic 1, Keene 0
SC 1 0 — 1
KCS 0 0 — 0
First half- 1, SC, Pearl, 25:00.
Shots on goal- Seton Catholic, 11-6.
Saves- LaPoint, SC, 5. Smith (1), Jacobson (6), Tremblay (2), Jones (1), KCS, 10.
WHITEHALL 2
WILLSBORO 0
WILLSBORO — Presley Gosselin and Mia Waters tallied second-half goals to help give Whitehall a non-conference win.
Gosselin opened the scoring with 15 minutes remaining in regulation and Waters added an insurance goal four minutes later.
Peyton Leerkes finished with seven saves in the Willsboro nets.
“It was a back-and-forth game with each team having scoring opportunities throughout the game,” Willsboro coach Justin Drinkwine said. “I’m very proud of my team as we only had 11 girls and never gave up.
“Our defense was able to withstand pressure throughout the game.”
—
Whitehall 2, Willsboro 0
WH 0 2 — 2
WCS 0 0 — 0
Second half- 1, White, Gosselin (Howland), 25:00. 2, White, Waters, 29:10.
Shots on goal- Whitehall, 13-7.
Saves- Paddock, White, 3. Leerkes, WICS, 7.
